35 spectacular ideas for spiral stairs

Spiral and helicoidal stairs have a great appeal for their curved and organic shapes, which add personality to the spaces where they are located. Currently, architects seek to incorporate a singular element into the design of stairs that makes it harmonious and integrates it with the architecture of a house. Hence, stairs are no longer just a structural element essential for connecting different levels, but a piece of design.
Some spiral stairs take up less space because they revolve around a single axis or central pole. Others have more open curves and are contorted, so they are more comfortable and spectacular. In this ideabook, we have selected 35 curved stairs, so you can see all the design possibilities they offer. Choose the one you like best for your home!
A spectacular helical staircase in white marble becomes the focal point of the double-height space.
Floating wooden steps are ideal to bring more brightness to a curved stairway, like in this helicoidal.
A classic spiral staircase has steel in its central column, which replicates on the railings.
A concrete staircase will give the impression of being molded, almost as if it were a sculpture.
A delicate metal railing with a wooden handrail sets apart this helical staircase that combines both materials.
A helical staircase with modern stainless-steel railings has steps and supports in marble.
We finish our tour with this design that is full of sophistication. The helical staircase is born from a balcony in a spectacular space with a double-height ceiling. These 35 curved stairs are a clear example of how the staircase can become a central element that maintains harmony with the architecture of the house. Look for inspiration in homify!
