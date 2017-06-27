A spacious and luxurious Jodhpur residence

The architects at Maa Architects & Interior Designers bring you a very lavish home today, in Jodhpur. Lofty and elegant on the outside, the residence wows with creatively designed interiors. A large terrace and spacious, airy balconies add further appeal to this house. You will also come across stylish false ceilings, trendy railings, modern storage solutions, and neat designs. The colour palette is simple and neutral and it allows the creative touches to shine through.
White and beige make for a very sophisticated look in the facade, while the building itself looks very lofty. The porch as well as the balcony on the first floor is quite spacious, and the rooftop terrace looks trendy too.
Bright and modern lights enhance the home’s appeal and warm aura after sunset.
A concrete gazebo-like structure adds tons of style to the big and sunny rooftop terrace. The steel railing is very contemporary too.
This wood and white false ceiling is very innovative and gives the interior a whole new edge.
The staircase in this house winds in a unique manner and the steel railings lend oodles of elegance to this structure. From the ground floor, you can view the false ceiling at the very top too.
Dark wood and white creates a very soothing and classy look in this bedroom. The bed and wardrobe are very fashionable, and powerful lights add to the convenience level here.
The TV unit in this bedroom is sleek, minimal and very storage-friendly.
Thanks to its rounded contour, this TV unit looks very unique and charming. Sleek drawers provide storage space, while the printed panelling is visually appealing.
