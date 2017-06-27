12 smart ways to place your television in a small living room

We Indians love to watch television together with our family and friends. What’s the use of watching the matches and saas-bahu saga without company? The best feasible place to keep a television is obviously our living room where everyone can sit and enjoy together. But what if the living room is small with no space to waste on television!

Well… use the vertical space then. The most practical way to place the television is on the wall. It will leave sufficient free space in your small but beautiful living room to hang around.

Today we have brought 12 smart ideas to fix the television on the wall. Let’s enjoy our favorite sitcom together!