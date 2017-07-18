Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas to improve your Indian kitchen

Justwords Justwords
Gabriel Apartment, Atelye 70 Planners & Architects Atelye 70 Planners & Architects Modern kitchen
In India, the kitchen is definitely the heart of the home. It is often a place where family members catch up after a tiring day, prepare meals together, bond with kids or simply enjoy a quiet cup of coffee. So your kitchen should be as beautiful as it is functional. But this doesn’t mean you have to go for a complete or expensive makeover. Small decor ideas can work great as well. Check out the 15 we have collated here.

1. Use old or vintage collectibles

Kemal açar, AÇAR MOBİLYA DEKORASYON AÇAR MOBİLYA DEKORASYON Country style kitchen
A vintage jug from your grandmother’s time or wicker baskets can enhance the look and feel of your kitchen.

2. Floating shelf for cookbooks

METROKENT BURSA, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern kitchen
Add a sleek wall shelf in an elegant colour and adorn it with cookbooks, vases or showpieces. This kitchen was rendered by the interior architects at Niyazi Özçakar Iç Mimarlik.

3. How about a blackboard?

İNDEKSA ÖRNEK DAİRE ÇALIŞMASI, İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. Modern kitchen
A blackboard in your kitchen can be a fun way of communicating between family members. You can jot down recipes or grocery lists as well on it.

4. Bright colours

homify Modern kitchen
Take a break from classic white or cream kitchens, and paint a table or chairs in a bright hue like yellow, green or red.

5. Both aesthetic and functional

Ahşap Mutfak Rafı, Pons Home Design Pons Home Design KitchenCabinets & shelves
Mount an elegant wooden rack on your kitchen wall and display pretty cups, saucers and jars in it.

6. A wooden chopping board

homify KitchenBench tops
Just call a carpenter and get a stylish wooden chopping board attached with your island or counter. Chop veggies or fruits easily on it.


7. Dry peppers and eggplants to the rescue

Gabriel Apartment, Atelye 70 Planners & Architects Atelye 70 Planners & Architects Modern kitchen
Have nothing ornamental to hang in your kitchen? Consider hanging a bunch of dried eggplants or peppers for a unique look.

8. Consider an island

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern kitchen
Though incorporating an island can be slightly expensive, it can be very helpful. Go for a small one with inbuilt cabinets or drawers for more functionality.

9. Make counters interesting

homify KitchenBench tops
Instead of using a common colour or material for counters, consider something different like wood, as shown here. Wood is versatile when it comes to different designs and shapes, and your kitchen will look warm and elegant too.

10. Show off!

KEYİFLİ BİR MUTFAK, Arte FABBRO Arte FABBRO Modern kitchen
Neat glass showcases can be a great way of displaying your beautiful china and crystals. Add them in your kitchen for a brand new look.

11. Multifunctional is in

homify Modern kitchen
Suspend a steel rack like the one shown here from the ceiling of your kitchen. It is lightweight, stylish and can be used to store crockery that is not used often. You can also hang ladles and spatulas from this.

12. Unique accessories

HANEDAN KONUTLARI, Çağrı Aytaş İç Mimarlık İnşaat Çağrı Aytaş İç Mimarlık İnşaat Modern kitchen
Want your kitchen to stand out from the rest? Search for original or unique accessories like this wine bottle holder shown here.

13. Consider bright fruits

Adin Knutları, Arte FABBRO Arte FABBRO Modern kitchen
Something as simple as a bright fruit like an apple, orange, watermelon or grapes can transform your kitchen’s look miraculously.

14. Magic with open shelves

MUTFAK RAFI- TEREK, NİTELİK MOBİLYA DEKORASYON NİTELİK MOBİLYA DEKORASYON KitchenCabinets & shelves
Open shelves like these can look pretty and house all your beautiful dinnerware. Arrange plates, bowls or cups tastefully for maximum visual appeal.

15. Embrace drawer cabinets

POOL DESIGN, DESIGNMOB MOBİLYA İNŞ SAN DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ DESIGNMOB MOBİLYA İNŞ SAN DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ KitchenCabinets & shelves
Though a little expensive to install, drawer cabinets are perfect for compartmentalising drawers easily. This aids in better organisation of veggies, fruits, crockery, cutlery, cleaning supplies and so on.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


