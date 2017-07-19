Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 ways to remodel the bedroom by spending less than 1000 rupees

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

When your budget is tight, the idea of remodeling the house seems almost impossible. But it is not about money. Of course, money helps a lot to achieve some goals, but ingenuity and creativity are key ingredients in this mission. What seems to us a little viable can suddenly become a possibility. Today, at homify , we will leave you with some suggestions for remodelling your bedroom by spending little money. 

1. A homemade headboard

Dormitorio matrimonial | RUSTICO Y ECLÉCTICO , G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Rustic style bedroom
G7 Grupo Creativo

G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo

It's not a big effort to change the bedroom or remodel it. When it comes to the bed, for example, you do not have to buy a new one. We propose, instead, that you build a rustic headboard or use wooden pallets. Economical and ecological.

2. Clothes rack

Espacios decorados by Wallart, CUSTOMS handmade CUSTOMS handmade Modern walls & floors
CUSTOMS handmade

Espacios decorados by Wallart

CUSTOMS handmade
CUSTOMS handmade
CUSTOMS handmade

If you have extra clothes and you no longer have room in the bedroom, then you can choose to incorporate a clothes rack. These lightweight structures that usually have wheels help to keep everything harmonious in the room. It is a simple and inexpensive solution. What are you waiting for?

3. Wallpaper

Residência Canário, Mauricio Arruda Design Mauricio Arruda Design Eclectic style bedroom
Mauricio Arruda Design

Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design

Changing the walls of a space is halfway to totally changing the environment. If you're fed up with the color of your bedroom walls, it's time to do something. Have you thought about using wallpaper? No need to cover all the walls with wallpaper. Just cover one and see how this simple change impacts your bedroom. 

4. Textiles

Timeless Country - Primavera Verano 2016, Laura Ashley Decoración Laura Ashley Decoración Rustic style bedroom Wood effect
Laura Ashley Decoración

Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración

Another way to remodel the room that does not require large expenses is the replacement of textiles. New curtains , a new rug, a different duvet cover, a blanket at the foot of the bed and / or a set of new cushions make all the difference and do not ruin your budget.

5. Decorative vinyl

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

As simple as it seems, decorative vinyl is an excellent solution to change the energy of a space. The best part of this proposal is that it is easily replaceable. When you get tired of the chosen motif, you can discard it and choose a new one.

6. Coloured Accessories

Vogue Bedroom, NILL'S FURNITURE DESIGN NILL'S FURNITURE DESIGN BedroomBeds & headboards
NILL&#39;S FURNITURE DESIGN

NILL'S FURNITURE DESIGN
NILL&#39;S FURNITURE DESIGN
NILL'S FURNITURE DESIGN

Maybe you do not give them much importance, but the accessories in your room have weight. They reflect your personality. 

Choose beautiful decorative objects that fill the environment with colour. Photographs, scented candles, wooden boxes, lamps… they are all welcome.


7. Let there be light

La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Classic style houses
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Lighting matters in every room of the house. In the bedroom, it is advisable to create a warm and intimate atmosphere. 

Replace the bedside lamps and choose some more modern ones!

8. Close to nature

Oakland Bedroom Collection The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
The Cotswold Company

Oakland Bedroom Collection

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Nature lends freshness and vitality to spaces. You do not need fancy things to make your world more beautiful and inspire you.

For more inspiration, have a look at 5 trendy bedroom designs.

5 awesome Indian homes with floor plans
Which idea for remodeling the bedroom do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks