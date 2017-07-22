10 ideas to make your kitchen more functional

Kitchen is one of the most used to room in the entire house and that is why it is essential for you to design it well. It is not just about making the room fully functional but it is also about giving it a positive vibe as we spend a lot of times preparing meals within the area.
If you too are trying to figure out a way of how you can beautify your existing kitchen then here are 10 pictures that you can use as a reference.
For those of you who love grand fixtures then opting for a chocolate colour wooden storage for your kitchen is worth a shot. These counters and storage units will not only make the kitchen look fabulous but they are also easy to maintain as you do not need to polish them regularly.
Although counters and cabinets are considered to be the most important part of your kitchen but the accessories also play a great role in making the place look amazing. You can incorporate designer sinks and taps like scene in the picture to transform your kitchen.
If you want to make your kitchen floor look fabulous then opting for natural stones can be an excellent idea. These are available in different colours and patterns which makes it easy for you to select the one that compliments your counters and cabinets.
One of the best ways to store your kitchen appliances without covering a lot of floor area is by creating a similar looking inbuilt storage. This will not only give you additional floor space but will also make sure that your kitchen looks neat and clean.
For those of you who are trying to make the kitchen look modern then opting for modular cabinetry is definitely worth considering. These designer cabinets are also available in different colours and specifications so that you can design a kitchen as per your liking.
If you are not looking to spend a lot of money on making your existing kitchen look beautiful then the easiest way to do so is by painting your counters in bright colours. The designer of this room has opted for a combination of yellow and white to give it a contrasting look.
Creating such big windows in your kitchen will not only give you enough natural light but will also keep the kitchen odor free. If you do not have a chimney in your kitchen then the simplest way to let the smoke it is by opening the windows. Apart from this it will also make sure that your kitchen has proper ventilation.
By adding similar looking backsplashes you will not only protect your wall against stains and water but it will also add to the beauty of your kitchen. These backsplashes can be created out of square tiles which are easily available that to in various colours and designs.
Another simple way to make your kitchen look great is by adding artistic fixtures. You can either opt for pre-made fixtures to install in your kitchen or you can also incorporate wall stickers to your existing cabinetry to save money. This will also allow you to incorporate the design of your choice without much hassle.
If you have an open kitchen and are trying to make it look beautiful than the best way to do so is by adding a custom partition. The designer of this partition has used a fiber center surrounded by a wooden frame to give it more durability.
