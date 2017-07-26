Your browser is out-of-date.

This beautiful house in Surat redefines elegance

Justwords Justwords
RAW SIGNATURE, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Classic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Ample space, stylish lights, trendy furniture and sober colours are often all it takes to make a house look beautiful. And this is what has happened with this large residence in Surat. The interior architects at Spacce Interiors have combined wood, stone, concrete, modern furnishing and a sensible layout to make the living experience in this house memorable. The exterior looks elegant, while the interiors are warm and cosy. Though the decor scheme in most rooms is simple, creative touches appear here and there for visual interest.

Impressive facade

RAW SIGNATURE, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Classic style houses Sky,Plant,Building,Window,Cloud,Stairs,Urban design,Tree,Condominium,Residential area
SPACCE INTERIORS

RAW SIGNATURE

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Sandy white concrete and decorative panels made of earthy-hued stone tiles make the exterior of the house impressive and inviting. Steel has been used for the gates and railings to lend a trendy look, while large glass windows allow sunlight to enter the home.

Elegant entrance

RAW SIGNATURE, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
SPACCE INTERIORS

RAW SIGNATURE

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Shaded to protect visitors from sun and rain, the entrance features a classy wooden door with slatted detailing. Skylights bring in sunlight, while stone tiles on the floor create an earthy ambiance.

Cosy and stylish living

RAW SIGNATURE, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Classic style living room
SPACCE INTERIORS

RAW SIGNATURE

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Charming cane chairs and sofas with pink and orange upholstery offer cosy seating and liven up the living space. The dark wooden panelling on the ceiling lends warmth here, while an abstract painting gives the ambiance character.

RAW SIGNATURE, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Classic style living room
SPACCE INTERIORS

RAW SIGNATURE

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

The TV unit has been mounted against a stylish panelling made of dark and light wood.

Openness

RAW SIGNATURE, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Classic style living room
SPACCE INTERIORS

RAW SIGNATURE

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

An open plan layout allows the living to merge with the dining and kitchen seamlessly. This along with cream white walls makes the home seem spacious and bright.

View from dining

RAW SIGNATURE, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Classic style living room
SPACCE INTERIORS

RAW SIGNATURE

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Just like the living area, the dining too features trendy cane chairs, making the house eco-friendly. From here, you can also catch a glimpse of the common washbasin unit with a circular mirror.


Unique bedroom

RAW SIGNATURE, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Classic style bedroom
SPACCE INTERIORS

RAW SIGNATURE

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

The structure that serves as a large bed in this bedroom is unique and in direct contact with the floor. Clad with sleek black stones and equipped with soft white bedding, it makes for a peaceful resting place. Striped curtains add layers to the room, while the artwork lends colours.

Artistic touch

RAW SIGNATURE, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Classic style bedroom
SPACCE INTERIORS

RAW SIGNATURE

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

The feature wall in this bedroom surprises with a sunny yellow artistic design, while the decorative detailing is in pink. Simple furniture and soothing lights make the ambiance romantic.

Simple yet trendy

RAW SIGNATURE, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Classic style bedroom Furniture,Property,Wood,Comfort,Lighting,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Fixture,Hardwood
SPACCE INTERIORS

RAW SIGNATURE

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Despite the minimalistic furnishing and decor, this bedroom looks cosy and inviting, thanks to the soft cream tones and wooden elements. Mellow lighting helps too.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


