18 creative storage shelves for kitchens of any size

Creating proper storage in your kitchen is essential so that you can keep it well organised. But it is not important that your storage units should look dull and colourless just because they are not going to be seen by your guests.
If you are looking for ways to incorporate designer shelves in your kitchen then here are 18 creative options that you can use.
These wall mounted shelves are the perfect option for creating a storage unit as well as making a blank wall look beautiful.
A material that you can use to make your shelves look amazing is glass. This will also make sure that your storage unit is lightweight.
It is not important that you have to create a shelf on the ground or on the wall. Rather you can use a similar layout to build a hanging storage unit.
Stainless steel can also prove to be an ideal option for creating your kitchen shelves as it will give your kitchen a modern look.
Another excellent way of creating storage in your kitchen is by combining shelves with hooks. This way you will be able to store containers as well as mugs in the same location.
Creating a wall of open cabinets is also ideal if you are looking to store all your crockery and cutlery in one place.
Instead of creating two long shelves in your kitchen you can also opt for such long and short parallel wooden shelving option.
If you have enough space below your kitchen counter then utilising it to install similar looking open shelves is highly recommended.
The designer of this room has used old beer barrels to create beautiful looking cylindrical shelves. They have also painted it with bright colours to make it stand out.
If you want to create permanent shelves in your kitchen then using cement to build sleek looking storage like seen in the picture is an ideal choice.
While you are trying to create shelves for your kitchen you can also combine different size units so that you are able to store all the items near each other.
The doors of your cabinets can also accommodate small shelves or hooks to increase the storage capacity of your kitchen.
If you like to store all your cooking essential near your gas range then installing such small open shelves is advised.
To give your kitchen a natural touch opting for neutral colour wood to create the cabinets is worth a shot. You can simply polish to wood and use it without having to paint the unit.
If you want your kitchen to look more regal than opting for a glass and wood cabinet is worth considering. These units can be painted in pastel shades to make your kitchen look modern.
Creating shelves especially for placing your crockery is an excellent way of storing all your dinnerware. These units can also have specific sections for glassware, plates, tea and coffee sets.
The side walls of your counters are usually left empty but by creating a similar looking shelving option you will be able to use it in a much better way.
Using the vertical space available to create a sleek looking ceiling shelf is the best way to add a creative touch to your kitchen.
