14 ideas to decorate your small bathroom

When the space is limited, wall is there waiting to be painted and decorated. Isn’t it? Just unleash your creativity and use the vertical space and beautify it. Even if it is a small bathroom, options are unlimited when it comes to decorating it. The obvious challenge is there for the bathroom, the dampness. But that will surely not deter you from making your bathroom look extraordinarily beautiful.
Today in this ideabook, we have brought 14 amazing pictures of small bathrooms specially designed by our interior designers. Let’s explore!
Right lighting can make a huge difference. The dense pattern on the tiles, wooden beams above, a simple wash-basin and a large mirror; the light falling on them have brighten up the small space.
Textured wall has become quite popular now. Apart from looking attractive, it gives depth to the wall. You may select 3-D texture for the bathroom walls. The geometric designs and patterns look great and give a feeling of spaciousness in small bathrooms.
Harmonizing a contrasting tone is a tough job. But if done successfully, the result definitely would be amazing. In this picture, color of the tiles on floor and wall has been beautifully contrasted with the color of the countertop holding the sink and the basket below it. It’s warm and welcoming!
A wall paper is a great option to decorate the wall and bring patterns, color and depth inside a small bathroom.
The rustic charisma of open brick wall is alluring. The natural richness of its patterns and then the unique design of the washbasin here is amazingly attractive.
The colorful tiles on the walls will make the small bathroom vibrant and lively. The size will hardly matter then.
Matted pattern created on the wall from wood with light hidden in its frame is spreading gentle warmth in the bathroom. The impact… it’s powerful and splendid.
Variation in design can be created on the walls by using small tiles. You can also define the area by it. Take some clue from here and give your small bathroom a face-lift.
Transform your bathroom into a fun place by changing a wall to make it a slate. Now write your own story and enjoy a new wall everyday!
Be creative and original! Who can think of having newspaper on the wall? No need to carry your morning newspaper now.
It’s a trick to fool your mind! Build a glass wall and bring the outdoor in.
It is the most common way to decorate the walls. But the uncommon part is the selection of tiles. Select the tiles that will show your style and then flaunt it.
The simplicity of concrete when combined with wood looks modern and stylish. Minimalist is perfect for small bathrooms.
Wood in bathroom, it’s a bad idea. Well… not anymore. Now, treated woods are available in markets which can be used in bathrooms. Wooden walls will look beautiful and elegant.
