A spacious and luxurious Jodhpur residence

Justwords Justwords
HEMRAJ SONI, MAA ARCHITECTS & INTERIOR DESIGNERS
The architects at Maa Architects & Interior Designers bring you a very lavish home today, in Jodhpur. Lofty and elegant on the outside, the residence wows with creatively designed interiors. A large terrace and spacious, airy balconies add further appeal to this house. You will also come across stylish false ceilings, trendy railings, modern storage solutions, and neat designs. The colour palette is simple and neutral and it allows the creative touches to shine through.

Lofty and elegant facade

White and beige make for a very sophisticated look in the facade, while the building itself looks very lofty. The porch as well as the balcony on the first floor is quite spacious, and the rooftop terrace looks trendy too.

After dark

Bright and modern lights enhance the home’s appeal and warm aura after sunset.

Stylish terrace

A concrete gazebo-like structure adds tons of style to the big and sunny rooftop terrace. The steel railing is very contemporary too.

Stunning ceiling

This wood and white false ceiling is very innovative and gives the interior a whole new edge.

Beautiful staircase

The staircase in this house winds in a unique manner and the steel railings lend oodles of elegance to this structure. From the ground floor, you can view the false ceiling at the very top too.

Trendy bedroom

Dark wood and white creates a very soothing and classy look in this bedroom. The bed and wardrobe are very fashionable, and powerful lights add to the convenience level here.


The TV unit in this bedroom is sleek, minimal and very storage-friendly.

Unique TV unit

Thanks to its rounded contour, this TV unit looks very unique and charming. Sleek drawers provide storage space, while the printed panelling is visually appealing.

Take another tour - A luxurious 2150sqft Surat apartment designed in 25 lakh rupees

14 लकड़ी के रसोईघर जिन्हें आप बढ़ई द्वारा निजीकरण करवा सकते हैं
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


