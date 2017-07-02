A spacious and classy Mumbai home

The interior designers and decorators at Aesthetica present a beautiful and cosy bungalow in Mumbai today. With an area of more than 2000sqft at its disposal, this lavish residence is a fine blend of stylish lights, soothing colours, modern furniture and neat designs. High quality marble, laminate and glass have been used to ensure functionality and elegance in all rooms. The decor scheme is simple but classy, and soft textiles promise oodles of comfort.