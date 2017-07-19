Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

35 pictures of small kitchens for your home

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Appartamento in vendita a Lesa, Boite Maison Boite Maison Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

When pressed for space the one area that suffers the most is the kitchen. The more you try to capitalize on space in the other parts of your home, the more likely you are to compromise on the size of your kitchen. Having a functional kitchen simply won't suffice in modern times such as these which is why it's time to up the style quotient of your kitchen. 

This post is structured in the following manner: 

Pictures labelled 1 through 17 indicate kitchenettes for homes that cannot accommodate a full fledged kitchen. 

Pictures labelled 18 through 35 indicate kitchen islands for small kitchens. 

Here's 35 reasons why you shouldn't let space constraints get the better of you!

1

Reforma integral de vivienda en barrio de Chueca de Madrid por Traber Obras, Traber Obras Traber Obras Modern kitchen
Traber Obras

Traber Obras
Traber Obras
Traber Obras

2

A residence in Shibuya, sorama me Inc. sorama me Inc. Eclectic style kitchen
sorama me Inc.

A residence in Shibuya

sorama me Inc.
sorama me Inc.
sorama me Inc.

3

Attico sul Porto, gosplan architects gosplan architects Modern kitchen
gosplan architects

gosplan architects
gosplan architects
gosplan architects

4

via delle Orfane, con3studio con3studio Kitchen
con3studio

con3studio
con3studio
con3studio

5

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) Modern kitchen
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

6

Casa Giano, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern kitchen Black
MIROarchitetti

MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti


7

Kuchnia - Wrzos, DoMilimetra DoMilimetra Modern kitchen Purple/Violet
DoMilimetra

DoMilimetra
DoMilimetra
DoMilimetra

8

LOFT A ROMA, STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design Modern kitchen
STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design

STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design
STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design
STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design

9

white house, Bibiana Lattuca Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca

Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca

10

HOUSE FOR HOLIDAYS, PAOLO FRELLO & PARTNERS PAOLO FRELLO & PARTNERS Minimalist kitchen
PAOLO FRELLO &amp; PARTNERS

PAOLO FRELLO & PARTNERS
PAOLO FRELLO &amp; PARTNERS
PAOLO FRELLO & PARTNERS

11

Nin House, Architetto Valentina Longo Architetto Valentina Longo Classic style kitchen
Architetto Valentina Longo

Architetto Valentina Longo
Architetto Valentina Longo
Architetto Valentina Longo

12

La belleza de lo simple , cs cs Minimalist kitchen
cs

cs
cs
cs

13

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Minimalist kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

14

Casa K, Progetto Kiwi Architettura Progetto Kiwi Architettura Modern kitchen
Progetto Kiwi Architettura

Progetto Kiwi Architettura
Progetto Kiwi Architettura
Progetto Kiwi Architettura

15

Appartamento in vendita a Lesa, Boite Maison Boite Maison Modern kitchen
Boite Maison

Boite Maison
Boite Maison
Boite Maison

16

みどりのいえ, FEDL（Far East Design Labo） FEDL（Far East Design Labo） Eclectic style kitchen
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）

FEDL（Far East Design Labo）
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）

17

ASILE POPINCOURT 75011 PARIS , cristina velani cristina velani Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

18

Casa Gion, senzanumerocivico senzanumerocivico Modern kitchen
senzanumerocivico

senzanumerocivico
senzanumerocivico
senzanumerocivico

19

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern kitchen
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

20

Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern kitchen
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

21

SCENT OF MAN, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Modern kitchen
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

22

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

23

NEAR Architecture, San Paolo, Rome, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Modern kitchen White
Paolo Fusco Photo

NEAR Architecture, San Paolo, Rome

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

24

2-pokojowy apartamencik, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

25

Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Scandinavian style kitchen
bypierrepetit

bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit

26

8760 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Scandinavian style kitchen Black
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

27

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

28

casa GT, degma studio degma studio Modern kitchen
degma studio

degma studio
degma studio
degma studio

29

ottanio, luogo comune luogo comune Modern kitchen
luogo comune

luogo comune
luogo comune
luogo comune

30

La casa di A, zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura Modern dining room
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura

zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura

31

PROMENADE, SCEG ARCHITECTS SCEG ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
SCEG ARCHITECTS

SCEG ARCHITECTS
SCEG ARCHITECTS
SCEG ARCHITECTS

32

Una Stanza in più, Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern kitchen
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

33

Relooking soggiorno e cucina- Iglesias, Arch. Giorgia Congiu Arch. Giorgia Congiu Beige
Arch. Giorgia Congiu

Arch. Giorgia Congiu
Arch. Giorgia Congiu
Arch. Giorgia Congiu

34

FRN2, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Scandinavian style kitchen
Och_Ach_Concept

Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept

35

Casa EA, Giulia Villani - Studio Guerra Giulia Villani - Studio Guerra Modern kitchen
Giulia Villani—Studio Guerra

Giulia Villani - Studio Guerra
Giulia Villani—Studio Guerra
Giulia Villani - Studio Guerra

For more on small kitchens, check out this right here

13 inspirational ideas for decorating a small living room
35 reasons short of the answer? 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks