20 inspiring ideas for your bedroom

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

An individual's bedroom reflects their personal choices and style. For this reason decorating it carefully is essential. Apart from this a bedroom must also be able to give you a relaxing atmosphere after a hard day of work so that you can rejuvenate and be ready to take on the next day. 

If you too are trying to redesign your master bedroom then here are 20 inspiring ideas that you may consider.

1. Fancy side tables

Apartment Robertson - Pembroke, Covet Design Covet Design Modern style bedroom
Covet Design

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

Creating similar looking elevated side tables is not only easy but is also very inexpensive. These tables can be mounted on the wall so that it makes your room look spacious.

2. Round bed

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style bedroom
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

If you want to incorporate a unique feature in your room then opting for a round bed is highly recommended.

3. Pastel coloured walls

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Another great me to make your bedroom stand out is by painting all the walls with pastel colour like seen in the picture.

4. Four poster bed

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

These four poster beds might look traditional but they are a statement piece for master bedrooms. Along with this they also very comfortable to sleep on at nights.

5. Wall mounted lamps

Casa Giano, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Small bedroom
MIROarchitetti

MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

If you do not have enough space in your bedroom to add lamps then using similar looking wall mounted lampshades is also worth a shot.

6. Glass sliding doors

piccolo appartamento in città, pucci+saladino architects pucci+saladino architects Interior landscaping
pucci+saladino architects

pucci+saladino architects
pucci+saladino architects
pucci+saladino architects

For those of you who are looking to save floor space than opting for similar sliding doors is an ideal choice.


7. Sky lights

SKANDYNAWIA NASZYMI OCZAMI , DreamHouse.info.pl DreamHouse.info.pl Scandinavian style bedroom
DreamHouse.info.pl

DreamHouse.info.pl
DreamHouse.info.pl
DreamHouse.info.pl

If you live on the second floor and are looking for options to incorporate proper light in your room then opting for such sky vent is worth considering.

8. Wooden ceiling

MACHIAVELLI, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Small bedroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

If you want to give your bed a grand touch then opting for such a wooden ceiling can also be a great idea.

9. Concealed bed

Attico sul Porto, gosplan architects gosplan architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
gosplan architects

gosplan architects
gosplan architects
gosplan architects

If you do not have a second bedroom in your house and are looking to accommodate an additional bed then using a similar concealed bed design can be an excellent idea.

10. Designer headboard

Bedroom Design BN Architects Modern style bedroom Plant,Property,Furniture,Decoration,Comfort,Wood,Rectangle,Houseplant,Interior design,Architecture
BN Architects

Bedroom Design

BN Architects
BN Architects
BN Architects

Changing the headboard of your bedroom can also be an excellent way of making the entire room look beautiful.

11. Wallpaper

Apto Praia Brava, Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura Mediterranean style bedroom
Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura

Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura
Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura
Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura

Using a beautiful wallpaper to decorate the entire room is a must if you want to incorporate different designs or remodel the room.

12. Wooden room

"Солнечная опушка", Alena Zakharova Alena Zakharova Country style bedroom
Alena Zakharova

Alena Zakharova
Alena Zakharova
Alena Zakharova

Creating a room in completely of wood is the best way to make it look natural and to give it a unique touch.

13. Tiled walls

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tiles are a another great alternative when it comes to decorating your bedroom walls. These are also available in different designs like seen in the picture.

14. Paintings

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Hanging a painting right above your bed can also be a good way of making the room look amazing.

15. Postered back wall

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern style bedroom Wood Brown
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

If you want to cover an entire wall with a beautiful scenery then using posters can also be the perfect option.

16. Storage units

Apartamento Soho, K+S arquitetos associados K+S arquitetos associados Industrial style bedroom MDF Grey
K+S arquitetos associados

K+S arquitetos associados
K+S arquitetos associados
K+S arquitetos associados

If you have a small space that needs to be used as a bedroom and storage then creating this row of ceiling cabinets is highly recommended.

17. Curtains and floor rug

Residencia HJ, Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Tropical style bedroom Wood
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

Another inexpensive way of beautifying your bedroom is by adding curtains and floor rugs of neutral colours.

18. Low-rise bed

Apartamento em Miami - Château beach, Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores Modern style bedroom Marble Black
Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores

Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores
Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores
Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores

If you do not want heavy furniture in your room then the best alternative is to construct a low rise bed similar to the picture.

19. Princess theme

Apartamento São francisco, ARC+ Arquitetura ARC+ Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
ARC+ Arquitetura

ARC+ Arquitetura
ARC+ Arquitetura
ARC+ Arquitetura

Creating a bedroom with different themes can also be a great option. This room is a princess themed room which has delicate chandeliers and headboard to add to the look.

20. Artistic back wall

Lámparas-Fotoambientes, Class Iluminación Class Iluminación BedroomLighting
Class Iluminación

Class Iluminación
Class Iluminación
Class Iluminación

An artistic back wall is also a good example of adding statement pieces to your bedroom. You can get any message written on the back wall to make it look more personalized.

Fore more designs check out our ideabooks

13 pictures of one-storey homes to inspire you
Which one of these ideas was your favourite?


