35 spectacular ideas for spiral stairs

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Spiral and helicoidal stairs have a great appeal for their curved and organic shapes, which add personality to the spaces where they are located. Currently, architects seek to incorporate a singular element into the design of stairs that makes it harmonious and integrates it with the architecture of a house. Hence, stairs are no longer just a structural element essential for connecting different levels, but a piece of design.

Some spiral stairs take up less space because they revolve around a single axis or central pole. Others have more open curves and are contorted, so they are more comfortable and spectacular. In this ideabook, we have selected 35 curved stairs, so you can see all the design possibilities they offer. Choose the one you like best for your home!

1. Helicoidal stairs in white

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A spectacular helical staircase in white marble becomes the focal point of the double-height space.

2. Wood steps

Skulpturtreppe Münzenberg, Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Nautilus Treppen GmbH&amp;Co.KG

Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG
Nautilus Treppen GmbH&amp;Co.KG
Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG

Floating wooden steps are ideal to bring more brightness to a curved stairway, like in this helicoidal.

3. Steel

Spindeltreppen, MS-Treppen / Montagebau Schweigert MS-Treppen / Montagebau Schweigert
MS-Treppen / Montagebau Schweigert

MS-Treppen / Montagebau Schweigert
MS-Treppen / Montagebau Schweigert
MS-Treppen / Montagebau Schweigert

A classic spiral staircase has steel in its central column, which replicates on the railings.

4. Concrete

SCALE ELICOIDALI IN CEMENTO ARMATO, L'Elicoidale s.n.c. di Zandonà R. e Zandonà M. L'Elicoidale s.n.c. di Zandonà R. e Zandonà M. Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
L&#39;Elicoidale s.n.c. di Zandonà R. e Zandonà M.

L'Elicoidale s.n.c. di Zandonà R. e Zandonà M.
L&#39;Elicoidale s.n.c. di Zandonà R. e Zandonà M.
L'Elicoidale s.n.c. di Zandonà R. e Zandonà M.

A concrete staircase will give the impression of being molded, almost as if it were a sculpture.

Get more ideas for using concrete stairs in your home.

5. Metal and wood

Double String Stairs homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Double String Stairs

homify
homify
homify

A delicate metal railing with a wooden handrail sets apart this helical staircase that combines both materials.

6. Steel and marble

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

A helical staircase with modern stainless-steel railings has steps and supports in marble.


7.

homify Industrial style bars & clubs Hospitals
homify

homify
homify
homify

8.

Wendeltreppe Berlin, Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Nautilus Treppen GmbH&amp;Co.KG

Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG
Nautilus Treppen GmbH&amp;Co.KG
Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG

9.

Faltwerktreppe Speyer, lifestyle-treppen.de lifestyle-treppen.de Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
lifestyle-treppen.de

lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de

10.

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

11.

Spindeltreppe aus Buchenholz, Daniel Beutler Treppenbau Daniel Beutler Treppenbau Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Daniel Beutler Treppenbau

Daniel Beutler Treppenbau
Daniel Beutler Treppenbau
Daniel Beutler Treppenbau

12.

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

13.

Wendeltreppe Ingelheim, Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Nautilus Treppen GmbH&amp;Co.KG

Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG
Nautilus Treppen GmbH&amp;Co.KG
Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG

14.

Bogentreppe, Holzmanufaktur Ballert e.K. Holzmanufaktur Ballert e.K. Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood
Holzmanufaktur Ballert e.K.

Holzmanufaktur Ballert e.K.
Holzmanufaktur Ballert e.K.
Holzmanufaktur Ballert e.K.

15.

., 藤田大海建築設計事務所 藤田大海建築設計事務所 Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
藤田大海建築設計事務所

藤田大海建築設計事務所
藤田大海建築設計事務所
藤田大海建築設計事務所

16.

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

17.

SCALE ELICOIDALI IN CEMENTO ARMATO, L'Elicoidale s.n.c. di Zandonà R. e Zandonà M. L'Elicoidale s.n.c. di Zandonà R. e Zandonà M. Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
L&#39;Elicoidale s.n.c. di Zandonà R. e Zandonà M.

L'Elicoidale s.n.c. di Zandonà R. e Zandonà M.
L&#39;Elicoidale s.n.c. di Zandonà R. e Zandonà M.
L'Elicoidale s.n.c. di Zandonà R. e Zandonà M.

18.

Spiral Staircase Nottingham, Complete Stair Systems Ltd Complete Stair Systems Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Complete Stair Systems Ltd

Spiral Staircase Nottingham

Complete Stair Systems Ltd
Complete Stair Systems Ltd
Complete Stair Systems Ltd

19.

Elicoidale E20, Area Scale Area Scale Modern living room
Area Scale

Area Scale
Area Scale
Area Scale

20.

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

21.

Appartamento Milano, Padi Costruzioni Padi Costruzioni Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Padi Costruzioni

Padi Costruzioni
Padi Costruzioni
Padi Costruzioni

22.

Elicoidale E20, Area Scale Area Scale Minimalist living room
Area Scale

Area Scale
Area Scale
Area Scale

23.

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

24.

Birreria su tre piani in Slovenia, Rizzi Rizzi Commercial spaces Bars & clubs
Rizzi

Rizzi
Rizzi
Rizzi

25.

Casa Mikado, Ascoz Arquitectura Ascoz Arquitectura Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Ascoz Arquitectura

Ascoz Arquitectura
Ascoz Arquitectura
Ascoz Arquitectura

26.

P.A. Home / Provincia Bologna, lauro ghedini & partners _ architecture.design studio lauro ghedini & partners _ architecture.design studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
lauro ghedini &amp; partners _ architecture.design studio

lauro ghedini & partners _ architecture.design studio
lauro ghedini &amp; partners _ architecture.design studio
lauro ghedini & partners _ architecture.design studio

27.

MEDITERRÁNEA, Mob Mob Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Mob

Mob
Mob
Mob

28.

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

29.

CASTELLO CECONI - INTERNI, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

30.

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

31

Elicoidale E20, Area Scale Area Scale Modern kitchen
Area Scale

Area Scale
Area Scale
Area Scale

32.

Duas casas em Monção, JPL Arquitecto JPL Arquitecto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
JPL Arquitecto

JPL Arquitecto
JPL Arquitecto
JPL Arquitecto

33.

House Shoeman interior, C7 architects C7 architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
C7 architects

House Shoeman interior

C7 architects
C7 architects
C7 architects

34.

homify Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

35. At double height

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

We finish our tour with this design that is full of sophistication. The helical staircase is born from a balcony in a spectacular space with a double-height ceiling. These 35 curved stairs are a clear example of how the staircase can become a central element that maintains harmony with the architecture of the house. Look for inspiration in homify!

For some ideas for modern staircases, see 6 staircase designs perfect for modern homes.

Which of these designs is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


