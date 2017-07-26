This beautiful house in Surat redefines elegance

Ample space, stylish lights, trendy furniture and sober colours are often all it takes to make a house look beautiful. And this is what has happened with this large residence in Surat. The interior architects at Spacce Interiors have combined wood, stone, concrete, modern furnishing and a sensible layout to make the living experience in this house memorable. The exterior looks elegant, while the interiors are warm and cosy. Though the decor scheme in most rooms is simple, creative touches appear here and there for visual interest.