20 ideas to decorate your home with indoor plants

Bring some greenery indoor and then see how without much effort you can transform the interior of your home into a green and fresh abode. You won’t have to spend on the expensive artifacts or ornamental decor. Just bring in a few ornamental plants and harmonize it with the interior. It will aesthetically enhance the beauty of the space and bring serenity.

Indoor garden has become quite popular now. May be because it requires less maintenance and care and it can be created in whatever spare space you have. You can literally fit a few plants anywhere, unleash your imagination, play with sand and stone and voila… your elegant indoor garden is ready. The only thing you need is your creativity and some basic knowledge of the plants that will survive and grow well in low sunlight. If you need some help and guidance, then Homify professionals are always there for you.

Let’s fit in some plants and bring home the greenery.