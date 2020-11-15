Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 pictures of stylish cupboards for your bedroom

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa LB , Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Incorporating proper storage in your bedroom is essential in order for you to store your clothes and personal belongings. One of the simplest ways of doing so is by adding cupboards to you master room. If you have been looking for a stylish wardrobe layout for your house then here are 14 amazing designs that we have put together.

1. Floor to ceiling cupboard

Proyecto de Residencia Campestre en Acero, Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Eclectic style bedroom
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

In case you want to maximize the storage in your bedroom then adding a floor to ceiling cupboard is the right way to go. You can store bulky items like suitcases and strollers on the top part of the cupboard and apparel in the lower half.

2. Contrasting colours

RESIDENTIAL, Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Modern style bedroom Fixture,Building,Automotive exterior,Wall,Wood,Flooring,Rectangle,Facade,Shade,Ceiling
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

RESIDENTIAL

Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

One of the easiest ways of making your bedroom cupboard look amazing is by adding contrasting colour doors. The designer for this wardrobe has used a wood patterned panel near the handles to make it look customised.

3. Wall of cupboard

Departamentos Parview, REC Arquitectura REC Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
REC Arquitectura

REC Arquitectura
REC Arquitectura
REC Arquitectura

Another great way to maximize storage in your bedroom is by creating a wall of cupboards like seen in the picture. You can incorporate different size shelves so that it can hold on to every type of clothing that you might own.

4. Sliding door cupboard

Casa LB , Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

If you want to incorporate a beautiful looking cupboard and yet want to save some floor space than opting for sliding doors is highly recommended. By adding a glass sliding door you can make your wardrobe look even more amazing.

5. Elevated cupboard

Oficina y Mini Departamentos, Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Modern style bedroom
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

For those of you who have a small room and are looking to incorporate a cupboard then using this elevated wardrobe layout is worth considering. This way you will be able to utilise the top half of the wall for storage and lower half to place your bed.

6. Antique cupboard

Rejuvenation Project, Erika Winters Design Erika Winters Design Minimalist bedroom
Erika Winters Design

Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

If you have an antique cupboard in your house then repainting it and using it in your bedroom can be a great way of adding a regal touch. You can also paint these cupboards in bright colours to make them stand out.


7. laminated cupboard

GSP Interiors , Space Collage Space Collage Modern style bedroom
Space Collage

GSP Interiors

Space Collage
Space Collage
Space Collage

If you want a wooden cupboard but are not looking to spend a lot of money on its creation then using laminated sheets to cover your wardrobe is worth a shot. These laminations are available in different patterns which look exactly like wood.

8. Combo cupboard

Bedroom Ansari Architects Modern style bedroom Furniture,Property,Comfort,Building,Wood,Interior design,House,Floor,Flooring,Bed
Ansari Architects

Bedroom

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

A similar looking combo cupboard can be great in case you are looking to save space in one half of the bedroom. The designer has used shifting doors near the bedside so that it does not occupy a lot of floor area and regular doors on the other side.

9. Corner cupboard

Residential Apartment , S2A studio S2A studio Modern style bedroom Building,Furniture,Property,Comfort,Interior design,Architecture,House,Wood,Bed frame,Floor
S2A studio

Residential Apartment

S2A studio
S2A studio
S2A studio

These corner cupboards are perfect for rooms that do not have a lot of wall area. Along with this these cupboards are also sleek which makes it easy for you to fit them into a narrow space.

10. Wooden cupboard

homify Modern dressing room Marble Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want to create a cupboard which is durable then opting for wood as the construction material is advised. You can also use two different colours of wood to make the cupboard look designer.

11. Vintage cupboard

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern style bedroom
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Investing in similar looking vintage cupboards can also be a great way to make your bedroom look fabulous. These cupboards can also act like a statement piece for your room.

12. Half and half cupboard

Edificio Multifamiiliar San Juan de Colon, Arq.AngelMedina+ Arq.AngelMedina+ Minimalist bedroom Concrete White
Arq.AngelMedina+

Arq.AngelMedina+
Arq.AngelMedina+
Arq.AngelMedina+

These half and half cupboards are great in case you are looking to create a wardrobe for a couple. The longer half is ideal for men who are looking to hang there formal wear whereas the two smaller cupboards are for women with ample shelving space.

13. Cupboard with seating

Apartamento Terraços da Ponte, Estúdio AMATAM Estúdio AMATAM Eclectic style bedroom
Estúdio AMATAM

Estúdio AMATAM
Estúdio AMATAM
Estúdio AMATAM

If you have a small room which needs a cupboard and a sitting area as well then opting for a similar design is a must. The designer has created a central seating space surrounded by storage units on all four sides.

14. Fiber panel cupboard

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Last but definitely not the least by adding fiber panels to your cupboard as doors you will be able to beautify the space instantly. This is the best way to make your wardrobe look modern.

For more designs check out our ideabooks 

More cupboard ideas for your bedroom

Mrs. Saha’s Royal Master Bedroom | Kolkata, West Bengal | Custom Design Interiors CUSTOM DESIGN INTERIORS PVT. LTD. Modern style bedroom Limestone Blue kitchen interior design, industrial interior design, interior design near me, interior design company, interior home decoration, modern interior, famous interior designers, interior design firms, decoration design, commercial interior design, modern home interior, office interior, apartment interior design, restaurant interior design, farmhouse interior,
CUSTOM DESIGN INTERIORS PVT. LTD.

Mrs. Saha’s Royal Master Bedroom | Kolkata, West Bengal | Custom Design Interiors

CUSTOM DESIGN INTERIORS PVT. LTD.
CUSTOM DESIGN INTERIORS PVT. LTD.
CUSTOM DESIGN INTERIORS PVT. LTD.

This geometrically inspired cupboard design attracts the eye with the squares and triangles on it. The electric blue and white colour palette has been given a unique edge with the help of gold detailing. Don’t miss how the cupboard complements the wall claddings in the bedroom and the TV console design. We also love the cove lighting inside the shelves on the right side of the cupboard. They are perfect for displaying collectables. It is also one of those cupboard designs that can be emulated with the help of professional carpenters.

3 BHK Flat Decoration At Avidipta Apartment, Kolkata EM Bypass., Creazione Interiors Creazione Interiors Modern style bedroom
Creazione Interiors

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Here is one of those multipurpose cupboards that incorporate a work station too. The yellow, cream and wooden colour scheme of this unit makes a trendy statement and goes well with the rest of the room. Sleek lines, minimalist shapes and the beautiful wallpaper in the background make this one of the most elegant bedroom cupboard designs.

14 Window grills to give stylish edge to your windows
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks