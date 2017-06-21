Bathrooms with wood – some ideas

We have already seen that wood is a natural material that looks good everywhere. Bathrooms are no exception. Whether it is used for furniture, decoration or coatings, this material almost guarantees the success of the design. Of course, there are some precautions to be taken, but it results in spaces that are charming.

In addition, there are numerous ways to combine wood and use it in several elements, presenting endless solutions for varied tastes.

In this ideabook, we show you some options for including wood in your bathroom, from the most classic to contemporary. Come and explore with us.