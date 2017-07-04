Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A fashionable and comfortable residence in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Basant Park - Chembur, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Transforming a house into a beautiful, comfortable and functional home is an art. And the interior designers and decorators at Aesthetica have proved their mettle in executing such transformations with this 2150sqft residence in Mumbai. From elegant furniture to warm colours, fashionable lighting and smart storage solutions, this residence has everything for a a comfy urban lifestyle. The decor is tasteful but doesn’t overwhelm.

Trendy living

Basant Park - Chembur, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern living room
Aesthetica

Basant Park—Chembur

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Sleek and trendy sofas, splashes of bright red and elegant decor pieces are the highlights of the spacious living area. The golden lighting is very soothing too.

Basant Park - Chembur, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern living room
Aesthetica

Basant Park—Chembur

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Thanks to an open plan layout, the living merges with the dining seamlessly.

Regal dining

Basant Park - Chembur, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern dining room
Aesthetica

Basant Park—Chembur

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Stately white chairs, ornately printed gold wallpaper and stylish lights make the dining space regal.

Warm and luxurious

Basant Park - Chembur, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Aesthetica

Basant Park—Chembur

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Wooden flooring, gorgeous wallpaper, wooden cabinetry, sleek wooden chairs and golden lighting make this hallway warm and lavish.

Modular kitchen

Basant Park - Chembur, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern kitchen
Aesthetica

Basant Park—Chembur

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Red lends vibrancy and style to this predominantly white modular kitchen, with its glossy cabinets and trendy appliances.

Practical study

Basant Park - Chembur, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern study/office
Aesthetica

Basant Park—Chembur

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

The study room wows with a rich wooden wall unit packed with shelves, drawers and cabinets of various sizes.


Smart dressing room

Basant Park - Chembur, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern dressing room Shelf,Product,Bookcase,Shelving,Interior design,Publication,Cabinetry,Retail,Closet,Wood
Aesthetica

Basant Park—Chembur

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Drawers and shelves in different sizes make the dressing room extremely functional and storage-friendly, while a large mirror enhances the space visually.

Dreamy bedroom

Basant Park - Chembur, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern style bedroom
Aesthetica

Basant Park—Chembur

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Dark red bedding, sleek furniture and a beautifully lit wall panel make this bedroom stunning.

Very stylish

Basant Park - Chembur, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern style bedroom
Aesthetica

Basant Park—Chembur

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Padded wall panelling and a large comfy bed are the highlights of this spacious bedroom. The glossy flooring and lights are attractive too.

Elegant bathroom

Basant Park - Chembur, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern bathroom
Aesthetica

Basant Park—Chembur

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

A backlit mirror with etched border steals the show in this elegant wood and marble bathroom. There is ample space to store toiletries as well.

Here’s another story - A classy 2000sqft duplex apartment in Mumbai

6 unique ways to use wrought iron in your home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks