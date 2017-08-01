Your browser is out-of-date.

A trendy Mumbai home designed in 15 lakhs

Modern living room
Welcome to a compact but stylish residence rendered by the interior architects at Vinayak Interior in Mumbai. By smartly using an average budget of Rs. 15 lakhs, the professionals achieved both visual appeal and functionality in this home. Soothing and neutral colours, elegant furniture, and intelligent space planning are the reasons why this abode caught our attention. Wood makes a warm statement here as well.

Smart window seat

homify

The neat window seat comes with cabinets underneath for storing odds and ends in the living area, without encouraging clutter. Colourful cushions add life and style to the seat.

Modern TV unit

TV unit

Sleek and minimal, the wooden TV unit in the living space is storage-friendly and aesthetic. Flowers and collectibles lend it personality.

Stylish living

Sitting area

From this vantage point, it is easy to admire the elegant wooden sofa in the living space, as well as the ornately embroidered carpet. The cushions are a very playful touch.

Compact yet convenient

Dining area and hallway entrance

An open plan layout allows the living to merge with the small dining and open kitchen seamlessly. Wood, sober hues and neat designs define the dining and kitchen, where there is ample space to move around and get chores done.  

Here’s another tour - A luxurious and creative Mumbai residence

9 pictures of kitchen tiles to inspire you
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


