Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 smart ways to place your television in a small living room

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Projeto Apartamento Jardins MBD, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

We Indians love to watch television together with our family and friends. What’s the use of watching the matches and saas-bahu saga without company? The best feasible place to keep a television is obviously our living room where everyone can sit and enjoy together. But what if the living room is small with no space to waste on television!

Well… use the vertical space then. The most practical way to place the television is on the wall. It will leave sufficient free space in your small but beautiful living room to hang around.

Today we have brought 12 smart ideas to fix the television on the wall. Let’s enjoy our favorite sitcom together!

1. ​Down below

RESIDENCIA ROSELLA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room Engineered Wood White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

If you don’t want to highlight the television prominently, then keep it at lower level with minimum décor around it. The minimalist look breathes space in the small room.

2. ​In harmony

WRP, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Eclectic style media room
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design

Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design

 Make television the center-piece and decorate the wall and furniture around it. Show your creativity and make it look stunning.

3. ​Wooden charm

Apartamento Jovem Casal | Campo Grande MS, Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Eclectic style media room
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores

A wood panel wall with television mounted on it; the simple arrangement looks charming.

4. Mix and match

Casa 1, ESTÚDIO danielcruz ESTÚDIO danielcruz Modern media room
ESTÚDIO danielcruz

ESTÚDIO danielcruz
ESTÚDIO danielcruz
ESTÚDIO danielcruz

A combination of panels is a smart way to install the television. Avoid cluttering the space here. Remember… less is more.

5. ​Clean and clear

Apartamento N | H, Only Design de Interiores Only Design de Interiores Modern media room
Only Design de Interiores

Only Design de Interiores
Only Design de Interiores
Only Design de Interiores

The greatest trick to keep the small space organized and beautiful is to keep it clean and clear. Here the predominant white tone with beige looks soothing and comforting.

6. ​Separate in style

UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Mediterranean style media room
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Separate the social area from private space in style and use the separator to mount your television. It is a great utilization of the wooden partition.


7. ​Frame it right

Apartamento Leblon II, Duplex Interiores Duplex Interiores Modern media room
Duplex Interiores

Duplex Interiores
Duplex Interiores
Duplex Interiores

White wooden panel with television framed on it; it is attractive and the maximum use of space.

8. ​Classic and curvy wood

homify Modern media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Apart from holding the television, panels are also useful to hide the wires and any defects on the wall. It is also important to choose the right color and shape that will complement the space. Take a clue from this picture. Its classic!

9. ​A little bit of planning

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos Modern living room
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

Do some brainstorming and design the wall cabinet that fulfills your requirement. It will help you to keep the space organized.

10. ​Rustic twist

Projeto Apartamento Jardins MBD, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Modern living room
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

Open brick wall with wooden shelves on it, it looks warm and rustic. Complement it with right tones for that cozy and comfortable feeling.

11. ​Diffusing space

Apartment Rehabilitation in the Chiado District, Architecture TOTE SER Architecture TOTE SER Modern living room
Architecture TOTE SER

Architecture TOTE SER
Architecture TOTE SER
Architecture TOTE SER

If your home is very small, then harness the power of wall to its maximum. Now you will be able to watch your favorite program even while having dinner.

12. ​Made to order

Proyecto Departamento Gusi, Sandra Molina Sandra Molina Eclectic style living room
Sandra Molina

Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina

Match the color of the panel with the furniture and make your room vibrant and bubbling with life.

Check this for some more ideas: 7 pictures of living rooms with TV

A stunning and inviting office in Noida
Do you have more ideas to place television in a small living room? We are waiting to hear from you.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks