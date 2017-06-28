A large and colourful family home in Mumbai

Mumbai is a city of dreamers. And when money is no object, those dreams do come true, as you will soon find out with this project by the interior designers and decorators at Home Makers. Beautiful colours like green, purple, blue and more appear here and there in this home for a lively look. The furniture is very stylish, and the lighting is sophisticated and relaxing. Every room comes with its own personality and visual appeal, thanks to the distinctive decor and furnishing. The bathrooms are stylish and cosy as well.
Wood, white and cream tones make for a very rich and warm ambiance in this spacious living room. Luxurious sofas, elegant chairs, soft textiles and mellow golden lighting add to the dreamy and comfy vibe.
An L-shaped wooden desk and monochromatic artworks make the study a very sober and functional space. Light cream walls contrast the dark grey flooring nicely, while potted greens lend freshness.
Splashes of leaf green add youthfulness and spunk to this large modular kitchen. Neat cabinets take care of all storage needs, while modern appliances make cooking a joyful experience.
A gorgeous leaf-shaped wooden table and trendy chairs make the dining space truly unique and elegant.
Bright white splashed with turquoise makes the family room charming and visually attractive. The TV unit features shelves for storage as well.
Different and bright shades of green make the master bedroom a youthful and cheerful space. Trendy furniture, soft textiles and a large mural add to the attraction.
Purple, red, yellow and blue come together to make the teenage daughter’s bedroom exciting and fun. Circular patterns on the headboard and wardrobe look modern, while the purple panelling behind the bed is perfect for putting up childhood pictures.
The wood and white combination of this bathroom is classy, warm and inviting. Stylish sanitary wares, neat inbuilt shelves and a unique mirror make routine experiences memorable.
Dark blue and bright white join hands to make this simple bathroom elegant and full of character. Neat designs ensure a contemporary look, while mosaic tiles lend visual interest.
