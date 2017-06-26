Your browser is out-of-date.

26 images of bedrooms with beautiful view

PLAZA PAPELILLO, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Tropical style bedroom
Imagine waking up every morning and walking up to the terrace and breathe in some fresh air. Imagine relaxing in your bed after a long day listening to the silence of the nature just beside your bed. You are really lucky if you have your own private terrace attached to your bedroom. If you don’t but really want to have one, then this ideabook is for you.

We have compiled 26 images of bedrooms to inspire you. All the projects have been designed by our expert architects and interior designers. The specialty of these bedrooms is that it opens towards terrace or gardens or inner courtyard or to sum up all… to an amazing view.

Let’s enjoy the view!

1. A few steps to the courtyard

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

2. Unobstructed view of the nature

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern style bedroom Wood Wood effect
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

3. Elegant way to walk to the garden

Laurel, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern style bedroom
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

4. Bright and vibrant

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern style bedroom
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

5. Shack on the beach

PLAZA PAPELILLO, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Tropical style bedroom
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

6. Stretching calmness

Departamento CGB , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern style bedroom
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea


7. Small balcony for small room

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

8. A view to live for!

Pent-house LAHIA, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern style bedroom
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

9. Bring in the terrace for work

homify Minimalist bedroom Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Warmth that the wood spreads

Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Country style bedroom
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

11. Romantic getaway

Residencial Vista Sol, Mobiliario y Equipo MEE Mobiliario y Equipo MEE Eclectic style bedroom
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE

Mobiliario y Equipo MEE
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE

12. Rustic charm of stone

homify Minimalist bedroom Concrete White
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. A walk right into the lap of nature

Residencial Vista Sol, Mobiliario y Equipo MEE Mobiliario y Equipo MEE BedroomAccessories & decoration
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE

Mobiliario y Equipo MEE
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE

14. Merging with the surrounding

Rústica e Colonial, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Colonial style bedroom
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

15. Elegantly simple

Departamento Polanco I, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Classic style bedroom
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

16. Inspired by the nature

Villa Farallón 14, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style bedroom
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

17. Youthful charm for the young at heart

DISEÑO DE INTERIORES, GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS Modern style bedroom Bricks
GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS

GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS
GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS
GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS

18. A balcony to watch the city skyline

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Colonial charm for the stylish people

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

20. Full size view right from the bed

Perú 87, Boué Arquitectos Boué Arquitectos Modern style bedroom Concrete
Boué Arquitectos

Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos

21. Panoramic view of the garden

PM, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Modern style bedroom Concrete
FGO Arquitectura

FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura

22. Blissfully at peace

CHILENO 310, MAR STUDIO MAR STUDIO Modern style bedroom
MAR STUDIO

MAR STUDIO
MAR STUDIO
MAR STUDIO

23. Terrace for the kids too

EDIFICIO CASA CORONADO, Trama Arquitectos Trama Arquitectos Eclectic style bedroom
Trama Arquitectos

Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos

24. Slanting beauty

Casa A, Método Arquitectos Método Arquitectos Minimalist bedroom
Método Arquitectos

Método Arquitectos
Método Arquitectos
Método Arquitectos

25. As calm as nature

AVALON, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern style bedroom
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

26. A big wide terrace to enjoy!

Real Hacienda III Cañada , Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Now when you have a beautiful bedroom with terrace, you will need some more ideas to decorate it and make it beautiful.

If you need some ideas to make your terrace green, you will love this ideabook: 15 Beautiful and green ideas for your terrace

Which picture of the bedroom with terrace or courtyard inspired you the most? Leave a comment. 


