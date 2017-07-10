Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas that will magically transform your apartment!

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
homify Eclectic style bedroom
We came up with 15 ideas that can magically transform your apartment by borrowing inspiration from an apartment designed by one of our professionals at homify, 50GR MIMARLIK. Not to worry, there is an idea for every budget here. Whether you're just looking for a simple idea to give your apartment some oomph or a project where you can use your artistic potential, there is something for you here. The interior designers from Istanbul have worked wonders in this apartment, giving it heart and soul. They've definitely got an eye for a mature, sophisticated style with hints of youthfulness and a very relaxing laid-back vibe. If this is your style, then you're in for a treat! So without further ado, let's start this creative journey of pictures and ideas…

1. ​Decorating the TV wall is one way of perking up your apartment instantly.

Reforma Sala de TV, CARDOSO CHOUZA ARQUITETOS CARDOSO CHOUZA ARQUITETOS
2. The lighting must comply with decorations for best results.

homify Classic style living room
3. A new trend in interior decoration: French doors!

homify Classic style living room
4. Add more bling to dining—gold trimmings always do the trick.

homify Classic style living room
5. Suspended ceiling lighting to add visual interest in a plain room

homify Modern living room
6. Simplify the family room—remove unneeded furnishings and decorations

homify Modern living room
7. Add classy curtain holders for a sophisticated touch

homify Modern living room
8. Add small decorative details that reflect your personality

homify Modern living room
9. Mirrored wardrobes are truly magical—they enhance brightness and space

homify Eclectic style bedroom
10. Pendulum lamps in traditional designs are trendy again!

homify Eclectic style bedroom
11. Gold, bold and beautiful—use shiny textiles and silky textures to create a luxurious space where you can truly indulge

homify Eclectic style bedroom
12. A unique modern sofa design can add a bit of edge to any space.

homify Eclectic style bedroom
13. A themed room for the children can be a really fun project for the whole family.

homify Modern nursery/kids room
14. Wall panels: an easy way to add oomph to your apartment!

homify Modern nursery/kids room
15. The perfect solution for tight spaces: a drop desk!

homify Modern nursery/kids room
For more inspiration, have a look at low budget container home decoration ideas.

A beautiful home of 80 square meter area
Which interior design idea do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


