23 ideas to place the TV in your bedroom

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Apartamento 102, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Eclectic style bedroom
TVs have become an integral part of every home and one of the best place to display them is in our bedroom. We all have different sizes of rooms which makes it all the more difficult to find the perfect TV display unit.

  If you too are looking for some great layout design options then here are 23 pictures that we have put together.

1. Mirror TV wall

Apartamento Bela Vista 3, Mundstock Arquitetura Mundstock Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Mundstock Arquitetura

Mundstock Arquitetura
Mundstock Arquitetura
Mundstock Arquitetura

By covering the TV back wall with mirrors you will not only be able to make the unit look modern but it will also reflect light into every corner of the room.

2. Fiber TV wall

Residência em Ibirité / MG, Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura & Interiores Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura & Interiores Modern style bedroom
Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura & Interiores
Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura & Interiores

If you want a material that is durable for creating your TV wall then using coloured fibre panels is the right way to go.

3. Fancy TV unit

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern style bedroom
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

For those of you who have a big room and are using it for different purposes then dividing the room with a similar looking fancy TV unit can be an ideal choice.

4. Wooden TV partition

Loft2, Basch Arquitectos Basch Arquitectos Scandinavian style bedroom Wood Beige
Basch Arquitectos

Basch Arquitectos
Basch Arquitectos
Basch Arquitectos

Another great way to partition your room and have a beautiful looking TV unit at the same time is by creating a wooden shelf partition like seen in the picture.

5. Corner TV layout

Penthouse Punto Central, Línea Vertical Línea Vertical Modern style bedroom
Línea Vertical

Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical

If you have a long and narrow room then placing your TV in the corner of the smaller wall can also be a great way to make it visible from every corner of the room.

6. Central TV cabinet

Casa 581, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Modern style bedroom Wood effect
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

For those of you who are looking to have some sort of partition between their bedroom door and sleeping area then building a similar looking tall central TV cabinet can be worth a shot.


7. Cupboard door display

Apartamento Del Valle, Nogueira Arquitetura e Interiores Nogueira Arquitetura e Interiores Eclectic style bedroom Turquoise
Nogueira Arquitetura e Interiores

Nogueira Arquitetura e Interiores
Nogueira Arquitetura e Interiores
Nogueira Arquitetura e Interiores

If you do not have a lot of space in your room and are still looking to incorporate a television then putting the TV on the closet door is highly recommended.

8. Designer TV wall

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those of you who are looking to install a television in their kids bedroom then the best way to do it is by creating a designer TV wall like seen in the picture.

9. Customised TV unit

Casa em Condomínio, Ana Maria Dickow Arquitetura & Interiores Ana Maria Dickow Arquitetura & Interiores Modern style bedroom MDF Grey
Ana Maria Dickow Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Ana Maria Dickow Arquitetura & Interiores
Ana Maria Dickow Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Ana Maria Dickow Arquitetura & Interiores

It is not important that you have to buy a pre-built TV unit. Instead you can create a customised one depending on the area available in your bedroom.

10. TV closet

LA | Home, Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Marina Ortiz—mo arquitetura

Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura
Marina Ortiz—mo arquitetura
Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura

If you do not want your TV to be visible in the room then placing it inside a closet is also something that you can consider.

11. Classic layout

Apartamento de Luxo em Balneário Camboriú - Suíte Master, Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores Modern style bedroom MDF Amber/Gold
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

Classic TV layout are the best options for regal looking bedroom. By placing the TV exactly opposite to your bed you can achieve the layout easily.

12. Study table display

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

To create a multi purpose TV display unit using your study table to mount the television is also advised. This will also save you a lot of space in the room.

13. Wall mounted display

Apartamento S|R, Redecker + Sperb arquitetura e decoração Redecker + Sperb arquitetura e decoração Classic style bedroom
Redecker + Sperb arquitetura e decoração

Redecker + Sperb arquitetura e decoração
Redecker + Sperb arquitetura e decoração
Redecker + Sperb arquitetura e decoração

Opting for a similar looking wall mounted display is also a great way to reduce excess furniture in your bedroom and saving floor area.

14. TV unit with curio display

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you do not want your TV unit to stand out as a sore thumb then adding curio display on the side can be a great way to make it look beautiful.

15. In-built unit

Apartamento 102, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Eclectic style bedroom
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Another great way to save space in your bedroom is by opting for a inbuilt TV unit like the designer has done for this bedroom.

16. Traditional TV display

homify Modern style bedroom Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the most traditional ways of displaying a TV is by placing it simply on a piece of furniture as seen in this picture.

17. Vintage TV back wall

Apartamento na Barra da Tijuca, Ana Adriano Design de Interiores Ana Adriano Design de Interiores Classic style bedroom
Ana Adriano Design de Interiores

Ana Adriano Design de Interiores
Ana Adriano Design de Interiores
Ana Adriano Design de Interiores

By making the back wall of your TV look amazing you can achieve a beautiful looking layout anytime.

18. Work zone display

Casa Bosque das Mansões II, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Modern style bedroom Textile Beige
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

If you have a small office in your bedroom then mounting the television on top of the desk can also be a great way to make the space multi functional.

19. Decor shelves above and below

B&F | abitarte | suíte do casal | 2016 | Itajaí, Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia Modern style bedroom
Abitarte—Arquitetura e Engenharia

Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia
Abitarte—Arquitetura e Engenharia
Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia

For those of you who want to create a TV unit that has enough storage then adding shelves above and below the display is highly recommended.

20. Corner cabinet for TV

Campo Belo, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern style bedroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

The best way to use the dead corners of your bedroom is by building a customised corner cabinet like seen in the picture. You can use it for displaying television and other decor items as well.

21. Wooden back wall

APARTAMENTO BJ, PKB Arquitetura PKB Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
PKB Arquitetura

PKB Arquitetura
PKB Arquitetura
PKB Arquitetura

Adding a designer wooden back wall to your TV display can also be an excellent way to add a grand touch to your bedroom.

22. In between closets

Apartamento em Ipanema, Rafael Mirza Arquitetura Rafael Mirza Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Rafael Mirza Arquitetura

Rafael Mirza Arquitetura
Rafael Mirza Arquitetura
Rafael Mirza Arquitetura

The space that you leave in between the closets can also be used for adding your television. You can also paint the space in a brighter colour to make it stand out.

23. Surrounded by shelves

Retrofit Residencial 3D, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern style bedroom
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

Another excellent way to increase the storage in your bedroom is by surrounding your TV display with shelves. These shelves can be used as a book stand or curio display.

Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


