17 ideas to decorate the entrance of your home

Expensive artifacts and elaborate decoration pieces at the entrance or hallways are quite passe. The modern day’s trend is to bring the nature right into your doorsteps and then gently welcome it. The fresh, lush green and flourishing garden is a solace to eyes. Its beauty and uniqueness is priceless. A few ornamental plants, your creativity and interesting design ideas are sufficient to create an elegant garden right in the entrance or the hallway of your home.

The only concern is to nurture the plants well. Get some professional help to understand the water, sunlight, soil and fertilizer requirement of the plants you have planned to bring home. Care it well and see your corridor bubbling with life and fresh energy.

Let’s take a trip and get inspired!