A stunning Surat home with terrace worth 50 lakh rupees

The beauty of a home does not always lie in unusual decor accents, bold colours or breathtaking furniture. It can also be achieved with elegant materials, sober hues and trendy designs as well. And this is what the interior architects at Spacce Interiors accomplished for this large house in Surat. Lavish use of dark wood, sleek furniture, soothing lights and a spacious stylish terrace make this residence a must see. The decor has been kept very minimalistic, so that rich design values can grab all the attention.
Glossy and dark wooden cladding in the living and dining spaces lend a rich and warm feel.
Dark wooden cladding, modern lights and an elegant Buddha statue make the approach of this home very inviting and peaceful.
Indirect golden lighting, neat elements and the wood and white combination make the entryway classy and cosy.
Luxurious cream sofas and a very trendy armchair offer ample and comfy seating in the living space. The wooden panel on the ceiling and the golden lighting lend warmth.
A simple slatted screen partitions the dining and living stylishly, without hampering the openness of the interior. The dining furniture is very modern, and a large tree artwork offers visual interest.
Blue and red bed linen adds spunk and contrast to the cream white environment of this bedroom. The bed’s design is sleek, and the headboard is unique.
Soothing cream and white tones along with minimal decor make this spacious bedroom a charming sight. The fashionable bed, the indirect lighting and the horse painting are all attractive.
Splashes of purple on the bed and the curtain make this otherwise simple bedroom romantic and stylish. The wooden panelling behind the bed is very smart, and equipped conveniently with reading lamps.
Spacious and well-lit, the terrace is a major highlight of this house. The stylish and airy gazebo made from bamboos looks earthy, cosy and inviting.
Inside, it’s easy to appreciate how air can easily pass through and keep the gazebo ventilated. Cane furniture, potted greens and bright cushions make for a very attractive ambiance here.
Here’s another tour - A charming and well planned home for an Indian family