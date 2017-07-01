A lavish and cosy bungalow in Mumbai

The interior designers and decorators at Aesthetica bring you a very elegant and modern bungalow today. With an area of more than 2000sqft at its disposal, this residence makes use of premium materials, sober colours and classy furniture to ensure a lasting impression. Stylish lighting, neat designs, a very functional kitchen, cosy bedrooms and practical bathrooms make the living experience delightful.
Large and softly-lit, the living room is a celebration of sober neutrals and contemporary furnishing. The deep red sofa is a bold touch here though.
The TV unit complements the rest of the living room nicely, with its smooth surfaces and minimalistic designs.
Transparent and sliding glass doors separate the living room from the rest of the home, to ensure privacy. Yet, this doesn’t hinder the flow of light, making the interior seem spacious and bright. The trendy lamps and panelling on the wall in this hall steal attention too.
The staircase is stunningly lit by a glamorous crystal chandelier, which spirals downwards in an artistic manner.
Striped laminate on the cabinets under the countertop and frosted glass doors for the overhead ones make this kitchen a very attractive space. Neat lines, ample lighting, modern appliances and a stone-clad wall panel behind the chimney make the kitchen convenient yet charming.
Romantic golden lighting, simple furniture and neutral hues are the highlights of this inviting master bedroom.
Blue and yellow bedding make the kids’ bedroom playful and cheerful. The decor is minimal and glossy wooden surfaces lend warmth.
An entire wall in this room has been devoted to study and entertainment. The wood and white combination looks classy, and the kids have individual corners to concentrate on their lessons.
Gleaming black marble on the walls and a luxurious Jacuzzi bathtub make bathing a joyful adventure in this bathroom.
Brown and beige marble paired with trendy sanitary fixtures make this bathroom a cosy and comforting affair.
Frosted and sliding glass doors separate the shower area from the rest of this bathroom, while a circular mirror makes a very stylish statement. Dark wooden cladding makes the ambiance warm.
Here’s another story - A classy 2000sqft duplex apartment in Mumbai