14 ideas to decorate your small bathroom

When the space is limited, wall is there waiting to be painted and decorated. Isn’t it? Just unleash your creativity and use the vertical space and beautify it. Even if it is a small bathroom, options are unlimited when it comes to decorating it. The obvious challenge is there for the bathroom, the dampness. But that will surely not deter you from making your bathroom look extraordinarily beautiful.

Today in this ideabook, we have brought 14 amazing pictures of small bathrooms specially designed by our interior designers. Let’s explore!