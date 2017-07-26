This beautiful house in Surat redefines elegance

Ample space, stylish lights, trendy furniture and sober colours are often all it takes to make a house look beautiful. And this is what has happened with this large residence in Surat. The interior architects at Spacce Interiors have combined wood, stone, concrete, modern furnishing and a sensible layout to make the living experience in this house memorable. The exterior looks elegant, while the interiors are warm and cosy. Though the decor scheme in most rooms is simple, creative touches appear here and there for visual interest.
Sandy white concrete and decorative panels made of earthy-hued stone tiles make the exterior of the house impressive and inviting. Steel has been used for the gates and railings to lend a trendy look, while large glass windows allow sunlight to enter the home.
Shaded to protect visitors from sun and rain, the entrance features a classy wooden door with slatted detailing. Skylights bring in sunlight, while stone tiles on the floor create an earthy ambiance.
Charming cane chairs and sofas with pink and orange upholstery offer cosy seating and liven up the living space. The dark wooden panelling on the ceiling lends warmth here, while an abstract painting gives the ambiance character.
The TV unit has been mounted against a stylish panelling made of dark and light wood.
An open plan layout allows the living to merge with the dining and kitchen seamlessly. This along with cream white walls makes the home seem spacious and bright.
Just like the living area, the dining too features trendy cane chairs, making the house eco-friendly. From here, you can also catch a glimpse of the common washbasin unit with a circular mirror.
The structure that serves as a large bed in this bedroom is unique and in direct contact with the floor. Clad with sleek black stones and equipped with soft white bedding, it makes for a peaceful resting place. Striped curtains add layers to the room, while the artwork lends colours.
The feature wall in this bedroom surprises with a sunny yellow artistic design, while the decorative detailing is in pink. Simple furniture and soothing lights make the ambiance romantic.
Despite the minimalistic furnishing and decor, this bedroom looks cosy and inviting, thanks to the soft cream tones and wooden elements. Mellow lighting helps too.
