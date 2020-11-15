14 pictures of stylish cupboards for your bedroom

This geometrically inspired cupboard design attracts the eye with the squares and triangles on it. The electric blue and white colour palette has been given a unique edge with the help of gold detailing. Don’t miss how the cupboard complements the wall claddings in the bedroom and the TV console design. We also love the cove lighting inside the shelves on the right side of the cupboard. They are perfect for displaying collectables. It is also one of those cupboard designs that can be emulated with the help of professional carpenters.