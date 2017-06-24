7 reasons that could diminish the resale value of your home

Are you planning to sell your house and move to a better place? Selling a property is a tedious task. Finding a potential buyer, showing around the house, negotiating the value and if it doesn’t materialize, then starting the whole process again. However, there are a few factors that may influence the potential buyer. It could be the location, the built-up area, age of the building, the price or other property options around it. It could diminish or escalate the property value.

We all wish to get the best value for our home. But then unknowingly we make some mistake that diminishes the resale value of our home. In this ideabook, we have brought some reasons that we ignore while putting up our house for sale. Just have a look and see if you are doing these mistakes.