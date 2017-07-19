8 ways to remodel the bedroom by spending less than 1000 rupees

When your budget is tight, the idea of remodeling the house seems almost impossible. But it is not about money. Of course, money helps a lot to achieve some goals, but ingenuity and creativity are key ingredients in this mission. What seems to us a little viable can suddenly become a possibility. Today, at homify , we will leave you with some suggestions for remodelling your bedroom by spending little money.
It's not a big effort to change the bedroom or remodel it. When it comes to the bed, for example, you do not have to buy a new one. We propose, instead, that you build a rustic headboard or use wooden pallets. Economical and ecological.
If you have extra clothes and you no longer have room in the bedroom, then you can choose to incorporate a clothes rack. These lightweight structures that usually have wheels help to keep everything harmonious in the room. It is a simple and inexpensive solution. What are you waiting for?
Changing the walls of a space is halfway to totally changing the environment. If you're fed up with the color of your bedroom walls, it's time to do something. Have you thought about using wallpaper? No need to cover all the walls with wallpaper. Just cover one and see how this simple change impacts your bedroom.
Another way to remodel the room that does not require large expenses is the replacement of textiles. New curtains , a new rug, a different duvet cover, a blanket at the foot of the bed and / or a set of new cushions make all the difference and do not ruin your budget.
As simple as it seems, decorative vinyl is an excellent solution to change the energy of a space. The best part of this proposal is that it is easily replaceable. When you get tired of the chosen motif, you can discard it and choose a new one.
Maybe you do not give them much importance, but the accessories in your room have weight. They reflect your personality.
Choose beautiful decorative objects that fill the environment with colour. Photographs, scented candles, wooden boxes, lamps… they are all welcome.
Lighting matters in every room of the house. In the bedroom, it is advisable to create a warm and intimate atmosphere.
Replace the bedside lamps and choose some more modern ones!
Nature lends freshness and vitality to spaces. You do not need fancy things to make your world more beautiful and inspire you.
For more inspiration, have a look at 5 trendy bedroom designs.