Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 ideas to decorate your small bathroom

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Projeto de reforma residencial, KOSH Arquitetura & Interiores KOSH Arquitetura & Interiores Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

When the space is limited, wall is there waiting to be painted and decorated. Isn’t it? Just unleash your creativity and use the vertical space and beautify it. Even if it is a small bathroom, options are unlimited when it comes to decorating it. The obvious challenge is there for the bathroom, the dampness. But that will surely not deter you from making your bathroom look extraordinarily beautiful.

Today in this ideabook, we have brought 14 amazing pictures of small bathrooms specially designed by our interior designers. Let’s explore!

1. ​Shining bright

Varanda Gourmet | Campo Grande MS, Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Eclectic style bathroom
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores

Right lighting can make a huge difference. The dense pattern on the tiles, wooden beams above, a simple wash-basin and a large mirror; the light falling on them have brighten up the small space.

1. The texture on the wall

Projeto de reforma residencial, KOSH Arquitetura & Interiores KOSH Arquitetura & Interiores Modern bathroom
KOSH Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

KOSH Arquitetura & Interiores
KOSH Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
KOSH Arquitetura & Interiores

Textured wall has become quite popular now. Apart from looking attractive, it gives depth to the wall. You may select 3-D texture for the bathroom walls. The geometric designs and patterns look great and give a feeling of spaciousness in small bathrooms.

2. ​Brilliantly contrasted

Casa Canãa, Jorge Machado Arquitetos Jorge Machado Arquitetos Modern houses Marble
Jorge Machado Arquitetos

Jorge Machado Arquitetos
Jorge Machado Arquitetos
Jorge Machado Arquitetos

Harmonizing a contrasting tone is a tough job. But if done successfully, the result definitely would be amazing. In this picture, color of the tiles on floor and wall has been beautifully contrasted with the color of the countertop holding the sink and the basket below it. It’s warm and welcoming!

3. ​The magical paper

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern bathroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

A wall paper is a great option to decorate the wall and bring patterns, color and depth inside a small bathroom.

4. ​Rustic charm

Lavabo Rústico, Andressa Cobucci Estúdio Andressa Cobucci Estúdio Rustic style bathroom
Andressa Cobucci Estúdio

Andressa Cobucci Estúdio
Andressa Cobucci Estúdio
Andressa Cobucci Estúdio

The rustic charisma of open brick wall is alluring. The natural richness of its patterns and then the unique design of the washbasin here is amazingly attractive.

5. A touch of color

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The colorful tiles on the walls will make the small bathroom vibrant and lively. The size will hardly matter then.


6. Warmth of the wood

Projeto F & M, Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura

Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura
Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura
Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura

Matted pattern created on the wall from wood with light hidden in its frame is spreading gentle warmth in the bathroom. The impact… it’s powerful and splendid.

7. Playing with tiles

Ristrutturazione appartamento Napoli centro storico, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern bathroom
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Variation in design can be created on the walls by using small tiles. You can also define the area by it. Take some clue from here and give your small bathroom a face-lift.

8. ​Writing on the wall

LAZER LC, TRES MAIS arquitetura TRES MAIS arquitetura Modern bathroom
TRES MAIS arquitetura

TRES MAIS arquitetura
TRES MAIS arquitetura
TRES MAIS arquitetura

Transform your bathroom into a fun place by changing a wall to make it a slate. Now write your own story and enjoy a new wall everyday!

9. ​Fun frolic

LAZER LC, TRES MAIS arquitetura TRES MAIS arquitetura Modern bathroom
TRES MAIS arquitetura

TRES MAIS arquitetura
TRES MAIS arquitetura
TRES MAIS arquitetura

Be creative and original! Who can think of having newspaper on the wall? No need to carry your morning newspaper now.

10. A glass wall

CASA ILHA DE CAMPO EM ITUPEVA – HOSPEDES, Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda. Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda. Country style bathroom
Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda.

Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda.
Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda.
Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda.

It’s a trick to fool your mind! Build a glass wall and bring the outdoor in.

11. ​Designer tiles

Apartamento LuPaBePe, 285au 285au Industrial style bathroom
285au

285au
285au
285au

It is the most common way to decorate the walls. But the uncommon part is the selection of tiles. Select the tiles that will show your style and then flaunt it.

12. ​Stylishly contemporary

Jardim Sul, 171, Atelier Par Deux Atelier Par Deux Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey
Atelier Par Deux

Atelier Par Deux
Atelier Par Deux
Atelier Par Deux

The simplicity of concrete when combined with wood looks modern and stylish. Minimalist is perfect for small bathrooms.

14. ​Wooden wall

Madeira no Banheiro, Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro Rustic style bathroom Ceramic Wood effect
Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro

Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro
Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro
Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro

Wood in bathroom, it’s a bad idea. Well… not anymore. Now, treated woods are available in markets which can be used in bathrooms. Wooden walls will look beautiful and elegant.

If you are hunting for ideas to renovate your bathroom this summer, then this one is for you: 14 fresh ideas to transform your bathroom this summer!

शयन कक्ष में सद्भाव लाने के लिए 10 वास्तु शास्त्र तरीके
Do you want to know more about innovative designs that work for small bathrooms? Ask us in the comments section below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks