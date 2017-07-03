Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An elegant and warm 3bhk apartment in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
homify Asian style living room Plywood
Loading admin actions …

Elegant creations with natural teak wood and modern furniture make this 3bhk flat in Bangalore a warm and inviting place. All rooms come with ample space to move around, relax and indulge in various activities. The wardrobes in bedrooms are highly functional and neat, while the bathrooms are ultramodern and convenient. A neutral and soothing colour palette ensures that the premium materials used get to shine. The interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd. have done a wonderful job indeed!

Grand door

Door designs homify Asian style living room Plywood Door designs
homify

Door designs

homify
homify
homify

The puja room doors are ornately carved and lend a traditional touch to the home. The doorway has been rendered with wood as well, and adds to the grandeur. The other doors are modern, yet complement the puja room door beautifully.

Cosy and sophisticated

Furniture For Living Room homify Asian style living room Plywood furniture online
homify

Furniture For Living Room

homify
homify
homify

Creamy white sofas and walls in a similar shade make the living room appear spacious and bright. The stylish and classic wooden rocking chair with wheels for legs makes a warm and unique statement here.

Trendy storage

Buy Online Wardrobe In India homify Asian style bedroom Plywood wardrobe online
homify

Buy Online Wardrobe In India

homify
homify
homify

A massive wardrobe with smooth wooden doors offers tons of storage space in this bedroom. With minimalistic handles, it looks warm and saves space as well.

Luxurious bathroom

bathroom designs online homify Asian style bathroom Plastic bathroom designs
homify

bathroom designs online

homify
homify
homify

Premium quality marble in a yellow ochre tone and ultramodern fixtures make this bathroom a luxurious treat for tired senses. The glossy tiles contribute to the brightness.

Here’s another story - A stunning and colourful home in Surat, Gujarat

12 beautiful exterior stone facades for your house
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks