A fashionable and comfortable residence in Mumbai

Transforming a house into a beautiful, comfortable and functional home is an art. And the interior designers and decorators at Aesthetica have proved their mettle in executing such transformations with this 2150sqft residence in Mumbai. From elegant furniture to warm colours, fashionable lighting and smart storage solutions, this residence has everything for a a comfy urban lifestyle. The decor is tasteful but doesn’t overwhelm.
Sleek and trendy sofas, splashes of bright red and elegant decor pieces are the highlights of the spacious living area. The golden lighting is very soothing too.
Thanks to an open plan layout, the living merges with the dining seamlessly.
Stately white chairs, ornately printed gold wallpaper and stylish lights make the dining space regal.
Wooden flooring, gorgeous wallpaper, wooden cabinetry, sleek wooden chairs and golden lighting make this hallway warm and lavish.
Red lends vibrancy and style to this predominantly white modular kitchen, with its glossy cabinets and trendy appliances.
The study room wows with a rich wooden wall unit packed with shelves, drawers and cabinets of various sizes.
Drawers and shelves in different sizes make the dressing room extremely functional and storage-friendly, while a large mirror enhances the space visually.
Dark red bedding, sleek furniture and a beautifully lit wall panel make this bedroom stunning.
Padded wall panelling and a large comfy bed are the highlights of this spacious bedroom. The glossy flooring and lights are attractive too.
A backlit mirror with etched border steals the show in this elegant wood and marble bathroom. There is ample space to store toiletries as well.
