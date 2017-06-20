35 spectacular ideas for spiral stairs

Spiral and helicoidal stairs have a great appeal for their curved and organic shapes, which add personality to the spaces where they are located. Currently, architects seek to incorporate a singular element into the design of stairs that makes it harmonious and integrates it with the architecture of a house. Hence, stairs are no longer just a structural element essential for connecting different levels, but a piece of design.

Some spiral stairs take up less space because they revolve around a single axis or central pole. Others have more open curves and are contorted, so they are more comfortable and spectacular. In this ideabook, we have selected 35 curved stairs, so you can see all the design possibilities they offer. Choose the one you like best for your home!