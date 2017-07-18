10 ideas to decorate your home without spending a fortune

Have you ever looked in envy at those beautiful homes in magazines and wished your home could look like that too? Well, you're not alone, and we're here to help you achieve this dream by giving you ideas on how to decorate your house like a professional. You don't necessarily need a big budget for a project like this, but it helps of course.
Every home has its own style and personality. Choose ideas that suit the style of your home and give it some character. Your home will look fake if you just try to copy what you see. Instead, merge what you see with how you think it will fit in your home. Join us and give it a try!
Artwork says that you have a taste for the finer things in life and that you appreciate aesthetics. However, there's an ocean of different types of artwork out there that could probably express aspects of your personality, which would otherwise be hard to express in the decor of your home.
The entrance is almost as important to the house as the main social area such as the living room. This is because more often than not, the entrance is the passageway that leads to living room and other social areas. In other words, the first impression of the interiors and a hint of what's to come. Design your entrance so that there's some continuity in the other social areas of the house.
Lighting is one of the key elements when it comes to setting the mood in the house. Choose yellow lighting and pendant lamps for a cosy warm glow similar to this image.
One of the best ways to improve natural lighting in your house is to make larger windows. Larger windows will also make your home seem more spacious and vibrant. You can always cover it up with curtains or blinds in order to control the amount of natural light you get.
Blue lights are very trendy at the moment. They're also quite calming yet can put you in the mood for some entertainment as well, maybe because it reminds us of lighting that we might find at a lounge or at a spa.
With a hallway like this, you can't help but feel like a queen or a king. The shiny golden tiles bedazzle you as the magic mirror hypnotizes you with the swirly tiles. To top it up, an elegant chandelier is the icing on the cake, enhancing the glamorous sophistication of this grand hallway.
If you have a high ceiling but a small space, we recommend adding levels or a mezzanine as we see pictured here. This will make the room more spacious and also add visual interest to the space. And it looks cool too!
Textiles and fabrics can add texture, colour, pattern and comfort to a plain room. Think cushion covers, curtains, rugs, carpets, and don't stop there! You can even hang textiles on the wall to give the room a softer look.
Indoor gardens are great if your home gets enough natural light. Choose plants that don't require as much sunlight and use stones, sculptures and other elements to enhance your indoor garden. You can even add some lighting to the highlight the garden.
Last but not least, don't get too carried away and remember that sometimes less is more. So if some rooms of the house have just one piece of art on the walls, that's perfectly fine.
