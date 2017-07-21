48 pictures of small bathrooms to inspire you

Gone are the days where space restrictions got in the way of interior decorators. The norm of late has been to make do with what's available. A little perspective is all you need to change your perception of space. By adding the right colors or elements you can work wonders on a small bathroom.
The connoisseurs at homify present to you 48 small bathroom ideas that you do not want to miss out on.
To make up for the lack of cabins, here comes a bath with shelves cut out of the wall.
Why settle for plain old tiles when mosaic tiles are a happening option?
Contrasting tones pack quite the impact as is evident from the aforementioned lavatory.
Look into the magic mirror to make your bathroom seem larger.
Asymmetric designs are becoming, and how! A beautiful blend of wooden and tiled walls is displayed in this bathroom.
Why shut the door on royalty when you can welcome it? Add in a classy chandelier to complement those intricate tiles and you are good to go.
A raised bath tub is seen in the above picture turning it into a veritable oasis of comfort.
For tiny bathrooms, mirrors are the ideal companion.
Wooden floors and grey tiles make for the ideal pairing as is evident in this picture.
The upper half of this lavatory sticks to white tones while the bottom half comes in a grey tone.
Keep it simple and elegant as in the case of this wooden ensemble.
To give your bathroom a life of its own, add in some bright colors.
This bathroom comes with a little surprise in the shower! Artistic motifs are added to two walls of the shower, while glass doors complete the remaining two.
When space limits you, pick a clever design such as this.
A gold rimmed mirror combined with a black bathroom slab is all you need to rake in the glamour factor.
The indomitable duo of violet and black are celebrated in this bathroom creating a modern appeal.
This bathroom may not be blessed with space, but it makes up for that with the integration of color and elements.
This bathroom oozes elegance which is brought about by the combination of brown and white hues.
Create a bit of street art right in the comfort of your loo!
Wooden blocks tend to stand out anywhere that they're placed in.
A beautiful way to design a bathroom is in the preceding manner.
Stick to an all white ensemble to create an atmosphere of relaxation.
Here's a design that works particularly because of the potted flowers against the indigo painted wall. Topped off wit a brown framed rectangular mirror, this one's picture perfect.
To make the most of corners, opt for customized furniture. This adds a unique look to the bathroom.
Melamine structures have a certain look to them that cannot be replicated by anything else.
Off white hues add a sense of tranquility to a bathroom that doesn't come with many hues.
Add a little blue to your bathroom by choosing a blue tiled wall. Any color can be experimented with so tickle your whims and fancies as you explore the deeper end.
A large bath tub might cause you to compromise on space but that is no matter when comfort is at stake.
Mellow blue is yet another color to incorporate in your bath. Simple white structures when paired up against it creates an ocean of a difference.
An integration of a glass wash basin comes with perks of its own.
This one appeals to all the Simple Simons out there!
Play around with different tones of beige to give rise to a bathroom such as this.
Rope in a rosy vibe with this choice of colors. This adds a feminine touch to the overall look of your lavatory.
Sometimes it's the little things that make all the difference in the world such as this colorful rug.
If your bathroom allows for the addition of the washing machine to it, then incorporate the same in cabins.
Dimmed lights works wonders on the overall feel of a room and the same applies to this bathroom.
Sliding doors that are transparent create an illusion of a larger space as is demonstrated in this bathroom.
Opt for charcoal brown tones to steal the limelight from the lack of space.
Classic handles have been added to the cabins to add dynamism to them.
A bathroom that houses everything is truly complete.
For smaller spaces, look for smaller articles to add in the bathroom such as stools.
Longitudinal windows work just as well as do latitudinal ones so don't hesitate to add them in.
A twist on the usual way a mirror is incorporated in a bathroom is demonstrated in this bathroom.
Don't hesitate to mix and match when it comes to the elements you would like to have in your bathroom.
Unleash the child within as you explore this design.
Tell us which one hit the spot for you.