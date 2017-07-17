Your browser is out-of-date.

A fashionable family home in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Dining roomLighting
A fashionable home doesn’t always require unique furniture or stunning decor accents. Creative use of modern materials, simple trendy furniture and a mix of the right colours can do the trick as well. This residence for example is a proof of that, and was rendered by the interior architects at Vinayak Interior in a very cost-effective manner. Cosy textiles, soothing lights and sensible storage solutions are the highlights of this home.

Inviting living

Warm brown and beige tones set the inviting mood for this modern living space. Velvety upholstery for the sofas, a trendy coffee table and a false ceiling with beautiful woodwork impress us easily here. The sleek niches in the wall are ideal for displaying collectibles.

Elegant dining

The ornate false ceiling we saw in the living space has been repeated for the dining area as well. Though the furniture here is simple, the setting looks elegant and welcoming. The purple mood lighting is exotic too.

Cosy modular kitchen

Neat black and white cabinets with minimalistic handles offer tons of storage in the kitchen, while the brown and grey backsplash tiles make the ambiance warm and cosy. Modern fixtures and appliances add to the comfort factor here.

Picture perfect bathroom

Textured white tiles for the walls and trendy sanitary wares make this bathroom a very stylish space for daily rejuvenation. The wall decor adds tons of personality as well.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


