18 pictures of entrance hallways to inspire you

Ritika Tiwari
SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE , McClean Design McClean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If you want your guests to have a lasting impression of your house then decorating your entrance hallway is a must. Although there are numerous designs online that you can use as reference. But to give you an idea of the top decoration options here are 18 pictures of entrance hallways that we have put together.

1. Wall hangings

PLAZA DEL CARMEN, Marketing Inmobiliario - Home Staging Marketing Inmobiliario - Home Staging Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
One of the simplest ways of making your entrance look beautiful is by adding artistic wall hangings.

2. Plants

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If you want to give your home a natural touch then adding locally grown plants is an ideal choice.

3. Sleek table and stools

PASSAGEWAY, GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If you have enough space in your entrance lobby then adding a sleek table and sitting stools is another great option.

4. Decorative mirrors

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
For those of you who want to make their lobby look brighter than adding similar looking decorative mirror pieces is an excellent idea.

5. Flower pots

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE , McClean Design McClean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The best way to give your interiors a touch of colour is by adding flower pots wherever possible.

6. Wooden desk

Homestaging nach Hausumbau in Westerland auf Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If you want your hallway to look grand then adding a similar sleek wooden desk can also be worth considering.


7. Floor rug

Franklin Carmine Hall Runner Roger Oates Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Incorporating such floor rugs will not only save your ground against stains and dust but will also help complete the look.

8. Wall mounted cabinets

Seba Life , Canan Delevi Canan Delevi Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
If you do not want to waste any floor space than opting for a similar wall mounted cabinet can be a good choice.

9. Hangers and hooks

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
Another way to save floor area is by adding such wall mounted hangers and hooks on your hallway wall.

10. Figurines

homify Colonial style dining room
If you love antiques then opting for similar looking figurines for your entrance hallway will give you the desired look.

11. Paintings

COBERTURA JOINVILLE/SC, LimaRamos & Arquitetos Associados LimaRamos & Arquitetos Associados Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Incorporating paintings in your lobby is another way to achieve a grand looking entrance hallway without much effort.

12. Seating area

Casa Miranda, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern houses
If you have a wide hallway then adding a two person sitting arrangement is a must. This will give you a waiting area for your guests.

13. Floor tiles

Residência Condomínio West Valley, Piloni Arquitetura Piloni Arquitetura Classic style living room
Another inexpensive way to spruce up your entrance hallway is by adding tiles or natural stone to the floor like seen in this picture.

14. Lounger

Apartamento Santo André , Ahph Arquitetura e Interiores Ahph Arquitetura e Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Black
Seating arrangements can also be created by using a long lounger like the designer has used for this area.

15. Coat hanger

Apartamento c/ 1 quarto - Queijas, Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Similar looking creative coat hangers are also an ideal option for adding to your entrance hallway. They also take less space making them a great choice.

16. Storage unit

Projeto PA 01, HAUS HAUS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If you want your entrance to look customise then creating a similar storage unit is a must. You can use wood or laminated sheets to get a personalised appearance.

17. Wall art

Cobertura Águas Claras-DF, Giovana Martins Arquitetura & Interiores Giovana Martins Arquitetura & Interiores Modern dining room
Opting for wall art is yet another way of designing your entrance hallway. In this case the designer has opted for artistic masks to turn them into the center of attention.

18. Light fixtures

Alto de Pinheiros, ARK2 ARQUITETURA ARK2 ARQUITETURA Modern living room
Similar looking LED light fixtures are also a great addition to your entrance hallway. They will make sure that your lobby is well lit always.

