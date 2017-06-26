14 ideas to decorate the walls with stone and light

People have an idea that for changing the interior décor of a place, a lot of expense needs to be incurred. But it is not so. Instead of changing the whole décor, try implementing changes in certain aspects and you will see great changes overall. You can work on a single wall in the room for giving the place a new look and appearance altogether.

Various kinds of materials are available which can be used for enhancing interior décor. It is recommended to choose the right materials for décor so that your personality can be reflected through the room décor. Using stone and wood with suitable lighting is quite common for general décor in many houses.

Mentioned below are 14 amazing ways in which you can work with stone and wood for your wall