20 pictures of sliding doors for small kitchens

These days the apartments have smaller and smaller dimensions, but the fact remains that interior designers have a wide range of solutions to make spaces more functional and comfortable. Among these solutions are the sliding doors, perfect for connecting and at the same time separating the different divisions of the house. In this book of ideas, we will see sliding doors in small and medium-sized kitchens. We have wooden doors , glass and other materials that make the best possible use of space, integrating the kitchen with the rest of the house.