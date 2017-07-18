Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 pictures of kitchens with a lot of ideas to inspire you!

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Mélange entre tradition et modernité, Jeux de Lumière Jeux de Lumière Rustic style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The  kitchen is perhaps the most important part of the house, not only because it is where the meals are prepared, but also because it is the place where much of the family activity takes place. It is also in this space that, not infrequently, we receive visitors to share pleasant moments of conviviality.

For this and other reasons, the kitchen should offer functionality and comfort. When planning the design of your kitchen, consider all the essential features. Include practical storage areas, good surfaces to prepare food and meals, resilient materials and good lighting, among other things.  The style of the kitchen is equally important and should compliment your personality, pace of life and personal taste so that you feel good there and can work comfortably. Among all the styles that can be used for the kitchen, one of the most popular will always be the rustic one. Rustic kitchens are popular for conveying a sense of comfort and intimacy that modern kitchens, cooler and perhaps with less character, do not transmit. If you are looking for inspiration to equip a rustic kitchen, you are in the right idea book. We have 20 examples that we hope will suit you.

1. Colourful touches

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Rustic style kitchen
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

2. With tiles

Proyecto decoración de un txoko tradicional en Getxo., Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Rustic style kitchen
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

This accent wall with tiles harmonizes perfectly with the rustic kitchen stone wall.

3. Arched structures made of wood and stone

House Âncora, Branco Cavaleiro architects Branco Cavaleiro architects Rustic style kitchen
Branco Cavaleiro architects

Branco Cavaleiro architects
Branco Cavaleiro architects
Branco Cavaleiro architects

This kitchen displays a combination of stone and wood, two materials often used in the rustic style. In this case, they are present in the beams, furniture, flooring and ceiling. 

4. With light-coloured stone walls

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style kitchen
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

This kitchen, in addition to being spacious, has beautiful walls in light-coloured stone that makes it look even bigger.

5. With polished wood

Vivienda en Vega de Selorio, RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS Country style kitchen
RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS

RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS
RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS
RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS

The polished wood furniture adds a touch of modernity to the image of this kitchen.

6. With a country note

Les Jenemies JAMIE FALLA Rustic style kitchen
JAMIE FALLA

Les Jenemies

JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA

This kitchen with high ceilings has a countryside feel to it, with the triangular roof and the wooden beams.


7. Rustic and vintage

RUSTIC KITCHEN Maggi Massimo KitchenSinks & taps
Maggi Massimo

RUSTIC KITCHEN

Maggi Massimo
Maggi Massimo
Maggi Massimo

The white vintage furniture in this rustic kitchen makes you travel back in time and feel as though you're  in your grandmother's kitchen.

8. Romantic

Castle kitchen and pantry by Christopher Howard Christopher Howard Built-in kitchens Marble White Scottish Castle, Castle interior, castle kitchen, bespoke units, kitchen larder, castle larder, kitchen island, white kitchen, Belfast sink, Oak Island, AGA fridge, AGA oven, AGA module oven, gun loop feature,
Christopher Howard

Castle kitchen and pantry by Christopher Howard

Christopher Howard
Christopher Howard
Christopher Howard

The curvy ceiling and the stone in the entrance arch add a romantic touch to this kitchen.

9. Modern

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style kitchen
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

This kitchen features a rustic style with modern decor.

10. Sophisticated

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern dining room
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

The stone on the walls of this kitchen reminds us of the rustic style, but the white furnishings lend it sophistication.

11. Antique

Perimetro Cucine modello Alice, Perimetro Cucine Perimetro Cucine KitchenSinks & taps
Perimetro Cucine

Perimetro Cucine
Perimetro Cucine
Perimetro Cucine

The kitchen image gives us an idea of what we could find in the old kitchens a long time ago. 

12. Rustic and industrial

Baumstammküche, werkhaus werkhaus
werkhaus

werkhaus
werkhaus
werkhaus

Here we see what can be done by combining the rustic style with the industrial style with a lot of imagination.

13. With Vinyl

Cocina , Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern kitchen
Spazio3Design

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

If you can not put natural stone in your kitchen, why not coat it with wallpaper that looks like stones?

14. With personality

Renovation of an ancient mill in the Chianti region of Tuscany Pietre di Rapolano Built-in kitchens Stone Beige marble flooring,traditional kitchen,kitchen,flooring,rustic house
Pietre di Rapolano

Renovation of an ancient mill in the Chianti region of Tuscany

Pietre di Rapolano
Pietre di Rapolano
Pietre di Rapolano

The display the frying pans, the old- fashioned  stove and the wood of the chimney in sight makes this a kitchen 100% rustic. 

15. Feminine

Casa de campo en Galicia, Oito Interiores Oito Interiores Country style kitchen
Oito Interiores

Oito Interiores
Oito Interiores
Oito Interiores

The bright coloured door and the flowers in the middle of the table give a romantic and feminine touch to this rustic kitchen.

16. Urban

PROMOCIÓN 4 LOFTS , Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Mediterranean style kitchen
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

If you love the rustic style, but cannot do without the modern style either, this kitchen is for you. Both styles can coexist in harmony. 

17. Robust and functional

Reforma de apartamento en el Barrio Estadio, ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño Modern kitchen
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

If your kitchen is small and has a complicated shape like a ' U ', here's a good example of what you can do if you want it to be rustic.

18. Rustic nobility

Fig Tree Cottage, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style kitchen
CCD Architects

Fig Tree Cottage

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

Take advantage of the rustic style of wood. Choose wood that displays all its nodes and veins to give personality to the space.

19. Modernity vs. Rustic style

Mélange entre tradition et modernité, Jeux de Lumière Jeux de Lumière Rustic style kitchen
Jeux de Lumière

Jeux de Lumière
Jeux de Lumière
Jeux de Lumière

The modern and rustic rooms do not collide. They can bond perfectly in the same space.

20. Refuge

Reforma y ampliación de Casa Payesa en Ibiza, Ivan Torres Architects Ivan Torres Architects Rustic style kitchen
Ivan Torres Architects

Ivan Torres Architects
Ivan Torres Architects
Ivan Torres Architects

This kitchen looks like a little cave you never want to leave.

For more inspiration, have a look at 8 rustic kitchens that you need to see.

10 incredible corner sets for your living room
Which rustic kitchen design do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks