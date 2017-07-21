Your browser is out-of-date.

48 pictures of small bathrooms to inspire you

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
CASA PARISIENNE, Filippo Fassio Architetto
Gone are the days where space restrictions got in the way of interior decorators. The norm of late has been to make do with what's available. A little perspective is all you need to change your perception of space. By adding  the right colors or elements you can work wonders on a small bathroom. 

The connoisseurs at homify present to you 48 small bathroom ideas that you do not want to miss out on. 

1. Hole in the wall

Appartamento a Monteverde, zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura

zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura

To make up for the lack of cabins, here comes a bath with shelves cut out of the wall. 

2. Glossy finished walls

RISTRUTTURAZIONE APPARTAMENTO : un Atelier Quotidiano, Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

Why settle for plain old tiles when mosaic tiles are a happening option? 

3. Water green mosaic to light up the room

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 1, enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti

enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti

Contrasting tones pack quite the impact as is evident from the aforementioned lavatory. 

4. Mirror on the wall

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Look into the magic mirror to make your bathroom seem larger. 

5. Modernistic

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

Asymmetric designs are becoming, and how! A beautiful blend of wooden and tiled walls is displayed in this bathroom. 

6. Oh majesty!

Casa privata BARI. QUARTIERE MURAT, Palazzo primi anni '20., Azzurra Garzone architetto
Azzurra Garzone architetto

Azzurra Garzone architetto
Azzurra Garzone architetto
Azzurra Garzone architetto

Why shut the door on royalty when you can welcome it? Add in a classy chandelier to complement those intricate tiles and you are good to go. 


7. The upper class

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

A raised bath tub is seen in the above picture turning it into a veritable oasis of comfort. 

8. Reflections are abound

Villa GD, DFG Architetti Associati
DFG Architetti Associati

DFG Architetti Associati
DFG Architetti Associati
DFG Architetti Associati

For tiny bathrooms, mirrors are the ideal companion. 

For more inspiration, follow this link. 

9. Of Moroccan heritage

IpoHouse-Costruire sotto, SANTACROCEARCHITETTI
SANTACROCEARCHITETTI

SANTACROCEARCHITETTI
SANTACROCEARCHITETTI
SANTACROCEARCHITETTI

Wooden floors and grey tiles make for the ideal pairing as is evident in this picture. 

10. A spot of white

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The upper half of this lavatory sticks to white tones while the bottom half comes in a grey tone. 

11. Neat and tidy

casa in via di Valle Corteno, studio di architettura Comes Del Gallo
studio di architettura Comes Del Gallo

studio di architettura Comes Del Gallo
studio di architettura Comes Del Gallo
studio di architettura Comes Del Gallo

Keep it simple and elegant as in the case of this wooden ensemble. 

12. A pop of color

Appartamento su Vena Mazzarini, GHINELLI ARCHITETTURA
GHINELLI ARCHITETTURA

GHINELLI ARCHITETTURA
GHINELLI ARCHITETTURA
GHINELLI ARCHITETTURA

To give your bathroom a life of its own, add in some bright colors. 

13. Modern art in the bathroom

un appartamento per 3!, ARCHITETTO LAURA LISBO
ARCHITETTO LAURA LISBO

ARCHITETTO LAURA LISBO
ARCHITETTO LAURA LISBO
ARCHITETTO LAURA LISBO

This bathroom comes with a little surprise in the shower! Artistic motifs are added to two walls of the shower, while glass doors complete the remaining two. 

14. Which one's your better half?

"Buongiorno" con vista Lago, Valtorta srl
Valtorta srl

Valtorta srl
Valtorta srl
Valtorta srl

When space limits you, pick a clever design such as this. 

15. The shining star!

Progetto, Paolo Cavazzoli
Paolo Cavazzoli

Paolo Cavazzoli
Paolo Cavazzoli
Paolo Cavazzoli

A gold rimmed mirror combined with a black bathroom slab is all you need to rake in the glamour factor. 

16. Dark tones for a greater impact.

viola, 23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

The indomitable duo of violet and black are celebrated in this bathroom creating a modern appeal. 

17. One of each kind

Ristrutturazione di Villa Monofamigliare, UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica

UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica

This bathroom may not be blessed with space, but it makes up for that with the integration of color and elements. 

18. Pastel tones

MOLTIPLICARE GLI SPAZI IN ORIZZONALE E VERTICALE, Azzurra Lorenzetto
Azzurra Lorenzetto

Azzurra Lorenzetto
Azzurra Lorenzetto
Azzurra Lorenzetto

This bathroom oozes elegance which is brought about by the combination of brown and white hues. 

19. Rustic

casa Mast, yesHome
yesHome

yesHome
yesHome
yesHome

Pay homage to yesteryear with this unique bathroom. 

20. Brick painted walls

Nuovo progetto, MIDE architetti
MIDE architetti

MIDE architetti
MIDE architetti
MIDE architetti

Create a bit of street art right in the comfort of your loo! 

21. On a wooden platter

Progetti, luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

Progetti

luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

Wooden blocks tend to stand out anywhere that they're placed in.

22. Rise and shine

CASA PARISIENNE, Filippo Fassio Architetto
Filippo Fassio Architetto

Filippo Fassio Architetto
Filippo Fassio Architetto
Filippo Fassio Architetto

A beautiful way to design a bathroom is in the preceding manner. 

23. Minimalistic

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Stick to an all white ensemble to create an atmosphere of relaxation. 

