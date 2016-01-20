​A home with subtle and soothing waves

Let us introduce a homse that is designed on a subtle and soothing theme. This highly sophisticated and rich house speaks volumes about simplicity and promotes simple living and high thinking. Designed using beige and brown patterns, it makes use of perfect geometrical shapes and patterns that imbibe a stunning and charming effect. The designers at MaverickArchitects have done a splendid job in adding life to the house by the use of small and colourful accents. Have a look!
The living room of any house is the first place to be visited by any guest. This place gives an easy reflection of the owner and creates a deep impression. Therefore, the living room needs to have high attention in design and furnishing. The living room of this house is designed in a way that it makes use of mute and neutral shades that are perfectly highlighted by colourful and vivid cushions. This place is bestowed with natural light with the help of glass windows on one side. They give an awesome view of the soothing exteriors and thus make a beautiful feature. The TV wall unit and minimalist coffee table further make the space look huge and spacious.
The bedroom is designed with soft and subtle nuances of brown and shades of grey. The area is personalised by the use of family pictures and frames perfectly placed on the bedside tables. The mute wooden flooring against the neutral walls further let you relax and enjoy the bright colours and contrasts of the decor. The puffed headboard and low height of the bed help you include modernity in the subtlest way possible.
To give the bedroom a distinctive feature, the designers have incorporated the use of a backlit ceiling design, that makes the area imbibe a touch of glamour and drama. This pattern is imparted on one side of the ceiling and exudes a lovely stance even during the day. It is designed using artistic patterns that set everything in the right frame. The dark wooden ceiling matches with the dresser cabinet and exudes a brightening and contrasting touch.
The dining area is created with the same mute touch just as the living room. The dining table is a sturdy wooden ensemble of white upholstered chairs paired with the contrasting brown platform. It acts as the liaison between the living room and the kitchen. The dining zone is further demarcated by the use of a statement light perfectly located above the couch. The high-rise chairs and backlit walls further make the room glamorous.
The TV unit is the make or break deal of the living room. In this house the TV unit is designed in shades of brown that perfectly match the interiors. To create a balance with the ceiling, the walls have also incorporated the back lit pattern and make an impressive and attractive impression in the living room. The sleek storage space underneath the TV helps organise the accessories better.
If reading is your passion, do checkout this ideabook to create unique reading zones in your home : Fantastic reading corners for every mood