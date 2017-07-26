Your browser is out-of-date.

18 pictures of small living rooms for Indian homes

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
RESIDENCIA HABITACIONAL, GHT EcoArquitectos GHT EcoArquitectos Minimalist living room
Space crunch woes tend to stand out, getting the better of the inhabitants of a home. Enlarging an area doesn't seem plausible, however creating the illusion of space does. In order to achieve this feat, focus needs to be shifted from the limited availability of space to the space at hand. The folks at homify have curated a number of tricks and are awaiting your presence to unfold them! 

Let's kindle the inner magician within, with 18 simple ideas. 

1. Inflict a mirage of space with one bright tone that outnumbers a neutral one.

Rinnovo Arredo, Studio HAUS Studio HAUS Modern living room
Studio HAUS

Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS

2. Lighting makes a room seem larger

RESIDENCIA HABITACIONAL, GHT EcoArquitectos GHT EcoArquitectos Minimalist living room
GHT EcoArquitectos

GHT EcoArquitectos
GHT EcoArquitectos
GHT EcoArquitectos

3. Light, color and decor speak volumes

Rancho El Colomo // 2014., TocoMadera TocoMadera Modern living room
TocoMadera

TocoMadera
TocoMadera
TocoMadera

4. Smaller pieces of furniture that occupy lesser amount of space when compared to a large piece of furniture

TORRE VISUM, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

5. Open holed wall to accommodate artifacts

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Paired with an all inclusive wall unit

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify


6. Neutral tones create the illusion of space

CH, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern living room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

7. Contemporary elements that speak for themselves

Casa Encinos (Remodelación), La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Modern living room
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

8. Let the light in!

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style living room
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

9. Indoor gardens to up the aesthetics of your home

Casa P 29, Ambás Arquitectos Ambás Arquitectos Modern living room
Ambás Arquitectos

Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos

10. The use of sofas as opposed to beams to divide areas

Rosaleda Decor, Mexico City 2013, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Modern living room
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

11. Multi purpose furniture

Casa A.P, DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern living room
DIN Interiorismo

DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo

12. Block cabins to avail of space

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Bufalotta, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

13. Light weight shelves that do not take up too much space

Una Stanza in più, Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern living room
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

14. White to illuminate the room

Appartamento Torino Centro storico, Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Classic style living room
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor

Loredana Vingelli Home Decor
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor

15. L shaped arm chair to make up for a separate piece of furniture

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern living room
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

16. Merge the dining and living areas into one

Casa AS, Nicola Sacco Architetto Nicola Sacco Architetto Modern living room Wood
Nicola Sacco Architetto

Nicola Sacco Architetto
Nicola Sacco Architetto
Nicola Sacco Architetto

For more on living room ideas, check out this ideabook. 

17. A palate of color

2BE OPEN-SPACE, Davide Pavanello Lab Davide Pavanello Lab Modern living room
Davide Pavanello Lab

Davide Pavanello Lab
Davide Pavanello Lab
Davide Pavanello Lab

18. An incredible wall unit to steal glamour

Appartamento Roma Prati, piano a piano a Modern living room
piano a

piano a
piano a
piano a

For more, follow this link.

A beautiful and well planned home in Kerala
18 ideas too small? 