24. High on gray

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Add in a few hanging lights to complete your lavatory. 

25. Rope in nature

casa dei colori, studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

Here's a design that works particularly because of the potted flowers against the indigo painted wall. Topped off wit a brown framed rectangular mirror, this one's picture perfect. 

26. Asymmetrical furniture

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis
Formaementis

Formaementis
Formaementis
Formaementis

To make the most of corners, opt for customized furniture. This adds a unique look to the bathroom. 

27. Melamine in the loo

Progetto, Paolo Cavazzoli
Paolo Cavazzoli

Paolo Cavazzoli
Paolo Cavazzoli
Paolo Cavazzoli

Melamine structures have a certain look to them that cannot be replicated by anything else. 

28. Accessorize

Little Cottage - casa di charme per vacanze e soggiorni brevi a Bologna, Tommaso Bettini Architetto
Tommaso Bettini Architetto

Tommaso Bettini Architetto
Tommaso Bettini Architetto
Tommaso Bettini Architetto

Off white hues add a sense of tranquility to a bathroom that doesn't come with many hues.

29. Sea delight

Appartamento Parioli - Roma, Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo

Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo

Add a little blue to your bathroom by choosing a blue tiled wall. Any color can be experimented with so tickle your whims and fancies as you explore the deeper end. 

30. Luxurious living

Radiant White, ristrutturami
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

A large bath tub might cause you to compromise on space but that is no matter when comfort is at stake. 

31. Ceramic coatings

sospensioni, bloom graficamentearchitettato
bloom graficamentearchitettato

bloom graficamentearchitettato
bloom graficamentearchitettato
bloom graficamentearchitettato

Mellow blue is yet another color to incorporate in your bath. Simple white structures when paired up against it creates an ocean of a difference. 

32. Aquarium inspired wash basin

Villa Libera (Liguria Ponente), studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

An integration of a glass wash basin comes with perks of its own. 

33. Organized living

Bagni, Arredamenti Caneschi srl
Arredamenti Caneschi srl

Arredamenti Caneschi srl
Arredamenti Caneschi srl
Arredamenti Caneschi srl

This one appeals to all the Simple Simons out there!

34. Beige beauty

Collegno Apartment, Studio 06
Studio 06

Studio 06
Studio 06
Studio 06

Play around with different tones of beige to give rise to a bathroom such as this. 

35. Old rose ceramics

CASA DE RIGGI, yesHome
yesHome

yesHome
yesHome
yesHome

Rope in a rosy vibe with this choice of colors. This adds a feminine touch to the overall look of your lavatory. 

36. The little things

Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza 2014, Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento

Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento

Sometimes it's the little things that make all the difference in the world such as this colorful rug. 

37. Two in one

Ristrutturazione appartamento di vacanza , Archidé SA interior design
Archidé SA interior design

Archidé SA interior design
Archidé SA interior design
Archidé SA interior design

If your bathroom allows for the addition of the washing machine to it, then incorporate the same in cabins. 

38. Oval shaped basin

Casa Certosa, Anomia Studio
Anomia Studio

Anomia Studio
Anomia Studio
Anomia Studio

Dimmed lights works wonders on the overall feel of a room and the same applies to this bathroom. 

39. Sliding doors

Casa indipendente, Criscione Arredamenti
Criscione Arredamenti

Criscione Arredamenti
Criscione Arredamenti
Criscione Arredamenti

Sliding doors that are transparent create an illusion of a larger space as is demonstrated in this bathroom. 

40. All boxed up

Caza BZ, studio di architettura cinzia besana
studio di architettura cinzia besana

studio di architettura cinzia besana
studio di architettura cinzia besana
studio di architettura cinzia besana

Opt for charcoal brown tones to steal the limelight from the lack of space. 

41. Antique inspiration

I NEUTRI PERFETTI, Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni

Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni

Classic handles have been added to the cabins to add dynamism to them. 

42. Multipurpose

Bagno| Roma |Quartiere Nomentano - 2013 , ar architetto roma
ar architetto roma

ar architetto roma
ar architetto roma
ar architetto roma

A bathroom that houses everything is truly complete. 

43. Smaller articles

Ciompi Small House, Patrizia Massetti
Patrizia Massetti

Patrizia Massetti
Patrizia Massetti
Patrizia Massetti

For smaller spaces, look for smaller articles to add in the bathroom such as stools. 

44. Elongated windows

_Mondrian Home_, Alessandro Multari Ingegnere - I AM puro ingegno italiano
Alessandro Multari Ingegnere—I AM puro ingegno italiano

Alessandro Multari Ingegnere - I AM puro ingegno italiano
Alessandro Multari Ingegnere—I AM puro ingegno italiano
Alessandro Multari Ingegnere - I AM puro ingegno italiano

Longitudinal windows work just as well as do latitudinal ones so don't hesitate to add them in. 

45. Horizontal mirros

Appartamento a Bollate, bdastudio
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

A twist on the usual way a mirror is incorporated in a bathroom is demonstrated in this bathroom. 

46. Bright bold colors

la vista sui tetti di caserta, fumante
fumante

fumante
fumante
fumante

Dark hues contribute to depth in a particular room. 

47. A modern bathroom

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Don't hesitate to mix and match when it comes to the elements you would like to have in your bathroom. 

48. Petals in the wind

Fotografia immobiliare, Design Photography
Design Photography

Design Photography
Design Photography
Design Photography

Unleash the child within as you explore this design. 

Tell us which one hit the spot for you. 

Overloaded with ideas yet? 


