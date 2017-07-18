20 pictures of kitchens with a lot of ideas to inspire you!

The kitchen is perhaps the most important part of the house, not only because it is where the meals are prepared, but also because it is the place where much of the family activity takes place. It is also in this space that, not infrequently, we receive visitors to share pleasant moments of conviviality.
For this and other reasons, the kitchen should offer functionality and comfort. When planning the design of your kitchen, consider all the essential features. Include practical storage areas, good surfaces to prepare food and meals, resilient materials and good lighting, among other things. The style of the kitchen is equally important and should compliment your personality, pace of life and personal taste so that you feel good there and can work comfortably. Among all the styles that can be used for the kitchen, one of the most popular will always be the rustic one. Rustic kitchens are popular for conveying a sense of comfort and intimacy that modern kitchens, cooler and perhaps with less character, do not transmit. If you are looking for inspiration to equip a rustic kitchen, you are in the right idea book. We have 20 examples that we hope will suit you.
This accent wall with tiles harmonizes perfectly with the rustic kitchen stone wall.
This kitchen displays a combination of stone and wood, two materials often used in the rustic style. In this case, they are present in the beams, furniture, flooring and ceiling.
This kitchen, in addition to being spacious, has beautiful walls in light-coloured stone that makes it look even bigger.
The polished wood furniture adds a touch of modernity to the image of this kitchen.
This kitchen with high ceilings has a countryside feel to it, with the triangular roof and the wooden beams.
The white vintage furniture in this rustic kitchen makes you travel back in time and feel as though you're in your grandmother's kitchen.
The curvy ceiling and the stone in the entrance arch add a romantic touch to this kitchen.
This kitchen features a rustic style with modern decor.
The stone on the walls of this kitchen reminds us of the rustic style, but the white furnishings lend it sophistication.
The kitchen image gives us an idea of what we could find in the old kitchens a long time ago.
Here we see what can be done by combining the rustic style with the industrial style with a lot of imagination.
If you can not put natural stone in your kitchen, why not coat it with wallpaper that looks like stones?
The display the frying pans, the old- fashioned stove and the wood of the chimney in sight makes this a kitchen 100% rustic.
The bright coloured door and the flowers in the middle of the table give a romantic and feminine touch to this rustic kitchen.
If you love the rustic style, but cannot do without the modern style either, this kitchen is for you. Both styles can coexist in harmony.
If your kitchen is small and has a complicated shape like a ' U ', here's a good example of what you can do if you want it to be rustic.
Take advantage of the rustic style of wood. Choose wood that displays all its nodes and veins to give personality to the space.
The modern and rustic rooms do not collide. They can bond perfectly in the same space.
This kitchen looks like a little cave you never want to leave.
