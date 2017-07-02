Your browser is out-of-date.

A spacious and classy Mumbai home

Singh Bunglow - Kalyan, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern style bedroom
The interior designers and decorators at Aesthetica present a beautiful and cosy bungalow in Mumbai today. With an area of more than 2000sqft at its disposal, this lavish residence is a fine blend of stylish lights, soothing colours, modern furniture and neat designs. High quality marble, laminate and glass have been used to ensure functionality and elegance in all rooms. The decor scheme is simple but classy, and soft textiles promise oodles of comfort.

Elegant living

Singh Bunglow - Kalyan, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern living room
Aesthetica

Singh Bunglow—Kalyan

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Modern chairs with velvety upholstery in a cream hue make the living area inviting and elegant. The vase with flowers and the dark plush rug are perfect accessories, while the lights have been kept mellow and soothing.

Singh Bunglow - Kalyan, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern living room
Aesthetica

Singh Bunglow—Kalyan

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

A trendy sofa in burgundy lends contrast to the living space. The rug and glass vase complement it nicely.

Spacious and modular kitchen

Singh Bunglow - Kalyan, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern kitchen
Aesthetica

Singh Bunglow—Kalyan

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Neat cabinets with frosted glass doors, warm wood-finish laminate, bright lights and tons of space make this kitchen an enjoyable place to cook in.

Magic with mirror

Singh Bunglow - Kalyan, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Aesthetica

Singh Bunglow—Kalyan

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

A large mirror with golden frame enhances the size of this hallway visually, and also adds a hint of glamour here.

Stylish lights

Singh Bunglow - Kalyan, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern living room
Aesthetica

Singh Bunglow—Kalyan

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Fashionable pendant lights like these abound in this bungalow to make the ambiance rich and full of personality.

Elegant bedroom

Singh Bunglow - Kalyan, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern style bedroom
Aesthetica

Singh Bunglow—Kalyan

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Warm brown and cream hues dominate this minimalistic bedroom for a cosy look, while golden lighting makes for a romantic atmosphere. The stylish bed comes with a high and tufted headboard, while the false ceiling looks modern.


Simple yet charming

Singh Bunglow - Kalyan, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern style bedroom
Aesthetica

Singh Bunglow—Kalyan

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

This simple and compact bedroom impresses with its cosy lighting and earthy hues. Soft textiles add to the comfort factor.

Singh Bunglow - Kalyan, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern media room
Aesthetica

Singh Bunglow—Kalyan

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

The TV unit in this room is a tasteful combination of wood and laminate, and the design is very chic.

Lively kids’ room

Singh Bunglow - Kalyan, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern style bedroom
Aesthetica

Singh Bunglow—Kalyan

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Splashes of red, yellow and blue liven up this spacious kids’ bedroom, while soft bed linen offer tons of comfort. Wood adds elegance and warmth as well.

Trendy touch

Singh Bunglow - Kalyan, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern bathroom
Aesthetica

Singh Bunglow—Kalyan

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

In one of the bathrooms, a circular mirror and marble cladding along the sink unit make super-stylish statements.

Bathing luxuries

Singh Bunglow - Kalyan, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern bathroom
Aesthetica

Singh Bunglow—Kalyan

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Here’s another bathroom with walls clad in gleaming black marble. A hot tub further accentuates the luxuriousfeel here.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


