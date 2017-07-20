7 fantastic ideas for your terrace

The terrace is the perfect place to relax in the evening and enjoy the breeze and fresh air. With the internet in our pockets, it's sometimes hard to find time to enjoy the outdoors. Just being outside and seeing some greenery helps to ease our minds and our nerves more than we think. This ideabook will guide you through several ideas on how to make your terrace more comfortable, beautiful, and functional.

We hope you will be inspired to recreate some of these designs in your own terrace at home. There is an idea for every budget and taste here so dive in, swim in the creativity and see what happens!