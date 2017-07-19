35 pictures of small kitchens for your home

When pressed for space the one area that suffers the most is the kitchen. The more you try to capitalize on space in the other parts of your home, the more likely you are to compromise on the size of your kitchen. Having a functional kitchen simply won't suffice in modern times such as these which is why it's time to up the style quotient of your kitchen.

This post is structured in the following manner:

Pictures labelled 1 through 17 indicate kitchenettes for homes that cannot accommodate a full fledged kitchen.

Pictures labelled 18 through 35 indicate kitchen islands for small kitchens.

Here's 35 reasons why you shouldn't let space constraints get the better of you!