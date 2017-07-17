Your browser is out-of-date.

18 ideas to add a library to your house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Bespoke TV, Hi Fi, AV, Home Entertainment and Media Units, Style Within Style Within Modern media room
Reading books is something that most of us love and the best way to keep your home organised is by creating a library. Incorporating a library in your home does not necessary means adding a bookshelf. Rather you can create a customised zone where you can sit and enjoy reading in your spare time. 

To give you an idea how you can build a beautiful looking library here are 18 creative designs that we have put together.

1. Designer open cabinets

Reforma de un piso de los años 80., Lavolta Lavolta Modern dining room Wood Wood effect
If you do not want to cover any floor space for your bookshelf then these designer open cabinets are a must for your home.

2. Cement shelves

homify Modern kitchen White
To say space and yet have a beautiful bookshelf creating these low depth cement cupboards can also be an ideal option.

3. Open shelves

Interior of a Wooden House Namas Rustic style living room Solid Wood Wood effect interior,wooden house,wooden shelf,fireplace
If you want to place your library in your living room then building these wall mounted open shelves can be worth a shot.

4. In-built cabinets

ARL, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Modern living room
If you have a similar partition wall in your house than creating these inbuilt cabinets is a great choice.

5. Wooden cabinets

Custom designed shelf including a fireplace, FURN FURN Interior landscaping
Building wooden cabinets from easily available material can also give your personal library you unique and natural touch.

6. Wall of shelves

Custom shelf wall, FURN FURN Interior landscaping
If you have a lot of books that need to be stored then building a wall of shelves like seen in the picture is also highly recommended.


7. Metal and wood rack

Cosmo Industrial Shelf Unit Industasia Living roomShelves
For those of you who are willing to use a little floor space for their library then building a metal and wood rack similar to this is an excellent option.

8. Entertainment unit and library

TV Wall Unit Style Within Modern media room Hidden TV,TV wall unit,wall storage,wall storage unit,wall shelf unit,niche lighting,shelf lighting,purple accents,purple cupboards,sliding cabinet door
Your personal library can also be combined with the entertainment zone. You just need to build these customised racks above your TV unit to make the space multi functional.

9. Corner shelves

Colleverde_minimal design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
To make your room look open and yet have a library creating these inbuilt corner shelves is another way to go.

10. Library unit

SALONES, muebles apa muebles apa Modern living room Grey
You can customise your library unit by using the same material that you used for building your house. In this case the designer has opted for a wooden floor that combines into a wooden library unit.

11. Storage and library unit

PROYECTOS, FLAM RUGS FLAM RUGS Modern living room
If you want to create a multi purpose library unit then you can combine them with your living room storage like the designer has done for this room.

12. Handing shelves

Orixás, omnibus arquitetura omnibus arquitetura Modern living room Solid Wood Multicolored
Incorporating hanging shelves to your ceiling is another way to add a personal library in your home without wasting any floor area.

13. Fiber door cabinets

Ristrutturazione Appartamento, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern living room
If you want your library to be out of sight then creating fibre door cabinets like these is a great alternative.

14. Wall mounted shelves

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
Wall mounted open cabinets like these will not only give you enough space to store your books but will also make your room look beautiful.

15. Wall mounted shelves

Una Stanza in più, Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern living room
If you are looking for an alternative design for wall mounted library then these open shelves can also be an excellent choice.

16. Geometric design cabinets

Ristrutturazione di una villa fronte mare: Villa TiMe, DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni Mediterranean style living room
16. If you want your library to look unique then opting for such geometric designs can also be the perfect option.

17. Concealed libraray

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist living room
Another way to create a concealed library is by opting for wooden doors for your library cabinets.

18. Wooden boxes

Parete attrezzata Ginevra (Rm), Laquercia21 Laquercia21 Industrial style living room
For those of you who love unique pieces of furniture than creating a library from old wooden boxes is worth a shot.

Check out our ideabooks for more designs 

A bright and contemporary home in Bangalore
Which one of these ideas was your favourite?


