Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 ideas to make your small living room better

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Современный интерьер с традицией, Ольга Бондарь Ольга Бондарь Scandinavian style living room
Loading admin actions …

Every one dreams of having spacious spaces at home that look extraordinary where they can seamlessly fit in furniture that we have seen in magazines. But, the truth is that most of today’s homes lack such features and this holds true for all rooms of the home include the living room.

Beyond thinking that this is a limitation, a small room can be made to look more captivating with a liberal dose of creativity. With the right furniture, colours proper distribution you can make a small room look beautiful and orderly.

In today's book, we have 15 ideas for a small room, which will serve as a guide to decorate your small room.

1. Spruce up your sofa

Hells Kitchen Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Living room
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

The cushions and blankets that go on your sofa can be very decorative, and yet do not take up space and instantly convey warmth. Choose bright colours that complement the décor of your small room to give it an instant make over.

2. Blank walls are always welcome

Panamby Apartment, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Modern living room
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

Walls in plain white are a perfect way to illuminate house no matter the size or shape. And when you have a small room, you will find that white can do a world of change in how it looks. Get in touch with a  pro for ideas on how to incorporate white in your small room.

3. Choose the simple and pure lines when picking furniture

homify Industrial style living room
homify
homify

Furniture with pure and simple lines, is the most suitable for a small room. In this way, the space will be orderly and harmonious.

4. Add a mirror to add beauty to a small room

Mieszkanie w kamienicy, SAS SAS Eclectic style living room
SAS
SAS

Place at least one mirror when you want to decorate a small room. This will not just amplify light in the room but also looks very decorative.

5. A sofa in an accent colour, will be enough to decorate your small room

Квартира, Боровляны, Осейко Алексей и Виктория Осейко Алексей и Виктория Scandinavian style living room
Осейко Алексей и Виктория
Осейко Алексей и Виктория

The small rooms do not support many ornaments, so the challenge is to find the right pieces that will help you beautify the environment. A sofa in a colour like the one we can see in the image, will spruce up ambience of the room instantly. It adds the right contrast to other neutral parts of your room to achieve the desired look.

6. The use of patterns to generate a beautiful visual effect

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Classic style living room
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Throw in a rug with a pattern that extends to the room and creates a unique visual effect. You can match the pillows on your sofa with the rug to give your room a splendid look.


7. And here we have another example with colourful notes on the furniture

38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Scandinavian style living room
dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt

This is an example that combines the suggestions of the two previous ideas: first is break the monotony with a furniture in an accent colour and the second is use a patterned rug on the floor. The results are right in front of your eyes- Great!

8. Use walls to place decorative elements. This way you will not need extra furniture in your room

Apartamento R|C, Now Arquitetura e Interiores Now Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room
Now Arquitetura e Interiores
Now Arquitetura e Interiores

The walls will contribute in an extraordinary way in the decoration of your small room. You can use the walls to hang pictures, and shelves to hold objects you generally place on side tables.

9. The corner rooms will help to make the most of space conditions

Гостиная в стиле лофт, Solo Design Studio Solo Design Studio Industrial style living room Grey
Solo Design Studio
Solo Design Studio

This type of L or corner rooms are fantastic for small rooms, as they take advantage of the corners to maximise space in the room.

10. Vegetation to make it cooler and colourful

Living Room, Dotto Francesco consulting Green Dotto Francesco consulting Green Modern living room
Dotto Francesco consulting Green
Dotto Francesco consulting Green

Small rooms do not allow excesses, so simply resort to the walls, to install a pretty interior garden. This idea will give your room a makeover that is unique and splendid.

11. Choose furniture that can offer utility

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern living room Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

If you have a small room, that does not hold much furniture, the best way to decorate the room is choosing furniture that offers utility.

You can integrate your tele set, books, vases, and family photographs in one unit. Drawers will allow you to stow away things you do not use every day.

For more ideas visit this book:   15 wall covers to make your small room look big.

12. Prioritise the choice of light and use neutral colours that add to the brightness of the room

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern living room
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Neutral and clear colours, will give your room elegance, modernity and will add light to the space. In addition, these tonalities are very cosy and add to the glamour of your small room.

13. A good source of artificial light, will decorate and illuminate

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern living room
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Floor lamps have great decorative and luminous power, because they create specific even in a really small room. You can pick the right lamp of your choice from dozens of designs.  

14. The right colours for your walls

Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Eclectic style living room
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

It may seem difficult to imagine that dark tones can fit into the decor of a small room, but that is not the case. Shades of grey, will help achieve a deep and elegant effect in your small room.

15. And finally, choose the right niche for your room…

Современный интерьер с традицией, Ольга Бондарь Ольга Бондарь Scandinavian style living room
Ольга Бондарь
Ольга Бондарь

Once you pick the right niche or theme for your room, you can work a spectacular effect that can spruce up the décor of a small room. Niches like shelves not only solve the equation of how to place decorative pieces in a room but are also beautiful aesthetic add-ons. Consult a professional to give you the best options in doing up your small room.

9 clever ideas to cool the house without air-conditioning
Which of these small rooms is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks