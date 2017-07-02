A serene and elegant home in Pune

Armed with an area of more than 2000sqft, this villa in Pune is a subtly luxurious and comfy affair. And it is thanks to the interior designers and decorators at Aesthetica. Soothing and neutral hues, plush textiles and modern, neat furniture ensure maximum comfort and style for the inhabitants. Storage-friendly beds, trendy lights, minimalistic decor and a lush garden add to the attraction of this residence.
A tall dressing mirror on another side of the bed visually enhances the size of this bedroom.
This minimalistic bedroom boasts of a large bed with printed headboard, soft curtains and a gentle, neutral colour scheme. The wallpaper is very subtle too, and the lighting is mellow.
Manicured green grass and lush palms make this garden a beautiful place for relaxation, sunbathing and hosting weekend parties.
A couple of modern white sofas, colourful cushions and a serene painting of Lord Buddha make this living room a serene and elegant space. Soft lighting adds to the relaxing ambiance.
Stylish chairs, warm wooden touches and an arty pendant lamp are the reasons why the dining space looks so inviting.
Black and striped bedding make a very bold and contemporary statement in this otherwise simple bedroom. Delicate moulding on the walls and dark wooden slats fill this space with character.
Soft hues, charming vases, pretty lamps and burgundy bedding come together to make this bedroom a delightful place for resting. The bed features drawers underneath for storing quilts, extra linen and more.
Uniquely shaped lamps and candleholders add dashes of glamour and richness to the interiors.
A classy mirror with a decorative frame, a neat basin and smart wooden drawers make this bathroom both beautiful and practical.
The combination of grey and white always looks chic and never goes out of style. This bathroom is proof of that!
Beautifully veined marbles line the walls and floor of this bathroom, lending it a luxurious vibe. Trendy sanitary fixtures and ample sunlight promise oodles of comfort.
