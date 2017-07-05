Style, comfort, functionality – this Mumbai home has it all!

Simplicity doesn’t necessarily imply a lack of luxury, as this home tour will prove shortly. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Space Design Group, this spacious residence in Mumbai is a tasteful blend of trendy furniture, stylish lighting, cosy textiles and creative ideas. Though mostly dominated by neutral hues, each room has its own personality and is equipped with smart storage solutions. Large airy terraces are special attractions of this apartment, while soothing colours ensure a relaxing ambiance wherever you go.
Dominated by white, cream and wooden hues, this living and dining area looks expansive and very elegant. The furniture looks trendy and neat, and this space opens up to a sunny and airy terrace.
Lush potted greens and pretty golden lanterns make this spacious terrace a charming sight to behold. Modern furniture in sober tones offers comfy seating.
Cutting-edge chairs, simple but chic colours, mirrors and bright lights make for a very fancy atmosphere in the dining area.
Lavish glazing, indirect golden lighting, neat designs and light colours make the halls in this home bright and inviting.
Minimally furnished, this spacious bedroom wows with soft white and grey tones, plush textiles, and a few well-chosen decor pieces. The polished wooden flooring is a warm touch.
Different shades of grey rule this beautiful and modern bedroom, lending it a oodles of personality. Neat furniture pieces and cosy linen add to the appeal.
Glossy panels behind the bed and on the wardrobe make this white, grey and black bedroom impressive. Sleek furniture and smart storage solutions help too.
Wood, white and cream make for a soothing and very elegant combination in this contemporary bedroom. Stylish indirect lighting and a large glass window illuminate the space nicely.
Here’s another large terrace with wood and stone panelling for a Zen and earthy appeal. The Buddha artwork lends serenity, while the pool relaxes both body and mind.
Here’s another tour - A Mumbai home full of style and comfort