A luxurious home in Jaipur full of warmth

Wood, being a natural element, has an innate property of lending warmth to interiors. And this is what inspired the architects at SA Architects in Jaipur while they were making this residence beautiful and comfortable. From common areas to the bedrooms, wood appears in both modern and traditional avatars to fill each room with personality and cosiness. The rest of the colour palette is neutral, letting the grace of the wood to shine through. Neat designs and ample lighting add to the appeal of this property.
Lavish use of white, glossy flooring, bright lights and modern furniture make the interior seem spacious and breathable. The staircase is very fashionable and complements the colour scheme of the rest of the home.
An L-shaped sofa in dark wood, a matching coffee table and plenty of yellow and grey cushions make the living space inviting and stylish. The drapes are beautifully patterned and contrast the cream-hued walls.
The TV unit is simple yet elegant, and very storage-friendly.
A gorgeously carved and large wooden bed, an elegant wooden cladding behind it, and a couple of classic chairs make the master bedroom fit for kings.
Textured wooden wall cladding and golden padding on the headboard and the panel behind it are this bedroom’s highlights. Occupied by the elder son of this family, this room livens up through the printed bedspread.
Though simple, the TV unit is very neat and perfectly complements the door of this bedroom.
A large storage-friendly bed, sleek designs and lots of natural light make the younger son’s bedroom very relaxing and practical.
The wooden TV unit looks warm, classy and has multiple drawers for easy organisation.
Almost an entire wall has been devoted to storage in this bedroom. Equipped with storage units of different sizes, this wardrobe wows with fashionable doors.
