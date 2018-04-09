Your browser is out-of-date.

9 ideas for the kitchen floor

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Project 820, Artichoke
The kitchen floor can make or break that gorgeous design. Opt for anything from tiles to concrete, mosaic to laminate and get your flooring perfectly placed. In this homify feature, we look at 9 awesome ideas to upgrade the floor in the kitchen, making it more modern, sophisticated and of course attractive. Let's take a look at these hints and tips to inspire your upgrade.

1. Vinyl

Vinyl was a popular flooring option in the 1970's, it was affordable and simple enough to DIY. But, eventually it was phased out for vinyl flooring that looked a lot more attractive and neutral, perfect for the modern homeowner.

2. Concrete

Living in an industrial style apartment and looking for flooring that is creative and courageous? Then concrete flooring may be a great choice for your interior.

3. Tiled

By far the most popular flooring type for the modern home, tiles are easy to clean and last a lifetime. However, it's important to consider a neutral tile that won't date or go out of style very soon.

4. Parquet

Older homes often feature parquet flooring, but that doesn't mean you need to get rid of it, give it some regular maintenance and attention and it could be the best aspect of your shabby chic home.

5. Stone

Stone flooring will be a sensational idea to accompany that farmstyle kitchen design.

6. Wooden

How about maintaining the existing wooden flooring for an ultimately rustic floor design?


7. Granite

Granite tiles are durable and elegant enough to use throughout the home.

8. Laminate

Or choose laminate flooring for a cosy yet contemporary look in your kitchen.

9. Mosaic

Our final kitchen is another throwback to a previous flooring style, the mosaic… but when placed in a kitchen with sleek and simple cabinets. It's nothing less than fascinating and easy on the eye. Have a look at these 9 tips and tricks to make a small kitchen look modern

