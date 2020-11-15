14 pictures of stylish cupboards for your bedroom

Incorporating proper storage in your bedroom is essential in order for you to store your clothes and personal belongings. One of the simplest ways of doing so is by adding cupboards to you master room. If you have been looking for a stylish wardrobe layout for your house then here are 14 amazing designs that we have put together.
In case you want to maximize the storage in your bedroom then adding a floor to ceiling cupboard is the right way to go. You can store bulky items like suitcases and strollers on the top part of the cupboard and apparel in the lower half.
One of the easiest ways of making your bedroom cupboard look amazing is by adding contrasting colour doors. The designer for this wardrobe has used a wood patterned panel near the handles to make it look customised.
Another great way to maximize storage in your bedroom is by creating a wall of cupboards like seen in the picture. You can incorporate different size shelves so that it can hold on to every type of clothing that you might own.
If you want to incorporate a beautiful looking cupboard and yet want to save some floor space than opting for sliding doors is highly recommended. By adding a glass sliding door you can make your wardrobe look even more amazing.
For those of you who have a small room and are looking to incorporate a cupboard then using this elevated wardrobe layout is worth considering. This way you will be able to utilise the top half of the wall for storage and lower half to place your bed.
If you have an antique cupboard in your house then repainting it and using it in your bedroom can be a great way of adding a regal touch. You can also paint these cupboards in bright colours to make them stand out.
If you want a wooden cupboard but are not looking to spend a lot of money on its creation then using laminated sheets to cover your wardrobe is worth a shot. These laminations are available in different patterns which look exactly like wood.
A similar looking combo cupboard can be great in case you are looking to save space in one half of the bedroom. The designer has used shifting doors near the bedside so that it does not occupy a lot of floor area and regular doors on the other side.
These corner cupboards are perfect for rooms that do not have a lot of wall area. Along with this these cupboards are also sleek which makes it easy for you to fit them into a narrow space.
If you want to create a cupboard which is durable then opting for wood as the construction material is advised. You can also use two different colours of wood to make the cupboard look designer.
Investing in similar looking vintage cupboards can also be a great way to make your bedroom look fabulous. These cupboards can also act like a statement piece for your room.
These half and half cupboards are great in case you are looking to create a wardrobe for a couple. The longer half is ideal for men who are looking to hang there formal wear whereas the two smaller cupboards are for women with ample shelving space.
If you have a small room which needs a cupboard and a sitting area as well then opting for a similar design is a must. The designer has created a central seating space surrounded by storage units on all four sides.
Last but definitely not the least by adding fiber panels to your cupboard as doors you will be able to beautify the space instantly. This is the best way to make your wardrobe look modern.
This geometrically inspired cupboard design attracts the eye with the squares and triangles on it. The electric blue and white colour palette has been given a unique edge with the help of gold detailing. Don’t miss how the cupboard complements the wall claddings in the bedroom and the TV console design. We also love the cove lighting inside the shelves on the right side of the cupboard. They are perfect for displaying collectables. It is also one of those cupboard designs that can be emulated with the help of professional carpenters.
Here is one of those multipurpose cupboards that incorporate a work station too. The yellow, cream and wooden colour scheme of this unit makes a trendy statement and goes well with the rest of the room. Sleek lines, minimalist shapes and the beautiful wallpaper in the background make this one of the most elegant bedroom cupboard designs.