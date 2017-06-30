A stylish Jaipur home worth 2 crores

The symmetry in this space is perfectly balanced by the curved design of the couches. The beige upholstery also matches the shining mirrored panels and the clear staircase with its railing. The symmetrical use of shapes on the doors at the far end towards the dining room also creates a modern look in this space. The ceiling is replete with niches that throw light below.

