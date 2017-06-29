An elegant villa of 2150sqft in Pune

This modern and spacious villa in Pune takes care of everything an urban Indian family needs – style, comfort and functionality. The interior designers and decorators at Aesthetica took special care in combining the right colours, materials and decor accents while designing this house. As a result, soft shades of cream, white, beige and grey dominate the interiors, creating a soothing and cosy look. The furniture pieces are trendy and sleek, and the textiles are plush. Unique and beautiful lights add further pizzazz to the rooms.