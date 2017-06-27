Your browser is out-of-date.

A stunning and inviting office in Noida

Justwords Justwords
If you wish your office to be a productive, warm and stylish space, you need to employ a bit of creativity and employ cool ideas. This office tour will hence inspire you today with its trendy furniture, beautiful colours and sensible storage hacks. Creative false walls, contemporary lighting, warm wooden accents and fashionable wall decor add to the attraction of this commercial space. The interior designers and decorators at Design Essentials are to be credited for this project.

Warm and lively

A textured false wall in wood, wooden furniture and leafy green chairs make this room very warm and youthful.

Cosy in wood and yellow

Slim and tall wooden panels paired with indirect lighting make this room very warm and inviting. The chairs are extremely trendy.

The wall on the other side is also false and geometrically inspired, and equipped with stylish indirect lighting.

A bright yellow feature wall lends cheerfulness and optimism to the space. The stylish world wall clock is an added attraction.

Sober and elegant

Glossy wood and white panels deck the wall behind the table elegantly, while red niches near the window make for a bold touch.

Very contemporary

Striped wallpaper and neat geometrically precise chairs make this office room a must see. The pink and white combination is unique, while the wood and white TV unit is a sophisticated touch.


Compact yet attractive

Though this room is small, the textured wooden wall cladding adds tons of warmth and character to the space. Neat cabinets and shelves make the room functional.

Arty touches

The boldly striped wallpaper, framed artworks and bright green and yellow cushions make this space visually arresting and comfy. The reception is clad with dark wood and looks inviting.

Simply charming

This cosily furnished room lends a casual and friendly touch to the office, thanks to the plush white sofas, green and yellow cushions, vibrant posters and soothing lights. The Lord Ganesha idol in the corner is an auspicious addition.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


