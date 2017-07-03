An elegant and warm 3bhk apartment in Bangalore

Elegant creations with natural teak wood and modern furniture make this 3bhk flat in Bangalore a warm and inviting place. All rooms come with ample space to move around, relax and indulge in various activities. The wardrobes in bedrooms are highly functional and neat, while the bathrooms are ultramodern and convenient. A neutral and soothing colour palette ensures that the premium materials used get to shine. The interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd. have done a wonderful job indeed!
The puja room doors are ornately carved and lend a traditional touch to the home. The doorway has been rendered with wood as well, and adds to the grandeur. The other doors are modern, yet complement the puja room door beautifully.
Creamy white sofas and walls in a similar shade make the living room appear spacious and bright. The stylish and classic wooden rocking chair with wheels for legs makes a warm and unique statement here.
A massive wardrobe with smooth wooden doors offers tons of storage space in this bedroom. With minimalistic handles, it looks warm and saves space as well.
Premium quality marble in a yellow ochre tone and ultramodern fixtures make this bathroom a luxurious treat for tired senses. The glossy tiles contribute to the brightness.
