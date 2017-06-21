Bathrooms with wood – some ideas

We have already seen that wood is a natural material that looks good everywhere. Bathrooms are no exception. Whether it is used for furniture, decoration or coatings, this material almost guarantees the success of the design. Of course, there are some precautions to be taken, but it results in spaces that are charming.
In addition, there are numerous ways to combine wood and use it in several elements, presenting endless solutions for varied tastes.
In this ideabook, we show you some options for including wood in your bathroom, from the most classic to contemporary. Come and explore with us.
Another bathroom with a wooden cabinet, this one is quite original with doors that are simple and beautiful. Notice how well the wood looks in combination with the blue friezes and frames. Don’t you agree?
Abundant natural light enters this bathroom. The white background has a frieze that contrasts it, but the wood is the protagonist. It is present in the frames, on the window, the mirror and even the bathtub, in a somewhat curvilinear style, which is replicated in the washbasin cabinet. The high-quality wood along with the curvatures, portray the classic style.
In this large bathroom, the bathtub and marble walls are eye-catching, but once again, despite the huge mirror, the wood has quite a presence as it contrasts the light tones. It is present in the main cabinet of this bathroom, with drawers and shelves with doors – a very practical design, especially for those who like to have everything tidy.
The partition wall can be made of wood, to contrast the remaining white walls. This solution proves to be very practical since it integrates with the mirror. Notice how the solid wood contrasts with white? Undoubtedly, it looks strong and beautiful.
Sometimes just playing with materials and tones in a few details can bring a surprising result. Here, wood is present in the door, the closet and even the soap dispenser. It’s an example of something subtle that brings a strong result in a totally understated manner.
This one, I'm sure you did not expect! Here, the wood is present like real tree trunks, which enclose the modern space of the whirlpool bath. The space gains a rustic style, which connects with nature. It’s simultaneously quite contemporary. A beautiful inspiration!!
This type of wall is very trendy, and you can see how well the wood contrasts it to present a contemporary bathroom with a tub – perfect for relaxing.
This bright bathroom has an abundance of wood. However, it is not in the furniture but in the architecture of the space. Notice the floor that seems to merge into the bathtub? It’s a unique solution.
This example is similar to the previous one, but here there are two elements with the same volume and tones – white and wood. The white along with the light entering from the window makes the space appear wider. The wood brings elegance to the room. Neither one dominates the other.
See this ideabook for some stunning bath tub designs for your home.