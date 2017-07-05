Your browser is out-of-date.

A stunning Surat home with terrace worth 50 lakh rupees

Justwords Justwords
SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
The beauty of a home does not always lie in unusual decor accents, bold colours or breathtaking furniture. It can also be achieved with elegant materials, sober hues and trendy designs as well. And this is what the interior architects at Spacce Interiors accomplished for this large house in Surat. Lavish use of dark wood, sleek furniture, soothing lights and a spacious stylish terrace make this residence a must see. The decor has been kept very minimalistic, so that rich design values can grab all the attention.

Lavish living

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style living room
SPACCE INTERIORS

SKY DECK

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Glossy and dark wooden cladding in the living and dining spaces lend a rich and warm feel.

Warm and serene

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
SPACCE INTERIORS

SKY DECK

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Dark wooden cladding, modern lights and an elegant Buddha statue make the approach of this home very inviting and peaceful.

Simple yet chic entryway

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
SPACCE INTERIORS

SKY DECK

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Indirect golden lighting, neat elements and the wood and white combination make the entryway classy and cosy.

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style living room
SPACCE INTERIORS

SKY DECK

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Luxurious cream sofas and a very trendy armchair offer ample and comfy seating in the living space. The wooden panel on the ceiling and the golden lighting lend warmth.

Stylish dining

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style dining room
SPACCE INTERIORS

SKY DECK

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

A simple slatted screen partitions the dining and living stylishly, without hampering the openness of the interior. The dining furniture is very modern, and a large tree artwork offers visual interest.

Trendy bedroom

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style bedroom
SPACCE INTERIORS

SKY DECK

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Blue and red bed linen adds spunk and contrast to the cream white environment of this bedroom. The bed’s design is sleek, and the headboard is unique.


Minimal and dreamy

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style bedroom
SPACCE INTERIORS

SKY DECK

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Soothing cream and white tones along with minimal decor make this spacious bedroom a charming sight. The fashionable bed, the indirect lighting and the horse painting are all attractive.

Purple power

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style bedroom
SPACCE INTERIORS

SKY DECK

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Splashes of purple on the bed and the curtain make this otherwise simple bedroom romantic and stylish. The wooden panelling behind the bed is very smart, and equipped conveniently with reading lamps.

Beautiful terrace

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
SPACCE INTERIORS

SKY DECK

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Spacious and well-lit, the terrace is a major highlight of this house. The stylish and airy gazebo made from bamboos looks earthy, cosy and inviting.

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
SPACCE INTERIORS

SKY DECK

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Inside, it’s easy to appreciate how air can easily pass through and keep the gazebo ventilated. Cane furniture, potted greens and bright cushions make for a very attractive ambiance here.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


