20 Beautiful and inspiring bedroom designs

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Decora Lider Rio de Janeiro - Quarto do Jovem Casal, Lider Interiores
We might feel that hiring a professional for designing a beautiful looking bedroom is essential but this is not always true. If you are sure about the kind of room you are looking for and can find nice references online then the entire journey of planning your bedroom becomes much easier. 

To help you with getting inspired here are 20 beautiful bedroom designs that we have put together that you may use as references.

1. Open cabinets

Decora Lider Rio de Janeiro - Quarto do Jovem Casal, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Building a wall of similar looking open cabinets is also an excellent idea. You can either use it as a library or you can display numerous showpieces all over the place.

2. Open shelf storage

SDV | Suíte Casal, Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

For small bedrooms adding a similar looking open self storage is not only the best way to make the space multi functional but is also an effective way of making it looked amazing.

3. Designer back wall

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer back walls are the latest trends while trying to build a bedroom. The best way to create these walls is by using printed cloth of your choice that can be pinned above your headboard.

4. Glass enclosed bathroom

Private Interior Design Project - Albufeira, Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

Private Interior Design Project—Albufeira

Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

If you love keeping your bedroom restricted to everyone else then creating a similar looking glass enclosed bathroom can be a great way to make the space look beautiful.

5. Framed pictures

Mobilia e Decoração para EMBRAED Empreendimentos, Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

One of the easiest ways of making your bedroom look beautiful is by adding framed pictures to the back wall of your room.

6. Curtains

Mobilia e Decoração para EMBRAED Empreendimentos, Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

Adding similar looking ceiling to floor curtains can also add a regal touch to your bedroom. This will also protect your room against direct sunlight and extreme heat.


7. Fancy headboard

Quarto do Casal, Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

Building a unique looking headboard is another way to beautify the room instantly. These headboards can incorporate any design that you may like.

8. Decorative mirror

Cliente G, Link Interiores
Link Interiores

Link Interiores
Link Interiores
Link Interiores

If you love antiques then adding a decorative mirror to the back wall of your bedroom is highly recommended. This will also help make the room look brighter.

9. Office desk

Decora Líder Belo Horizonte - Quarto da Blogueira de Moda, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Incorporating a corner office desk in your bedroom is not only an easy way to make the space look fabulous but it will also give you enough privacy to work while you are in the house.

10 Chandelier

Apartamento ITAIM, STUDIO GUTO MARTINS
STUDIO GUTO MARTINS

STUDIO GUTO MARTINS
STUDIO GUTO MARTINS
STUDIO GUTO MARTINS

Chandeliers are the perfect options for bedrooms if you are trying to make them look grand and designer. These light fixtures are available in different sizes which means you can definitely find the one which complements your bedroom the most.

11. LED back lights

Residência Cond. Reserva do Arvoredo, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Another way to make your bedroom stand out is by creating an LED backlight wall like seen in the picture. These lights look magnificent especially during night turning them into a focal wall.

12. Cushioned back wall

Atlas showroom, SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

If you are looking to create a headboard for your bedroom then opting for a similar looking cushioned back wall is also a great alternative. You can combine multiple different sized cushions together to give it a unique look.

13. Lounger chair

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a spacious bedroom then adding a similar lounge chair and a stool can be an excellent way of accessorizing the room and making it more comfortable.

14. Wall decor

Quarto Casal M&N, Brasilia Design de Interiores
Brasilia Design de Interiores

Brasilia Design de Interiores
Brasilia Design de Interiores
Brasilia Design de Interiores

Adding wall art is not just about paintings rather you can also create unique art pieces like seen in the picture. The designer has used old photo frames to create a customised wall decor piece for this room.

15. Patterned wall

REVESTIMENTO CIMENTÍCIO | Catálogo, MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios
MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios

MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios
MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios
MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios

If you want a bedroom which is also low maintenance then opting for a similar patterned wall is worth a shot. These patterns can accommodate any designs that you may love.

16. Mirrored cupboard doors

Appio Latino | contemporany, EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

We all have cupboards in our bedrooms. By covering the doors with mirrors you not only make them look beautiful but it also reflects light into every corner of the room.

17. Bedspread

Apartamento T|V, Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos
Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos

Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos
Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos
Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos

Bedspread is as important as the furniture of your room. So opting for the right colour and print while choosing your bedspread is essential.

18. Wallpaper

DORMITÓRIOS, Débora Noronha Arquitetura
Débora Noronha Arquitetura

Débora Noronha Arquitetura
Débora Noronha Arquitetura
Débora Noronha Arquitetura

Another cheap alternative for making your bedroom look fabulous is adding wallpaper. These too are available in various designs and colours.

19. Black board wall

Apartamento em Miami - Château beach, Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores
Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores

Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores
Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores
Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores

If you love experimenting with your house then adding a blackboard wall to your bedroom is the right way to go. By doing so you will be able to scribble and draw anything that you like without having to worry about the wall.

20. Theme bedroom

Apartamento São francisco, ARC+ Arquitetura
ARC+ Arquitetura

ARC+ Arquitetura
ARC+ Arquitetura
ARC+ Arquitetura

Similar looking themed bedrooms are a great option especially when you are trying to design them for kids or teenagers. For instance this room showcases a princess theme which is perfect for young girls.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

A beautiful and luxurious home in Chennai
Which of these ideas inspired you the most?


