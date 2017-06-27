12 smart ways to place your television in a small living room

We Indians love to watch television together with our family and friends. What’s the use of watching the matches and saas-bahu saga without company? The best feasible place to keep a television is obviously our living room where everyone can sit and enjoy together. But what if the living room is small with no space to waste on television!
Well… use the vertical space then. The most practical way to place the television is on the wall. It will leave sufficient free space in your small but beautiful living room to hang around.
Today we have brought 12 smart ideas to fix the television on the wall. Let’s enjoy our favorite sitcom together!
If you don’t want to highlight the television prominently, then keep it at lower level with minimum décor around it. The minimalist look breathes space in the small room.
Make television the center-piece and decorate the wall and furniture around it. Show your creativity and make it look stunning.
A wood panel wall with television mounted on it; the simple arrangement looks charming.
A combination of panels is a smart way to install the television. Avoid cluttering the space here. Remember… less is more.
The greatest trick to keep the small space organized and beautiful is to keep it clean and clear. Here the predominant white tone with beige looks soothing and comforting.
Separate the social area from private space in style and use the separator to mount your television. It is a great utilization of the wooden partition.
White wooden panel with television framed on it; it is attractive and the maximum use of space.
Apart from holding the television, panels are also useful to hide the wires and any defects on the wall. It is also important to choose the right color and shape that will complement the space. Take a clue from this picture. Its classic!
Do some brainstorming and design the wall cabinet that fulfills your requirement. It will help you to keep the space organized.
Open brick wall with wooden shelves on it, it looks warm and rustic. Complement it with right tones for that cozy and comfortable feeling.
If your home is very small, then harness the power of wall to its maximum. Now you will be able to watch your favorite program even while having dinner.
Match the color of the panel with the furniture and make your room vibrant and bubbling with life.
