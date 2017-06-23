Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 ideas for your home entrance

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa em Itu, Mellani Fotografias Mellani Fotografias Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Entrance or walkways are the first things that a visitor notices when they come to your house and this makes it all the more important for you to make your building's exterior look beautiful. Out of all the options that you can use to design your entrance opting for a modern looking floor layout is the most efficient.  

To help you understand this better here are 13 amazing ideas that can help you redesign your entrance floor.

1. Concrete walkway

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those of you who are trying to make their main entrance look beautiful opting for a similar concrete walkway can be a good choice. You can incorporate two different sections one for cars to pass and the other as normal steps.

2. Floor LED lights

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Installing LED lights in your floor can also be a great way of making the entire entrance look amazing. These lights are also waterproof which means you do not have to worry about excessive rain or water damage. 

3. Wooden walkway

Casa Las Aguilas, Besana Studio Besana Studio Modern houses Beige
Besana Studio

Besana Studio
Besana Studio
Besana Studio

If you have a garden near your main entrance then opting for a similar looking wooden walkway is the best way to complement the look. This will also add a natural touch to your house.

4. Natural stone walkway

CASA CZN, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Country style houses
Estudio Meraki

Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki

There are numerous natural stones available which can be used for creating a walkway for your house. These stones are available in different colours and designs making it easy for you to create a customised look.

5. Floor tiles

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Front doors
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

If you want a stone finish for your exterior walkway but are not willing to spend that much then opting for such floor tiles is highly recommended. These tiles are made out of cement but they have a stone like appearance.

6. White marble walkway

Casa CG, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses Metal Black
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

For those of you who want to give their home a grand touch then adding white marble to your entrance walkway is a must. This will not only make your house look amazing but it will also make it look clean.


7. Red brick walkway

Casa em Itu, Mellani Fotografias Mellani Fotografias Modern houses
Mellani Fotografias

Casa em Itu

Mellani Fotografias
Mellani Fotografias
Mellani Fotografias

For creating a rustic looking entrance walkway using red bricks is another way to go. These bricks are easily available everywhere and are also appropriate to extreme climate.

8. Interlocking tiles

CASA ILHA DE CAMPO EM ITUPEVA – HOSPEDES, Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda. Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda. Country style houses
Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda.

Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda.
Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda.
Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda.

Another option that you can consider for creating your exterior walkway are these interlocking tiles. These tiles are available in numerous shapes and are very easy to layout as they do not need any bonding solution.

9. Sandstone tiles

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern houses
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

Nest—Private residence at Koregaon Park

TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

Such sandstone tiles are also a great option when it comes to creating your entrance walkway especially if you receive a lot of rain around the year.

10. Grey cement tiles

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you do not want to incorporate any colours near your main entrance then opting for such grey cement tiles is also worth a shot. They can blend easily with any colour exterior decor.

11. Creative stone walkway

Casa AG, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Modern houses
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

To create a walkway in between your garden opting for a similar creative layout is an excellent idea. The designer has used stone slabs to make a patterned walkway which makes the entrance stand out.

12. Wooden plank walkway

homify Tropical style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another great way to add a natural finish to your main entrance is by adding wooden planks. These planks are easily available and are also a cheap alternative for stones.

13. Wide concrete stairs

Casa H, Mader Arquitetos Associados Mader Arquitetos Associados Minimalist windows & doors
Mader Arquitetos Associados

Mader Arquitetos Associados
Mader Arquitetos Associados
Mader Arquitetos Associados

If you are considering to create a long walkway then opting for similar looking wide concrete stairs is the best way to cover the space. This will also give your entrance a unique look.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

10 ideas of modern sliding doors for your home
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks