15 ideas that will magically transform your apartment!

We came up with 15 ideas that can magically transform your apartment by borrowing inspiration from an apartment designed by one of our professionals at homify, 50GR MIMARLIK. Not to worry, there is an idea for every budget here. Whether you're just looking for a simple idea to give your apartment some oomph or a project where you can use your artistic potential, there is something for you here. The interior designers from Istanbul have worked wonders in this apartment, giving it heart and soul. They've definitely got an eye for a mature, sophisticated style with hints of youthfulness and a very relaxing laid-back vibe. If this is your style, then you're in for a treat! So without further ado, let's start this creative journey of pictures and ideas…