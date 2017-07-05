Your browser is out-of-date.

Style, comfort, functionality – this Mumbai home has it all!

Interiors, Space Design Group Space Design Group Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Simplicity doesn’t necessarily imply a lack of luxury, as this home tour will prove shortly. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Space Design Group, this spacious residence in Mumbai is a tasteful blend of trendy furniture, stylish lighting, cosy textiles and creative ideas. Though mostly dominated by neutral hues, each room has its own personality and is equipped with smart storage solutions. Large airy terraces are special attractions of this apartment, while soothing colours ensure a relaxing ambiance wherever you go.

Elegant living and dining

Dominated by white, cream and wooden hues, this living and dining area looks expansive and very elegant. The furniture looks trendy and neat, and this space opens up to a sunny and airy terrace.

Beautiful terrace

Lush potted greens and pretty golden lanterns make this spacious terrace a charming sight to behold. Modern furniture in sober tones offers comfy seating.

Stylish dining

Cutting-edge chairs, simple but chic colours, mirrors and bright lights make for a very fancy atmosphere in the dining area.

Soothing hallways

Lavish glazing, indirect golden lighting, neat designs and light colours make the halls in this home bright and inviting.

Classy in white and grey

Minimally furnished, this spacious bedroom wows with soft white and grey tones, plush textiles, and a few well-chosen decor pieces. The polished wooden flooring is a warm touch.

Pure sophistication

Different shades of grey rule this beautiful and modern bedroom, lending it a oodles of personality. Neat furniture pieces and cosy linen add to the appeal.


Sober and practical

Glossy panels behind the bed and on the wardrobe make this white, grey and black bedroom impressive. Sleek furniture and smart storage solutions help too.

Dreamy haven

Wood, white and cream make for a soothing and very elegant combination in this contemporary bedroom. Stylish indirect lighting and a large glass window illuminate the space nicely.

Tranquillity!

Here’s another large terrace with wood and stone panelling for a Zen and earthy appeal. The Buddha artwork lends serenity, while the pool relaxes both body and mind.

Here’s another tour - A Mumbai home full of style and comfort

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


