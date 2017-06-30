Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A stylish Jaipur home worth 2 crores

Justwords Justwords
Residence-1, SA Architects SA Architects BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood White
Loading admin actions …

Warmth and a homely vibe seem hard to come by when you are dealing with the sheer modern and linear elements which we all seem to favor today. Yet, this combination can be achieved with a play of good design and the strong backing of balance when it comes to the choice of the design elements. This has been well demonstrated thanks to the expertise of SA Architects in Jaipur, who have designed the next residence. Take the home tour to know more.

​Exotic Patterns in a Modern Space

Living Area SA Architects Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Wood effect
SA Architects

Living Area

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

The aztec like patterns on the blinds and the cushions along with the solid hues makes this a vibrant space with and elegant twist. The L shaped couch is one that fuses the rustic and the modern together.

​Artistic Wooden Niche

TV cabinet for the son's bedroom SA Architects BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood White
SA Architects

TV cabinet for the son's bedroom

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

This part of the space is a modern and artistic looking one with the play of many wooden hues. Dark wood comes through in dual frames with a ladder like arrangement on the door as well. The lighter hue looks robust when combined with the cream walls and dark frames.

​A Play of Myriad Elements in the Bedroom

Son's Bedroom SA Architects BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
SA Architects

Son's Bedroom

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

This bedroom has a touch of gold in the padded squares set in frames of wood across one side of the curved wall. One the other side, stacked stone makes a bright entry to make the space seem more alive. Colorful bedding dresses up the space while the cream walls create an elegant aura.

​Entertainment Nook

TV cabinet for the living room SA Architects Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood Wood effect
SA Architects

TV cabinet for the living room

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

With the dual wooden finishes, this is a bright and solid spot in the main hall. This space has the entertainment centre with some storage below.

​Soothing Pastels in the Bedroom

Younger son's bedroom SA Architects BedroomBeds & headboards MDF Grey
SA Architects

Younger son's bedroom

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

The homely vibe comes through in this simple bedroom with its grey platform bead and foamy blue seaside bedding with the pop of yellow. The play of wood continues here for design consistency while a large window acts as the headboard.

Warm Textured Panels

TV cabinet for younger son's bedroom SA Architects BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Wood effect
SA Architects

TV cabinet for younger son's bedroom

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

The wooden panels here have been set in geometrical patterns and shapes for a symmetrical look with the storage below.


​Detailing in the Closets

Wardrobes in younger son's bedroom SA Architects BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood Wood effect
SA Architects

Wardrobes in younger son's bedroom

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

The closet space has plenty of detailing on the wardrobe doors which have cream panels along with shutters on the top and the bottom.

​Larger than Life Log Cabin Vibe in the Bedroom

Master bedroom SA Architects BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Wood effect
SA Architects

Master bedroom

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

This bedroom is a study in log cabin style. The designers have brought in many hues of polished wood for a large bed and its pastel bedding. The panels and the arch at the headboard as well as the beatific carving makes this the perfectly luxurious space for rest.

​Elegant Environs in the Living Room

Main living area SA Architects Modern living room Wood Wood effect Furniture,Property,Couch,Table,Wood,Interior design,Living room,Flooring,Wall,Floor
SA Architects

Main living area

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

The symmetry in this space is perfectly balanced by the curved design of the couches. The beige upholstery also matches the shining mirrored panels and the clear staircase with its railing. The symmetrical use of shapes on the doors at the far end towards the dining room also creates a modern look in this space. The ceiling is replete with niches that throw light below.

For more inspiring ideas, take a look at this article:A modern and luxurious Mumbai house of 10,000sqft

13 ideas to make your house look modern without spending a fortune
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks