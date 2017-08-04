Your browser is out-of-date.

A luxurious home in Jaipur full of warmth

Justwords Justwords
Residence-1, SA Architects SA Architects Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Wood effect
Wood, being a natural element, has an innate property of lending warmth to interiors. And this is what inspired the architects at SA Architects in Jaipur while they were making this residence beautiful and comfortable. From common areas to the bedrooms, wood appears in both modern and traditional avatars to fill each room with personality and cosiness. The rest of the colour palette is neutral, letting the grace of the wood to shine through. Neat designs and ample lighting add to the appeal of this property.

Spacious and airy

Main living area SA Architects Modern living room Wood Wood effect Furniture,Property,Couch,Table,Wood,Interior design,Living room,Flooring,Wall,Floor
Lavish use of white, glossy flooring, bright lights and modern furniture make the interior seem spacious and breathable. The staircase is very fashionable and complements the colour scheme of the rest of the home.

Sophisticated living

Living Area SA Architects Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Wood effect
An L-shaped sofa in dark wood, a matching coffee table and plenty of yellow and grey cushions make the living space inviting and stylish. The drapes are beautifully patterned and contrast the cream-hued walls.

TV cabinet for the living room SA Architects Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood Wood effect
The TV unit is simple yet elegant, and very storage-friendly. 

Regal master bedroom

Master bedroom SA Architects BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Wood effect
A gorgeously carved and large wooden bed, an elegant wooden cladding behind it, and a couple of classic chairs make the master bedroom fit for kings.

Modern and attractive

Son's Bedroom SA Architects BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
Textured wooden wall cladding and golden padding on the headboard and the panel behind it are this bedroom’s highlights. Occupied by the elder son of this family, this room livens up through the printed bedspread.

TV cabinet for the son's bedroom SA Architects BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood White
Though simple, the TV unit is very neat and perfectly complements the door of this bedroom.


Minimal but chic

Younger son's bedroom SA Architects BedroomBeds & headboards MDF Grey
A large storage-friendly bed, sleek designs and lots of natural light make the younger son’s bedroom very relaxing and practical.

TV cabinet for younger son's bedroom SA Architects BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Wood effect
The wooden TV unit looks warm, classy and has multiple drawers for easy organisation.

Wardrobes in younger son's bedroom SA Architects BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood Wood effect
Almost an entire wall has been devoted to storage in this bedroom. Equipped with storage units of different sizes, this wardrobe wows with fashionable doors.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


