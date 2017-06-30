A stylish Jaipur home worth 2 crores

Warmth and a homely vibe seem hard to come by when you are dealing with the sheer modern and linear elements which we all seem to favor today. Yet, this combination can be achieved with a play of good design and the strong backing of balance when it comes to the choice of the design elements. This has been well demonstrated thanks to the expertise of SA Architects in Jaipur, who have designed the next residence. Take the home tour to know more.
The aztec like patterns on the blinds and the cushions along with the solid hues makes this a vibrant space with and elegant twist. The L shaped couch is one that fuses the rustic and the modern together.
This part of the space is a modern and artistic looking one with the play of many wooden hues. Dark wood comes through in dual frames with a ladder like arrangement on the door as well. The lighter hue looks robust when combined with the cream walls and dark frames.
This bedroom has a touch of gold in the padded squares set in frames of wood across one side of the curved wall. One the other side, stacked stone makes a bright entry to make the space seem more alive. Colorful bedding dresses up the space while the cream walls create an elegant aura.
With the dual wooden finishes, this is a bright and solid spot in the main hall. This space has the entertainment centre with some storage below.
The homely vibe comes through in this simple bedroom with its grey platform bead and foamy blue seaside bedding with the pop of yellow. The play of wood continues here for design consistency while a large window acts as the headboard.
The wooden panels here have been set in geometrical patterns and shapes for a symmetrical look with the storage below.
The closet space has plenty of detailing on the wardrobe doors which have cream panels along with shutters on the top and the bottom.
This bedroom is a study in log cabin style. The designers have brought in many hues of polished wood for a large bed and its pastel bedding. The panels and the arch at the headboard as well as the beatific carving makes this the perfectly luxurious space for rest.
The symmetry in this space is perfectly balanced by the curved design of the couches. The beige upholstery also matches the shining mirrored panels and the clear staircase with its railing. The symmetrical use of shapes on the doors at the far end towards the dining room also creates a modern look in this space. The ceiling is replete with niches that throw light below.
