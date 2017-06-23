Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ideas of modern sliding doors for your home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
segmenta - Sliding glass door wardrobes, Lamco Design LTD Lamco Design LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
Loading admin actions …

A good interior of a home is where every inch of the available space is harnessed to its maximum. In modern world where the size of the homes has shrunk, it has become the utmost priority of professionals to design a comfortable and beautiful interior within that limited space. Among the other space-saving ideas, sliding doors have become quite popular these days. The technique of the sliding door allows it to disappear in the wall or in the space it has been fixed. Above all, it allows you to be innovative and creative with its design.

Today we have brought 10 stunning ideas of modern sliding doors specially designed by our interior designers. Have a look and get inspired!

1. Dual purpose door

ESTERO, Starg Starg Modern style bedroom White
Starg

Starg
Starg
Starg

It is an intelligent use of the sliding door and a smart way to divide the space. When the door is closed, it is just a wall dividing the two rooms. When you open the door, it hides a book cabinet behind it. Isn’t it amazing!

2. ​A private garden

CIRCUS STREET, GREENWICH E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
E2 Architecture + Interiors

CIRCUS STREET, GREENWICH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

When you want to have an indoor garden but don’t have the space for it, create one in the corner. Define the area with clean and clear sliding doors and bring the greenery home.

3. ​The colors of rainbow

West London house, Viewport Studio Viewport Studio Sliding doors
Viewport Studio

West London house

Viewport Studio
Viewport Studio
Viewport Studio

We Indians love color! So why not color the sliding doors and make the room vibrant. Your kids will love it.

4. ​Hide the kitchen chaos

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern kitchen
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

Keeping your kitchen organized is a task, but hiding the chaos is an art. Take a clue from here and hide the kitchen of your small apartment behind the sliding doors. The kitchen will look differently beautiful all the time.

5. ​Cover the cabinets

Segmenta wardrobe, pictured here in Grey and frosted Grey mirror. Lamco Design LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
Lamco Design LTD

Segmenta wardrobe, pictured here in Grey and frosted Grey mirror.

Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

You can show your creativity on the sliding doors of the cabinet. The shiny surface of the doors can trick your mind and make the room look bigger and feel spacious.

6. ​Pocket doors

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

The pocket door is a technique used for the sliding doors where the door hides inside the wall. This is very modern and looks great.


7. ​Rustic charm of wood

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

The warmth of wood is contagious. Let the rustic charm of wood extend up to the sliding doors. Appreciate the magic and theatre it creates!

8. ​A wall of sliding doors

Amsterdam + Sonora, Central de Arquitectura Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Be courageous and replace the boring concrete wall with frosted glass sliding doors and see how sensational and modern it looks. What do you reckon?

9. ​Patterned partition

Interiorismo Departamentos Las Ventanas, BAO BAO Windows & doors Doors
BAO

BAO
BAO
BAO

Be original when using the sliding doors as a partition. Make some patterns on it and give your personal touch to it.

10. ​Inside outside

CASA PAULIN, Cambio De Plano Cambio De Plano Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Cambio De Plano

Cambio De Plano
Cambio De Plano
Cambio De Plano

End to end glass sliding doors can easily integrate the two different worlds and converge it into one huge space. So bring the inner courtyard or the back garden of your home inside the house and enjoy the view.

If you are looking for some ideas to separate the space creatively, then this one is just for you: 15 stylish ideas to separate spaces in your home 

A beautifully furnished home in Mumbai
Which sliding door do you think will suit in your modern and stylish home? Do let us know in your comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks