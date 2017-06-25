Your browser is out-of-date.

18 creative storage shelves for kitchens of any size

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style kitchen
Creating proper storage in your kitchen is essential so that you can keep it well organised. But it is not important that your storage units should look dull and colourless just because they are not going to be seen by your guests. 

If you are looking for ways to incorporate designer shelves in your kitchen then here are 18 creative options that you can use.

1. Wall mounted shelves

homify Eclectic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

These wall mounted shelves are the perfect option for creating a storage unit as well as making a blank wall look beautiful.

2. Glass shelves

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style kitchen
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

A material that you can use to make your shelves look amazing is glass. This will also make sure that your storage unit is lightweight.

3. Hanging metal shelves

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

It is not important that you have to create a shelf on the ground or on the wall. Rather you can use a similar layout to build a hanging storage unit.

4. Stainless steel shelves

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior Lo Interior Eclectic style kitchen
Lo Interior

Lo Interior
Lo Interior
Lo Interior

Stainless steel can also prove to be an ideal option for creating your kitchen shelves as it will give your kitchen a modern look.

5. Shelves with hooks

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style kitchen
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

Another excellent way of creating storage in your kitchen is by combining shelves with hooks. This way you will be able to store containers as well as mugs in the same location.

6. Open cabinets

Residência Campo Comprido, Studio Leonardo Muller Studio Leonardo Muller Modern kitchen MDF Black
Studio Leonardo Muller

Studio Leonardo Muller
Studio Leonardo Muller
Studio Leonardo Muller

Creating a wall of open cabinets is also ideal if you are looking to store all your crockery and cutlery in one place.


7. Parallel wooden shelves

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style kitchen
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Instead of creating two long shelves in your kitchen you can also opt for such long and short parallel wooden shelving option.

8. Below the counter shelves

Loft Senti, CONTRASTE INTERIOR CONTRASTE INTERIOR Eclectic style kitchen
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

If you have enough space below your kitchen counter then utilising it to install similar looking open shelves is highly recommended.

9. Cylindrical shelves and cabinets

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Eclectic style kitchen
Johnny Grey

Edenbridge

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

The designer of this room has used old beer barrels to create beautiful looking cylindrical shelves. They have also painted it with bright colours to make it stand out.

10. Cemented shelves

homify Modern kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want to create permanent shelves in your kitchen then using cement to build sleek looking storage like seen in the picture is an ideal choice.

11. Different size shelves

Cocina y planchador actuales, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Modern kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

While you are trying to create shelves for your kitchen you can also combine different size units so that you are able to store all the items near each other.

12. Shelves on cabinet doors

Vivienda suburbana en madera, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
Taller de Ensamble SAS

Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS

The doors of your cabinets can also accommodate small shelves or hooks to increase the storage capacity of your kitchen.

13. Small open shelves

La casa de Tere y Miguel, FGMarquitecto FGMarquitecto Rustic style kitchen
FGMarquitecto

FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto

If you like to store all your cooking essential near your gas range then installing such small open shelves is advised.

14. Natural wood storage

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

To give your kitchen a natural touch opting for neutral colour wood to create the cabinets is worth a shot. You can simply polish to wood and use it without having to paint the unit.

15. Glass and wood cabinets

COCINA DE ESTILO BELGA LACADA EN VERDE, CON PLANCHADOR ANEJO, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Classic style kitchen Green
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

If you want your kitchen to look more regal than opting for a glass and wood cabinet is worth considering. These units can be painted in pastel shades to make your kitchen look modern.

16. Crockery shelves

LUMINOSA COCINA DE AIRE SEÑORIAL, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Classic style kitchen Wood White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

Creating shelves especially for placing your crockery is an excellent way of storing all your dinnerware. These units can also have specific sections for glassware, plates, tea and coffee sets.

17. Counter side shelves

Cocina en Las Tablas, J&C Salafranca Decoración S.L J&C Salafranca Decoración S.L Modern kitchen
J&amp;C Salafranca Decoración S.L

J&C Salafranca Decoración S.L
J&amp;C Salafranca Decoración S.L
J&C Salafranca Decoración S.L

The side walls of your counters are usually left empty but by creating a similar looking shelving option you will be able to use it in a much better way.

18. Ceiling shelves

RESIDENCIA HUASTECA, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Built-in kitchens Purple/Violet
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

Using the vertical space available to create a sleek looking ceiling shelf is the best way to add a creative touch to your kitchen.

छोटे भारतीय रसोई के लिए 7 बड़े अंतरिक्ष बचत विचार
Which one of these shelves was your favourite?


