An elegant villa of 2150sqft in Pune

This modern and spacious villa in Pune takes care of everything an urban Indian family needs – style, comfort and functionality. The interior designers and decorators at Aesthetica took special care in combining the right colours, materials and decor accents while designing this house. As a result, soft shades of cream, white, beige and grey dominate the interiors, creating a soothing and cosy look. The furniture pieces are trendy and sleek, and the textiles are plush. Unique and beautiful lights add further pizzazz to the rooms.
On another side, plush grey armchairs provide additional seating, while veined wooden surfaces lend warmth. An open plan layout allows the living to merge with the dining and the staircase as well.
A large Buddha artwork, soft creamy tones and neat designs ensure that the living space looks serene and inviting. The colourful cushions are a lively touch.
Sliding glass doors connect this bedroom stylishly with the lush garden outside, and bring in tons of natural light. The black and white bed linen makes a bold statement here.
Soothing shades of grey and white make this bedroom very elegant, while wood lends cosiness. The large bed features comfortable textiles and drawers underneath to store blankets, cushions and more. Golden lamps on either side of the bed cast a romantic glow.
Dark magenta livens up the white and grey colour palette of this spacious bedroom, through the bedspread and pillow covers. The corner sofa has been made cosy with plump and silky cushions, while trendy lamps hang on either side of the bed for stylish illumination.
The TV unit is wood and white and very sophisticated.
Pretty vases like these give the TV unit a unique edge altogether.
Wallpapers with delicate golden prints all over lend a regal touch to the interior of this villa.
Neat and large wooden wardrobes take care of all storage needs in this house. They come with minimalistic handles that are useful but not bulky.
Large grey tiles, fashionable sanitary fixtures and inbuilt niches make this bathroom both trendy and convenient.
Neatly manicured grass and verdant palms make for a very pretty picture in the garden.
Here’s another story - A modern and super-functional home for Indian families