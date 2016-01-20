​A home with subtle and soothing waves

The TV unit is the make or break deal of the living room. In this house the TV unit is designed in shades of brown that perfectly match the interiors. To create a balance with the ceiling, the walls have also incorporated the back lit pattern and make an impressive and attractive impression in the living room. The sleek storage space underneath the TV helps organise the accessories better.

