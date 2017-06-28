Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A large and colourful family home in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Mumbai is a city of dreamers. And when money is no object, those dreams do come true, as you will soon find out with this project by the interior designers and decorators at Home Makers. Beautiful colours like green, purple, blue and more appear here and there in this home for a lively look. The furniture is very stylish, and the lighting is sophisticated and relaxing. Every room comes with its own personality and visual appeal, thanks to the distinctive decor and furnishing. The bathrooms are stylish and cosy as well.

Warm and luxurious living

Warmth... homify Modern living room
homify

Warmth…

homify
homify
homify

Wood, white and cream tones make for a very rich and warm ambiance in this spacious living room. Luxurious sofas, elegant chairs, soft textiles and mellow golden lighting add to the dreamy and comfy vibe.

Elegant study

Director's Chamber homify Modern study/office
homify

Director's Chamber

homify
homify
homify

An L-shaped wooden desk and monochromatic artworks make the study a very sober and functional space. Light cream walls contrast the dark grey flooring nicely, while potted greens lend freshness.

Lively kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Splashes of leaf green add youthfulness and spunk to this large modular kitchen. Neat cabinets take care of all storage needs, while modern appliances make cooking a joyful experience.

Artistic dining

homify Dining roomTables
homify

homify
homify
homify

A gorgeous leaf-shaped wooden table and trendy chairs make the dining space truly unique and elegant.

Refreshing family room

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bright white splashed with turquoise makes the family room charming and visually attractive. The TV unit features shelves for storage as well.

Youthful bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Different and bright shades of green make the master bedroom a youthful and cheerful space. Trendy furniture, soft textiles and a large mural add to the attraction.


Vibrant surprise

Daughter's Room homify
homify

Daughter's Room

homify
homify
homify

Purple, red, yellow and blue come together to make the teenage daughter’s bedroom exciting and fun. Circular patterns on the headboard and wardrobe look modern, while the purple panelling behind the bed is perfect for putting up childhood pictures.

Classy bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The wood and white combination of this bathroom is classy, warm and inviting. Stylish sanitary wares, neat inbuilt shelves and a unique mirror make routine experiences memorable.

Chic in blue and white

Blue Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Blue Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

Dark blue and bright white join hands to make this simple bathroom elegant and full of character. Neat designs ensure a contemporary look, while mosaic tiles lend visual interest.

Here’s another story - A stunning and colourful home in Surat, Gujarat

6 ways to make your bathroom look lavish
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks