Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A serene and elegant home in Pune

Justwords Justwords
Rishi Villa - Pune, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Armed with an area of more than 2000sqft, this villa in Pune is a subtly luxurious and comfy affair. And it is thanks to the interior designers and decorators at Aesthetica. Soothing and neutral hues, plush textiles and modern, neat furniture ensure maximum comfort and style for the inhabitants. Storage-friendly beds, trendy lights, minimalistic decor and a lush garden add to the attraction of this residence.

Minimal and soothing bedroom

Rishi Villa - Pune, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern style bedroom
Aesthetica

Rishi Villa—Pune

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

A tall dressing mirror on another side of the bed visually enhances the size of this bedroom.

Rishi Villa - Pune, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern style bedroom
Aesthetica

Rishi Villa—Pune

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

This minimalistic bedroom boasts of a large bed with printed headboard, soft curtains and a gentle, neutral colour scheme. The wallpaper is very subtle too, and the lighting is mellow.

Beautiful garden

Rishi Villa - Pune, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern garden
Aesthetica

Rishi Villa—Pune

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Manicured green grass and lush palms make this garden a beautiful place for relaxation, sunbathing and hosting weekend parties.

Simple yet stylish living

Rishi Villa - Pune, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern living room
Aesthetica

Rishi Villa—Pune

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

A couple of modern white sofas, colourful cushions and a serene painting of Lord Buddha make this living room a serene and elegant space. Soft lighting adds to the relaxing ambiance.

Trendy dining

Rishi Villa - Pune, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern dining room
Aesthetica

Rishi Villa—Pune

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Stylish chairs, warm wooden touches and an arty pendant lamp are the reasons why the dining space looks so inviting.

Very modern

Rishi Villa - Pune, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern style bedroom
Aesthetica

Rishi Villa—Pune

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Black and striped bedding make a very bold and contemporary statement in this otherwise simple bedroom. Delicate moulding on the walls and dark wooden slats fill this space with character.


Pretty and functional

Rishi Villa - Pune, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern style bedroom
Aesthetica

Rishi Villa—Pune

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Soft hues, charming vases, pretty lamps and burgundy bedding come together to make this bedroom a delightful place for resting. The bed features drawers underneath for storing quilts, extra linen and more.

Fancy touches

Rishi Villa - Pune, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern style bedroom
Aesthetica

Rishi Villa—Pune

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Uniquely shaped lamps and candleholders add dashes of glamour and richness to the interiors.

Classy bathroom

Rishi Villa - Pune, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern bathroom
Aesthetica

Rishi Villa—Pune

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

A classy mirror with a decorative frame, a neat basin and smart wooden drawers make this bathroom both beautiful and practical.

Timeless in grey and white

Rishi Villa - Pune, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern bathroom Brown,Plumbing fixture,Property,Mirror,Toilet seat,Bathroom,Sink,Bathroom sink,Toilet,Purple
Aesthetica

Rishi Villa—Pune

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

The combination of grey and white always looks chic and never goes out of style. This bathroom is proof of that!

Luxurious in marble

Rishi Villa - Pune, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern bathroom
Aesthetica

Rishi Villa—Pune

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Beautifully veined marbles line the walls and floor of this bathroom, lending it a luxurious vibe. Trendy sanitary fixtures and ample sunlight promise oodles of comfort. 

Here’s another story - A luxurious 2150sqft Surat apartment designed in 25 lakh rupees

18 ideas for small rooms with TV
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks