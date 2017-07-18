Your browser is out-of-date.

13 inspirational ideas for decorating a small living room

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

How to decorate a small living room without taking away too much of precious space? Find out here!

Decorating a small living room can be a challenge, since it is about adding more elements to a limited space.  We have to clarify that it is not an impossible task as many people think. Here are several ideas on how to make your small  living room just perfect. Let's get to work!

1. Do not sacrifice anything, just fit strategically

Living Room, Lights & Shades Studios Lights & Shades Studios Modern living room
Lights &amp; Shades Studios

Living Room

Lights & Shades Studios
Lights &amp; Shades Studios
Lights & Shades Studios

Departamento GC, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern living room
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

The first thing you should think about in the decorating area is that having a small room does not mean sacrificing the things you want. With intelligence, it is possible to accommodate everything strategically, and to enjoy an incredible design.

2. Furniture: the narrowest are smaller

Casa Gallo de la Torre , Guadalajara , DECO Designers DECO Designers Modern living room
DECO Designers

DECO Designers
DECO Designers
DECO Designers

It is no secret that the narrower the structure of furniture, the less space they will occupy. This saves you many meters in your living room. Arrange the furniture so that they're not too close to each other, this will make it easier to move around and clean. 

3. Armchairs need not be large

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Although two or three-seat sofas are very common in living rooms, it does not mean you must have one in your home, much less if you do not have room to spare. Better to have individual armchairs, which can also be wonderful.

4. More uses for armchairs

Casa A.P, DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern living room
DIN Interiorismo

DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo

There is not much room in your small living room for sofas where you can stretch out, but you can get armchairs which recline instead, and they're just as comfy and save loads of space too! 

5. Stools are not just for the kitchen

Home Staging Pecan Valley San Antonio Tx Noelia Ünik Designs Industrial style living room
Noelia Ünik Designs

Home Staging Pecan Valley San Antonio Tx

Noelia Ünik Designs
Noelia Ünik Designs
Noelia Ünik Designs

Let's leave behind the idea that the stools can only stand by the kitchen counter. They can also be in small rooms, bringing comfort without exaggeration.


6. White can be a protagonist

Box House, Arqbox Arqbox Modern living room Wood effect
Arqbox

Arqbox
Arqbox
Arqbox

For small living rooms, there is no better colour to use than white. The illusion of a wider wall in addition to being better lit works for small rooms in general. If you want to combine other colours, you can let your imagination roll.

7. Brighten the living room from several angles

Salas de Estar, JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura Eclectic style living room Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
JANAINA NAVES—Design &amp; Arquitetura

JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES—Design &amp; Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura

When we add several points of light in a small room, we are providing depth, which will enlarge the space. A good idea is to put the photos you want to highlight under the lights.

8. Add colour creatively

Appartamento Parioli - Roma, Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Modern living room
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo

Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo

In one of the previous tips, we mentioned that white should be the protagonist. But what about adding contrast? You can add in bright colours in a unique and different way, with coloured tiles, for example. 

9. Use the classic combination: white and black

Proyecto Residencial Albores , Polygon Arquitectura Polygon Arquitectura Modern living room
Polygon Arquitectura

Polygon Arquitectura
Polygon Arquitectura
Polygon Arquitectura

Neutral colours favor many spaces. We suggest using these colours with modern furniture and contemporary details.

10. The value of textiles

Obra Mendoza - Diseño Integral depto. 2 ambientes, Bhavana Bhavana Scandinavian style living room
Bhavana

Bhavana
Bhavana
Bhavana

When we include textiles it is almost certain that wherever they are, they steal glances. So put pillows on the couches, and it will become the focal point, diverting attention from its size.

11. Large paintings on walls

VILA NOVA PM., Lembi Arquitetura Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura

Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura

When we think of a small space, it seems to us almost impossible that a large painting can be placed on the walls. But in fact you can, the trick is to choose some neutral colours.

12. Take advantage of plaster ceilings

SDV | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Modern living room
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Apply the trick of plaster ceilings to fight against the small dimensions of your living room. It will create an effect of higher ceilings, which will give greater visual amplitude to the place.

13. Divide the spaces subtly

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

In small living rooms it is not recommended to use walls that divide the areas, since they reduce the space even more. One idea to separate different areas is to use curtains, so you will have privacy, but you can also easily draw it to have a full open space.

For more inspiration, have a look at 6 retro style living rooms.

15 ideas to improve your Indian kitchen
Which decor idea for small living rooms do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


