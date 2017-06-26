26 images of bedrooms with beautiful view

Imagine waking up every morning and walking up to the terrace and breathe in some fresh air. Imagine relaxing in your bed after a long day listening to the silence of the nature just beside your bed. You are really lucky if you have your own private terrace attached to your bedroom. If you don’t but really want to have one, then this ideabook is for you.

We have compiled 26 images of bedrooms to inspire you. All the projects have been designed by our expert architects and interior designers. The specialty of these bedrooms is that it opens towards terrace or gardens or inner courtyard or to sum up all… to an amazing view.

Let’s enjoy the view!