A beautifully furnished family home in Pune

Designed by Aijaz Hakim Architects in Pune, this entire property historically belongs to this family. Situated in Ahmednagar, this house is kept simple yet dynamic. It has oscillating volumes as you pass from one room to another. The entrance is deeply inset from the main road to create a sense of separation from the outer world. The entire house embraces technology to enhance environmental performance and automation to use the lighting effectively and in moderation. It also has integrated AV systems that can be individually operated by electronic gadgets.
The house comes with five bedrooms with two additional bedrooms in the outhouse. The master bedroom is given a huge and sassy feel by the incorporation of huge paintings that are beautifully hung on brightly coloured walls. The wooden flooring and mute interiors make a wonderful combination that is further highlighted by the use of modern products and furnishings.
Have space crunch and looking for ways to create a study area in a small home? Here's an ideabook that will help : How to create a study area in a small home?
The living room is broadly designed with the use of three colours that are beige, black and brown. The beige sofa set matches perfectly well with the suave interiors that are given a classic touch by the pretentious lighting. The furnishings are perfectly placed to look sassy and rich at the same time. The room is also provided with a huge glass window to add warmth and cosiness during the day.
The house has a royal entrance that is designed in the centre of the circular driveway. The richly lit fountain makes a perfect landscaping feature that reflects the dynamic personality of the clients. The linear parallel walls perfectly fence the ever-expanding space of the house. The triple height informal living area acts as a pivot around which all other living areas are arranged.
After the warm entrance, you are surely going to feel mesmerised by the pristine swimming pool. The cool waters of the rectangular swimming pool beckon you to take a dip and feel relaxed and rejuvenated. Apart from the pool, the lush green exteriors and effective lighting further make your evening delightful.
The dining room of this house is designed according to an earthy theme. It makes use of metallic chairs that are assembled well with a sturdy wooden dining table that is designed in a perfect oval shape to suit the layout of the room. The ceiling and flooring too, sing a harmonious tune together. The grand entry through the wood and glass doors ensures a warm welcome.
This magnificent house also comes with a sassy home theatre. This home theatre is also given a wooden feel with the inclusion of wooden walls and floors. The stairs are designed in bright red that add as a brightening and classy effect to the space. The spot lit ceiling further makes this experience more pleasurable. The shimmery sofa set and the centrally placed bright red centerpiece further add zing and chic to the home theatre.