23 ideas to place the TV in your bedroom

TVs have become an integral part of every home and one of the best place to display them is in our bedroom. We all have different sizes of rooms which makes it all the more difficult to find the perfect TV display unit.
If you too are looking for some great layout design options then here are 23 pictures that we have put together.
By covering the TV back wall with mirrors you will not only be able to make the unit look modern but it will also reflect light into every corner of the room.
If you want a material that is durable for creating your TV wall then using coloured fibre panels is the right way to go.
For those of you who have a big room and are using it for different purposes then dividing the room with a similar looking fancy TV unit can be an ideal choice.
Another great way to partition your room and have a beautiful looking TV unit at the same time is by creating a wooden shelf partition like seen in the picture.
If you have a long and narrow room then placing your TV in the corner of the smaller wall can also be a great way to make it visible from every corner of the room.
For those of you who are looking to have some sort of partition between their bedroom door and sleeping area then building a similar looking tall central TV cabinet can be worth a shot.
If you do not have a lot of space in your room and are still looking to incorporate a television then putting the TV on the closet door is highly recommended.
For those of you who are looking to install a television in their kids bedroom then the best way to do it is by creating a designer TV wall like seen in the picture.
It is not important that you have to buy a pre-built TV unit. Instead you can create a customised one depending on the area available in your bedroom.
If you do not want your TV to be visible in the room then placing it inside a closet is also something that you can consider.
Classic TV layout are the best options for regal looking bedroom. By placing the TV exactly opposite to your bed you can achieve the layout easily.
To create a multi purpose TV display unit using your study table to mount the television is also advised. This will also save you a lot of space in the room.
Opting for a similar looking wall mounted display is also a great way to reduce excess furniture in your bedroom and saving floor area.
If you do not want your TV unit to stand out as a sore thumb then adding curio display on the side can be a great way to make it look beautiful.
Another great way to save space in your bedroom is by opting for a inbuilt TV unit like the designer has done for this bedroom.
One of the most traditional ways of displaying a TV is by placing it simply on a piece of furniture as seen in this picture.
By making the back wall of your TV look amazing you can achieve a beautiful looking layout anytime.
If you have a small office in your bedroom then mounting the television on top of the desk can also be a great way to make the space multi functional.
For those of you who want to create a TV unit that has enough storage then adding shelves above and below the display is highly recommended.
The best way to use the dead corners of your bedroom is by building a customised corner cabinet like seen in the picture. You can use it for displaying television and other decor items as well.
Adding a designer wooden back wall to your TV display can also be an excellent way to add a grand touch to your bedroom.
The space that you leave in between the closets can also be used for adding your television. You can also paint the space in a brighter colour to make it stand out.
Another excellent way to increase the storage in your bedroom is by surrounding your TV display with shelves. These shelves can be used as a book stand or curio display.
