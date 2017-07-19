Your browser is out-of-date.

20 pictures of sliding doors for small kitchens

homify Eclectic style kitchen
These days the apartments have smaller and smaller dimensions, but the fact remains that interior designers have a wide range of solutions to make spaces more functional and comfortable. Among these solutions are the sliding doors, perfect for connecting and at the same time separating the different divisions of the house. In this book of ideas, we will see sliding doors in  small and medium-sized kitchens. We have wooden doors , glass and other materials that make the best possible use of space, integrating the kitchen with the rest of the house.

1. Sliding door with transparent glass panels

UN INTÉRIEUR RÉINVENTÉ, UN AMOUR DE MAISON UN AMOUR DE MAISON Modern kitchen
2. Sliding glass door that separates the kitchen from the rest of the house, keeping it at the same time, integrated with the other areas

Maßgefertigte Schiebetüren & Raumteiler, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style kitchen
3. Sliding door that disappears on the wall

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Sliding doors
4. Contemporary steel sliding door with transparent glass panels

1F廚房 映荷空間設計 Modern kitchen
1F廚房

5. Wooden sliding door with glass windows

餐廳 homify Scandinavian style kitchen
餐廳

6. Mirrored glass door for a contemporary touch and rich in style

賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design homify Eclectic style kitchen
賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design

7. For a small kitchen dominated by white, a door with black steel frame and opaque glass

BRAVO INTERIOR DESIGN & DECO SIMPLY STYLE 璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司 Modern kitchen
BRAVO INTERIOR DESIGN & DECO SIMPLY STYLE

8. Sliding door that folds in the pocket of the wall: perfect to open and close the space according to the needs of the owners

無印良品風, IDR室內設計 IDR室內設計 Classic style kitchen
9. This sliding door is directly connected for a fluid and organic organization of space

森之丘, AIRS 艾兒斯國際室內裝修有限公司 AIRS 艾兒斯國際室內裝修有限公司 Modern kitchen
10. Sliding glass door to maximize light circulation

新澄室內設計 homify Modern kitchen
新澄室內設計

11. The matte texture of the glass enriches the sliding door and decorates the kitchen

南港大同璽苑徐宅, 舍子美學設計有限公司 舍子美學設計有限公司 Modern dining room
南港大同璽苑徐宅, 舍子美學設計有限公司 舍子美學設計有限公司 Modern dining room
12. Sliding door for a small kitchen in industrial style

輕工業風, 木皆空間設計 木皆空間設計 Industrial style dining room
13. Sliding door for a small kitchen in L shape

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style, Designer House Designer House Modern kitchen
14. Sliding door with a combination of glass and steel frame

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
15. Fully glazed door that extends to the ceiling

UN CUBO DI VETRO: LA CUCINA, T+T ARCHITETTURA T+T ARCHITETTURA Classic style dining room
16. Vintage sliding wood door and arches for a romantic touch

用光譜寫的美式鄉村風, 辰林設計實業有限公司 辰林設計實業有限公司 Country style dining room Beige
17. Timeless elegance of a classic sliding door

托斯卡尼．Giorno｜Tuscan Giorno, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. Country style kitchen Multicolored
18. Glass and steel in a minimalist sliding door

餐廚區 垼程建築師事務所/浮見月設計工程有限公司 Rustic style dining room
餐廚區

19. Sliding door with tinted glass

賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design 賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design Modern kitchen
20. Double sliding door with darkened surfaces to separate the kitchen from the large living room

賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design homify Eclectic style dining room
賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design

For more inspiration, have a look at the best sliding doors for your home.

Which sliding door do you think will suit your kitchen best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


