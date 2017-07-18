15 ideas to improve your Indian kitchen

In India, the kitchen is definitely the heart of the home. It is often a place where family members catch up after a tiring day, prepare meals together, bond with kids or simply enjoy a quiet cup of coffee. So your kitchen should be as beautiful as it is functional. But this doesn’t mean you have to go for a complete or expensive makeover. Small decor ideas can work great as well. Check out the 15 we have collated here.
A vintage jug from your grandmother’s time or wicker baskets can enhance the look and feel of your kitchen.
Add a sleek wall shelf in an elegant colour and adorn it with cookbooks, vases or showpieces. This kitchen was rendered by the interior architects at Niyazi Özçakar Iç Mimarlik.
A blackboard in your kitchen can be a fun way of communicating between family members. You can jot down recipes or grocery lists as well on it.
Take a break from classic white or cream kitchens, and paint a table or chairs in a bright hue like yellow, green or red.
Mount an elegant wooden rack on your kitchen wall and display pretty cups, saucers and jars in it.
Just call a carpenter and get a stylish wooden chopping board attached with your island or counter. Chop veggies or fruits easily on it.
Have nothing ornamental to hang in your kitchen? Consider hanging a bunch of dried eggplants or peppers for a unique look.
Though incorporating an island can be slightly expensive, it can be very helpful. Go for a small one with inbuilt cabinets or drawers for more functionality.
Instead of using a common colour or material for counters, consider something different like wood, as shown here. Wood is versatile when it comes to different designs and shapes, and your kitchen will look warm and elegant too.
Neat glass showcases can be a great way of displaying your beautiful china and crystals. Add them in your kitchen for a brand new look.
Suspend a steel rack like the one shown here from the ceiling of your kitchen. It is lightweight, stylish and can be used to store crockery that is not used often. You can also hang ladles and spatulas from this.
Want your kitchen to stand out from the rest? Search for original or unique accessories like this wine bottle holder shown here.
Something as simple as a bright fruit like an apple, orange, watermelon or grapes can transform your kitchen’s look miraculously.
Open shelves like these can look pretty and house all your beautiful dinnerware. Arrange plates, bowls or cups tastefully for maximum visual appeal.
Though a little expensive to install, drawer cabinets are perfect for compartmentalising drawers easily. This aids in better organisation of veggies, fruits, crockery, cutlery, cleaning supplies and so on.
